10 tips to help you prepare for riding the Palisade PlungeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
What is the Palisade Plunge and why is it a big deal?Morgan TiltonPalisade, CO
Where to eat when you ride the Palisade PlungeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
What to expect on the Palisade Plunge mountain bike routeMorgan TiltonPalisade, CO
Homeless shelter prepares for colder weather
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As the temperatures begin to drop, homeless shelters in the valley are expected to see an increase in people needing help. Currently, in the Grand Valley, two shelters offer emergency shelter. Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley has served more than 1,200 men, women, and...
Potential childcare closure
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Families across the Grand Valley are distraught after Futures Early Learning Center announced this week it’s closing its doors. Parents said the news was devastating. ”We’re all very concerned, anxious, upset, disheartened,” said Chelsea. “For two working parents like our family, we don’t know what we’re going to do.”
Winter Storm to arrive in the state tomorrow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:. Wind Advisory is active for Mesa, Delta, Garfield, and Grand counties until midnight. Winter Weather Advisory remains active from midnight tonight until midnight on Monday. It will include areas from Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties. Winter Storm Warning is active at night...
Food Bank of the Rockies brings first diaper bank to the valley
Clifton, Colo. (KJCT) - Diapers are a large expense for families, and due to inflation, prices have increased. In response, Governor Jared Polis signed a sales tax exemption for diapers and feminine hygiene products into law. It went into effect on August 10. Now, a food shelter in the valley...
Water main break in Montrose
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - A water main burst in Montrose on Friday morning, but Utilities Manager David Bries says that repairs have finished. The City of Montrose says that a Main Street water main burst early Friday morning between Cascade and Uncompahgre Avenues. Several Main Street businesses were damaged by...
Uncompahgre Watershed Conference: Mine Reclamation Projects
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Members of the Uncompahgre Watershed Conference met in Ouray to discuss ways to reclaim old mine sites. Much of the old mine sites in Ouray date back to the 1800s and have leftover pieces of the mine called mill tailings. When the mines no longer become operational often times the risk of acid mine drainage becomes prevalent.
Xcel outage: Service restored to most people, ETA on remaining repairs pushed back
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A small outage affecting Xcel customers in the area around B 1/2 Road and 27 1/2 Road was triggered earlier today after a truck hauling heavy equipment caught on a power line. According to Xcel’s outage map, the power went out at around 10:40 a.m....
AAA’s “Move Over For Me” campaign
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Driving along I-70 can be scary for some drivers, as it is one of Colorado’s busiest highways. On Tuesday, AAA announced their “Move Over For Me” campaign. According to AAA, this campaign is aimed at keeping drivers safe while stranded or stopped along a highway.
Train hits and kills bicyclist in Grand Junction
UPDATED 12:45 p.m. Oct. 20 | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department has confirmed that the cyclist killed was an adult man. The police say that the man tried to cross the tracks on his bicycle at around 11:05 a.m. when he was struck by an oncoming train. Personnel responding to the accident declared him dead on scene.
Colorado Mesa University to host Gubernatorial and Senate debates with student panelists
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa University is gearing up for another political debate series. CMU, The Daily Sentinel, and Colorado Public Radio will host a virtual forum for the Colorado Gubernatorial and Senate races next Tuesday with CMU students as panelists rather than journalists. Jason Hunter, a CMU...
Winter Storm Watch issued for the Grand Mesa and nearby mountains
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A weekend storm system will bring rain and snow to Colorado. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Grand Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the San Juan Mountains, and the Sawatch Mountains. The watch will likely be upgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning.
Free flu shots in Montrose County
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - Montrose County announced Thursday that the ninth annual drive-through flu shot clinic will be taking place on October 26 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The clinics will be held at the following locations:. • The Montrose County Event Center, at 1036 N. 7th St, Montrose.
Skyrocketing prices of eggs
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Inflation has hit everything hard, especially food prices. Popular items like meat, butter, and eggs have all seen an uptick in costs higher than 10 percent. The average price of a dozen eggs in 2010 was $1.66. However, that price skyrocketed to $2.75 in 2015....
Rain and snow maker to arrive this weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today, we will continue the same trend we have experienced this past week. Conditions will remain dry, and we will see plenty of sunshine across the Western Slope. High pressure continues to become the dominant factor leading to clear skies. Temperatures will sit in the lower 70s for Grand Junction and Delta and upper 60s for Montrose and Cortez.
Weekend Rain and Snowmaker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We have seen and felt this trend throughout this week. Temperatures are staying in the 70s and staying under mostly sunny skies. Today, we will continue with the same conditions across the Western Slope as high pressure continues to hang around the state. Temperatures for our valleys of Grand Junction, Montrose, and Delta will stay around the lower 70s. Cortez will have highs around the upper 60s.
No, she didnt shoot the dog.
SILT, Colo. (Rio Blanco Herald Times) - ”I don’t see anything other than this just being an October surprise to think it’s going to sway the vote. But the fact is, she didn’t shoot this woman’s dogs,” said Brady Hogan of Silt, Colorado, referring to sitting Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, and recent claims that she shot and killed one of her neighbor’s dogs.
GJPD seeking help identifying suspect in hit-and-run crash
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department says it needs the public’s help in identifying a car involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month. The GJPD reports that at around 5:15 p.m. on October 5 a motorcyclist was driving down Patterson Road when a dark gray Dodge Durango began tailgating him.
Athlete of the Week: Cash Walker and Santana Martinez
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Central High School Warriors football team is coming off a dominant 55-6 win over the Greeley Central Wildcats. Two key contributors for the Warriors in that game, and all season, have been senior tight end and defensive end Cash Walker and senior running back Santana Martinez.
