University of Arkansas
You're Invited to the Chancellor's Ball
The Associated Student Government invites all U of A students to attend the Chancellor's Ball: Everybody's Formal this Thursday, Oct. 27. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. at the Graduate Hotel, 70 N. East Ave., in downtown Fayetteville. The Chancellor's Ball is free to every currently enrolled student at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. The 2022 Chancellor's Ball is masquerade themed and will feature DJ Raquel and the reveal of the Homecoming Court. Masquerade masks will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Students will need to bring their student ID to the event for entry.
University of Arkansas
Fay Jones School Faculty Named Exhibit Columbus University Design Research Fellows
Exhibit Columbus has selected two Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design faculty members for its newest cohort of University Design Research Fellows. Jessica Colangelo, assistant professor of architecture, and Charles Sharpless, assistant professor of interior architecture and design, are among the seven 2022-23 University Design Research Fellows. The pair also are co-founders of the architecture practice Somewhere Studio.
University of Arkansas
Join Exercise is Medicine for Field Day Nov. 4
Exercise is Medicine on Campus invites all students to attend the fifth annual Field Day event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, on the Union Mall. Exercise is Medicine on Campus' Field Day is held once a year to help students learn more about the health benefits of physical activity and exercise while participating in a variety of different exercises and activities.
University of Arkansas
Family-Friendly Haunted Physics Lab Oct. 29
The Society of Physics Students RSO is hosting their annual Haunted Physics Lab from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the U of A Physics Building located at 825 W. Dickson St. Students of all ages and their families are invited to come trick-or-treat in the Department...
University of Arkansas
Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation Welcomes Fall 2022 Scholars
The U of A chapter of the Arkansas Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation recently held its 2022 Summer Institute at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Enrollment in the program is reserved for a select and highly committed group of students with a declared major in science, technology, engineering or mathematics, also known as STEM, and pre-health professions.
University of Arkansas
Veritas Forum on Building Consilience Between Science and Faith
Join us for a Veritas Forum discussing nascent gene-editing technologies and their ethical implications for humans. The forum — Science and Faith: Considering the Promise and Peril of Human Control Over Biology — will be run from 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center.
University of Arkansas
Music Faculty Receive 2022 Artists 360 Awards
Two members of the Department of Music faculty – Tomoko Kashiwagi and Er-Gene Kahng – are among several U of A students, faculty and alumni to be awarded a grant from the Mid-America Arts Alliance for the 2022 Artists 360 Awards. Artists 360, a program of Mid-America Arts...
University of Arkansas
Mother Earth Concert to Promote Intersectional Climate Education
The Department of Music and Zero Hour Arkansas will host the Mother Earth Music Concert at the Stella Boyle Preforming Hall at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Mother Earth is a community-driven environmental justice concert. This intimate event combines art with activism, to hold space and create accessible, joyful and educational experiences for people with intersectional identities to find community and learn about climate justice.
