ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
University of Arkansas

Join Exercise is Medicine for Field Day Nov. 4

Exercise is Medicine on Campus invites all students to attend the fifth annual Field Day event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, on the Union Mall. Exercise is Medicine on Campus' Field Day is held once a year to help students learn more about the health benefits of physical activity and exercise while participating in a variety of different exercises and activities.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
University of Arkansas

Future of Food Fellowship Program Applications Now Open to Undergraduate Students

The Future of Food: Opportunities and Careers for Undergraduate Student Fellowship Program is seeking applicants for this research and extension experience for undergraduates in Summer 2023. The USDA-funded F2OCUS Fellowship Program aims to provide undergraduate students with experiential learning opportunities to increase their understanding of the future of food systems...
University of Arkansas

Family-Friendly Haunted Physics Lab Oct. 29

The Society of Physics Students RSO is hosting their annual Haunted Physics Lab from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the U of A Physics Building located at 825 W. Dickson St. Students of all ages and their families are invited to come trick-or-treat in the Department...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
dequeenbee.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
ARKANSAS STATE
University of Arkansas

Music Faculty Receive 2022 Artists 360 Awards

Two members of the Department of Music faculty – Tomoko Kashiwagi and Er-Gene Kahng – are among several U of A students, faculty and alumni to be awarded a grant from the Mid-America Arts Alliance for the 2022 Artists 360 Awards. Artists 360, a program of Mid-America Arts...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’

Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
BENTONVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Stone Mill closes Fayetteville location ‘until further notice’

A well-loved local bakery and lunch spot is no longer open in Fayetteville. Stone Mill Bread and Flour Company has closed its location at 2600 N. Gregg Ave. “until further notice,” according to social media posts made by the company this week. The closure took effect Thursday, Oct. 20.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Quincy Rhodes Jr. helps lead NLR past Northside

FORT SMITH — North Little Rock and three-star defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. went on the road and defeated Fort Smith Northside 38-14 Friday night. The win allowed North Little Rock to get a good road win in its conference. Rhodes, 6-7, 253, committed to Arkansas on Feb. 15. He talked about how he feels he played against the Grizzlies.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best Fish In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Seafood is one of lives' little joys, and finding a good place to experience seafood doesn't always happen. Luckily the culinary scene here in Fort Smith is well worth checking out as there are many different options to choose from. On the seafood side of things we have a unique mix of cajun and fresh coastal choices.
FORT SMITH, AR
hogville.net

Diggs’ bat powers Cardinal to Fall World Series win

With his team trailing 5-0 Thursday afternoon in Arkansas Fall Baseball World Series, Arkansas corner infielder Kendall Diggs did what he has done all fall and barreled up the baseball. Diggs’ third-inning homer cut his Cardinal team’s deficit to 5-3 and then he delivered a tie-breaking single in the fifth...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy