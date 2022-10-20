Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Protestors in Northwest Arkansas demand justice for Mahsa Amini
Local protestors rallied for the justice of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a woman who was arrested in Iran for failing to fully cover her hair and later died in police custody.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
The retail selling of alcohol on Sundays might be permitted in two Arkansas cities
Little Rock, Arkansas – Two Arkansas cities will decide whether to permit the sale of alcohol on Sundays while citizens of Arkansas consider whether to approve Issue 4, which would permit the recreational use of marijuana. The special election will take hold in both Bentonville and Rogers in November.
University of Arkansas
Join Exercise is Medicine for Field Day Nov. 4
Exercise is Medicine on Campus invites all students to attend the fifth annual Field Day event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, on the Union Mall. Exercise is Medicine on Campus' Field Day is held once a year to help students learn more about the health benefits of physical activity and exercise while participating in a variety of different exercises and activities.
University of Arkansas
Future of Food Fellowship Program Applications Now Open to Undergraduate Students
The Future of Food: Opportunities and Careers for Undergraduate Student Fellowship Program is seeking applicants for this research and extension experience for undergraduates in Summer 2023. The USDA-funded F2OCUS Fellowship Program aims to provide undergraduate students with experiential learning opportunities to increase their understanding of the future of food systems...
University of Arkansas
Family-Friendly Haunted Physics Lab Oct. 29
The Society of Physics Students RSO is hosting their annual Haunted Physics Lab from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the U of A Physics Building located at 825 W. Dickson St. Students of all ages and their families are invited to come trick-or-treat in the Department...
Arkansas man retains counsel again in $100M COVID fraud case
A Lavaca man charged in a $100 million COVID-19 fraud case has changed his defense strategy once again.
dequeenbee.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Arkansas
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
talkbusiness.net
City director candidates Catsavis, Dawson debate source of anti-gay campaign message
A message endorsing a Fort Smith Board of Directors candidate containing a derogatory statement about the LGBTQ community has reached many people via text messages and social media, but the candidate says she did not author and does not support the message. The message that began circulating Tuesday (Oct. 18)...
University of Arkansas
Music Faculty Receive 2022 Artists 360 Awards
Two members of the Department of Music faculty – Tomoko Kashiwagi and Er-Gene Kahng – are among several U of A students, faculty and alumni to be awarded a grant from the Mid-America Arts Alliance for the 2022 Artists 360 Awards. Artists 360, a program of Mid-America Arts...
AR Police: Handcuffed man stuffed drugs down throat, died hours later
"If you can't do it, I will show you how to do it like a pro," Jacob Allen Jones, 26, told his uncle concerning swallowing bags of what authorities say were illegal drugs, while the two were handcuffed in the back of a police cruiser. A few hours later, Jones was dead.
talkbusiness.net
Waltons say investing in Northwest Arkansas is a ‘long-term game’
Northwest Arkansas has been the cradle of entrepreneurship for more than 50 years, growing corporate giants like Walmart, Tyson Foods and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, according to Steuart Walton, co-founder of the Runway Group in Bentonville and grandson to Walmart founders Helen and Sam Walton. Entrepreneurship in the heartland was...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Stone Mill closes Fayetteville location ‘until further notice’
A well-loved local bakery and lunch spot is no longer open in Fayetteville. Stone Mill Bread and Flour Company has closed its location at 2600 N. Gregg Ave. “until further notice,” according to social media posts made by the company this week. The closure took effect Thursday, Oct. 20.
KARK
Quincy Rhodes Jr. helps lead NLR past Northside
FORT SMITH — North Little Rock and three-star defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes Jr. went on the road and defeated Fort Smith Northside 38-14 Friday night. The win allowed North Little Rock to get a good road win in its conference. Rhodes, 6-7, 253, committed to Arkansas on Feb. 15. He talked about how he feels he played against the Grizzlies.
Who Has The Best Fish In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
Seafood is one of lives' little joys, and finding a good place to experience seafood doesn't always happen. Luckily the culinary scene here in Fort Smith is well worth checking out as there are many different options to choose from. On the seafood side of things we have a unique mix of cajun and fresh coastal choices.
KTLO
No, Razorbacks Aren't Playing Rogers High on Monday Night
First exhibition opponent will have names not familiar to fans or coaches.
Hogs’ Defensive Back Lands Another Top Player Award
With a national honor under his belt again, Hudson Clark adds to weekly awards.
Kait 8
Arkansas guard Nick Smith named CBS Sports Preseason National Freshman of the Year
Nick Smith Jr., was honored three times by CBSsports.com as he was named preseason National Freshman of the Year, preseason All-American (second team) and the SEC preseason Freshman of the Year. The Jacksonville product was also selected as the preseason National Newcomer of the Year by Blue Ribbon magazine earlier...
hogville.net
Diggs’ bat powers Cardinal to Fall World Series win
With his team trailing 5-0 Thursday afternoon in Arkansas Fall Baseball World Series, Arkansas corner infielder Kendall Diggs did what he has done all fall and barreled up the baseball. Diggs’ third-inning homer cut his Cardinal team’s deficit to 5-3 and then he delivered a tie-breaking single in the fifth...
Comments / 0