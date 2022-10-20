Exercise is Medicine on Campus invites all students to attend the fifth annual Field Day event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, on the Union Mall. Exercise is Medicine on Campus' Field Day is held once a year to help students learn more about the health benefits of physical activity and exercise while participating in a variety of different exercises and activities.

