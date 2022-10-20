Read full article on original website
University of Arkansas
Fay Jones School Faculty Named Exhibit Columbus University Design Research Fellows
Exhibit Columbus has selected two Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design faculty members for its newest cohort of University Design Research Fellows. Jessica Colangelo, assistant professor of architecture, and Charles Sharpless, assistant professor of interior architecture and design, are among the seven 2022-23 University Design Research Fellows. The pair also are co-founders of the architecture practice Somewhere Studio.
University of Arkansas
You're Invited to the Chancellor's Ball
The Associated Student Government invites all U of A students to attend the Chancellor's Ball: Everybody's Formal this Thursday, Oct. 27. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. at the Graduate Hotel, 70 N. East Ave., in downtown Fayetteville. The Chancellor's Ball is free to every currently enrolled student at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. The 2022 Chancellor's Ball is masquerade themed and will feature DJ Raquel and the reveal of the Homecoming Court. Masquerade masks will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Students will need to bring their student ID to the event for entry.
University of Arkansas
Future of Food Fellowship Program Applications Now Open to Undergraduate Students
The Future of Food: Opportunities and Careers for Undergraduate Student Fellowship Program is seeking applicants for this research and extension experience for undergraduates in Summer 2023. The USDA-funded F2OCUS Fellowship Program aims to provide undergraduate students with experiential learning opportunities to increase their understanding of the future of food systems...
University of Arkansas
Veritas Forum on Building Consilience Between Science and Faith
Join us for a Veritas Forum discussing nascent gene-editing technologies and their ethical implications for humans. The forum — Science and Faith: Considering the Promise and Peril of Human Control Over Biology — will be run from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center.
University of Arkansas
Family-Friendly Haunted Physics Lab Oct. 29
The Society of Physics Students RSO is hosting their annual Haunted Physics Lab from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the U of A Physics Building located at 825 W. Dickson St. Students of all ages and their families are invited to come trick-or-treat in the Department...
University of Arkansas
Music Faculty Receive 2022 Artists 360 Awards
Two members of the Department of Music faculty – Tomoko Kashiwagi and Er-Gene Kahng – are among several U of A students, faculty and alumni to be awarded a grant from the Mid-America Arts Alliance for the 2022 Artists 360 Awards. Artists 360, a program of Mid-America Arts...
University of Arkansas
Mother Earth Concert to Promote Intersectional Climate Education
The Department of Music and Zero Hour Arkansas will host the Mother Earth Music Concert at the Stella Boyle Preforming Hall at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Mother Earth is a community-driven environmental justice concert. This intimate event combines art with activism, to hold space and create accessible, joyful and educational experiences for people with intersectional identities to find community and learn about climate justice.
