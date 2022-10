Exhibit Columbus has selected two Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design faculty members for its newest cohort of University Design Research Fellows. Jessica Colangelo, assistant professor of architecture, and Charles Sharpless, assistant professor of interior architecture and design, are among the seven 2022-23 University Design Research Fellows. The pair also are co-founders of the architecture practice Somewhere Studio.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO