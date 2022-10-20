The Associated Student Government invites all U of A students to attend the Chancellor's Ball: Everybody's Formal this Thursday, Oct. 27. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. at the Graduate Hotel, 70 N. East Ave., in downtown Fayetteville. The Chancellor's Ball is free to every currently enrolled student at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. The 2022 Chancellor's Ball is masquerade themed and will feature DJ Raquel and the reveal of the Homecoming Court. Masquerade masks will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Students will need to bring their student ID to the event for entry.

