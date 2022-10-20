Read full article on original website
talkbusiness.net
Cyclotron installed at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Radiation Oncology Center marked an important milestone Thursday (Oct. 20) with the installation of its Proton Center cyclotron, a type of particle accelerator that serves as a key piece of equipment. It’s part of a $65 million expansion project. “UAMS is...
Protestors in Northwest Arkansas demand justice for Mahsa Amini
Local protestors rallied for the justice of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a woman who was arrested in Iran for failing to fully cover her hair and later died in police custody.
University of Arkansas
You're Invited to the Chancellor's Ball
The Associated Student Government invites all U of A students to attend the Chancellor's Ball: Everybody's Formal this Thursday, Oct. 27. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. at the Graduate Hotel, 70 N. East Ave., in downtown Fayetteville. The Chancellor's Ball is free to every currently enrolled student at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. The 2022 Chancellor's Ball is masquerade themed and will feature DJ Raquel and the reveal of the Homecoming Court. Masquerade masks will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Students will need to bring their student ID to the event for entry.
fourstateshomepage.com
McDonald Co. students spent Friday behind bars and in the courtroom
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Some McDonald County High School students had to go to court Friday. But that was all part of the immersive learning experience. They’re “Advanced Placement English-II” students who are reading the Harper Lee Classic, “To Kill A Mockingbird.” Their trip entailed them reading the courtroom chapters of the book inside the historic McDonald County Courthouse in Pineville. A good way for them to experience how being in a courtroom might have felt during the time period in which the book was written.
University of Arkansas
Family-Friendly Haunted Physics Lab Oct. 29
The Society of Physics Students RSO is hosting their annual Haunted Physics Lab from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the U of A Physics Building located at 825 W. Dickson St. Students of all ages and their families are invited to come trick-or-treat in the Department...
KHBS
Whitney's Race took to the streets of Fort Smith Saturday
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Teams of runners, in all sort of outfits, turned out Saturday in Fort Smith for Whitney’s Race. The fun, family-friendly event, benefits pancreatic cancer research. The race is named in honor of Whitney Marsh who died of pancreatic cancer in 2018, only 10 months...
City of Fort Smith warning public of fentanyl-related overdoses
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith is urging the public to be aware and cautious as fentanyl overdoses are on the rise in the area. According to the statement, between the city police officers, EMS, firefighters and the individuals at the scene of an overdose, since 2021 there have been nearly 200 doses of Narcan administered. Of the 194 overdoses, officials say 66 of those were confirmed to be laced with fentanyl with another 33 cases where it was "possible" fentanyl was involved.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
The retail selling of alcohol on Sundays might be permitted in two Arkansas cities
Little Rock, Arkansas – Two Arkansas cities will decide whether to permit the sale of alcohol on Sundays while citizens of Arkansas consider whether to approve Issue 4, which would permit the recreational use of marijuana. The special election will take hold in both Bentonville and Rogers in November.
University of Arkansas
Join Exercise is Medicine for Field Day Nov. 4
Exercise is Medicine on Campus invites all students to attend the fifth annual Field Day event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, on the Union Mall. Exercise is Medicine on Campus' Field Day is held once a year to help students learn more about the health benefits of physical activity and exercise while participating in a variety of different exercises and activities.
dequeenbee.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
University of Arkansas
Music Faculty Receive 2022 Artists 360 Awards
Two members of the Department of Music faculty – Tomoko Kashiwagi and Er-Gene Kahng – are among several U of A students, faculty and alumni to be awarded a grant from the Mid-America Arts Alliance for the 2022 Artists 360 Awards. Artists 360, a program of Mid-America Arts...
AR Police: Handcuffed man stuffed drugs down throat, died hours later
"If you can't do it, I will show you how to do it like a pro," Jacob Allen Jones, 26, told his uncle concerning swallowing bags of what authorities say were illegal drugs, while the two were handcuffed in the back of a police cruiser. A few hours later, Jones was dead.
University of Arkansas
Veritas Forum on Building Consilience Between Science and Faith
Join us for a Veritas Forum discussing nascent gene-editing technologies and their ethical implications for humans. The forum — Science and Faith: Considering the Promise and Peril of Human Control Over Biology — will be run from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center.
University of Arkansas
Future of Food Fellowship Program Applications Now Open to Undergraduate Students
The Future of Food: Opportunities and Careers for Undergraduate Student Fellowship Program is seeking applicants for this research and extension experience for undergraduates in Summer 2023. The USDA-funded F2OCUS Fellowship Program aims to provide undergraduate students with experiential learning opportunities to increase their understanding of the future of food systems...
Siloam Springs FD and PD could lose nearly $1M in election
Tax dollars in Siloam Springs could be going toward different things after the midterms.
Arkansas man retains counsel again in $100M COVID fraud case
A Lavaca man charged in a $100 million COVID-19 fraud case has changed his defense strategy once again.
KARK
Quincy Rhodes Jr. helps lead NLR past Northside
FORT SMITH — North Little Rock and three-star defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. went on the road and defeated Fort Smith Northside 38-14 Friday night. The win allowed North Little Rock to get a good road win in its conference. Rhodes, 6-7, 253, committed to Arkansas on Feb. 15. He talked about how he feels he played against the Grizzlies.
KHBS
Election results: Crawford County JP races, Alma, Cedarville, Dyer voting for mayor, Mulberry and Van Buren for city council
RESULTS: STATEWIDE | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | U.S. HOUSE | STATE SENATE | STATE HOUSE | BENTON COUNTY | CRAWFORD COUNTY | FRANKLIN COUNTY | JOHNSON COUNTY | LOGAN COUNTY | MADISON COUNTY | SCOTT COUNTY | SEBASTIAN COUNTY | WASHINGTON COUNTY |. We will begin posting results on...
talkbusiness.net
Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’
Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
5newsonline.com
The Witches Ride is coming to downtown Fort Smith
The event will benefit several non-profits. Dress up like a witch, decorate a bicycle and you're in. Daren visits with organizers about what's all involved.
