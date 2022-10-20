ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

eastidahonews.com

In race for Idaho’s treasurer, an accountant returns to challenge the incumbent

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) Most Idahoans don’t think about the office of Idaho’s state treasurer often — unless controversy arises around management of funds. The treasurer is responsible for receiving, holding and investing billions of dollars of state money and keeping records of those transactions. The treasurer also is responsible for overseeing the state’s credit rating, which helps to determine how much Idaho taxpayers will end up paying when the state issues bonds. The treasurer works closely with the state controller, which disburses the money to various state agencies as needed.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Federal prosecutor announces task force to target COVID-19 fraud in Idaho

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Idaho’s top federal prosecutor has created a task force to combat fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit this week announced in a news release the creation of the District of Idaho’s COVID-19 Fraud Task Force, made up of “a broad group of law enforcement agencies, with prosecutors who will work jointly to hold accountable criminals who unjustly enriched themselves at the expense of taxpayers by defrauding economic aid programs.”
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Your Idaho 2022 midterm election questions answered

Boise State Public Radio has partnered with America Amplified to answer questions about how to participate in the special and midterm elections. Here are some of the top questions from Idahoans we have been able to answer thus far. Do you have a question we haven’t answered yet? Submit your...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho POST to cancel three upcoming academies

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's Peach Officer Standards and Training, also known as POST, is the accrediting body for police standards and training across the state. New police officers in Idaho are required to go through academy training within their first year in the force. POST approves law enforcement academies,...
IDAHO STATE
newschain

Alligator found hiding in shrubbery in rural Idaho neighbourhood

It is not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state’s rural communities. But Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking the public for help with a particularly unusual find...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

A startling revelation from a member of the Boise City Council

Councilwoman Lisa Sánchez turned more than a few heads during last week’s workshop session of the Boise City Council. Lawmakers were being briefed on affordable housing – or the lack thereof. Sánchez was disappointed – not in the analysis per se, but she said it was the latest in a long line of not being at the table in conversations regarding housing.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Get Treated Like Brazilian Royalty at this Boise Restaurant

Do you like food? Really good food? How about lots and lots of really good food? I have passed this spot numerus times but until last night had not stepped foot inside. Tucanos Brazilian Grill has nearly 3,500 google reviews with a 4.5 star rating and for good reason. I am going to take you along for the Tucanos journey with some photos. Keep scrolling for other amazing Treasure Valley restaurants that you NEED to try...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Caldwell Police swear in four new officers, including deputy chief

BOISE, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department swore in new Deputy Police Chief Shawn Sopoaga Thursday night alongside three other new Caldwell officers. Sopoaga comes from the Boise Police Department (BPD), where he served as a lieutenant for roughly one year. Previously, Sopoaga worked in law enforcement for 16 years between two separate departments in Humboldt County, California.
CALDWELL, ID
KIVI-TV

Alligator caught in New Plymouth Thursday

An alligator was caught in New Plymouth and taken in by Idaho Fish and Game on Friday morning, according to a press release from Idaho Fish and Game. Thursday night, a resident was walking their dog on Southeast First Avenue south of New Plymouth when they saw something moving in the brush. After identifying the animal as a 3.5-foot alligator, the resident caught the animal, loaded it into a nearby horse trailer and called Fish and Game. The alligator is currently being housed at a Fish and Game facility.
NEW PLYMOUTH, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Community Policy