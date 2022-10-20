Read full article on original website
Afghan Air Force vets living in Boise share story of escape, reality of life in Afghanistan
BOISE, Idaho — Aug. 15, 2021, the day that signaled significant change in Afghanistan. As the United States began to withdraw from the country, Taliban fighters entered the capital of Kabul. “The last day I was leading a squadron in northern Afghanistan, so the Taliban came almost in the...
In race for Idaho’s treasurer, an accountant returns to challenge the incumbent
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) Most Idahoans don’t think about the office of Idaho’s state treasurer often — unless controversy arises around management of funds. The treasurer is responsible for receiving, holding and investing billions of dollars of state money and keeping records of those transactions. The treasurer also is responsible for overseeing the state’s credit rating, which helps to determine how much Idaho taxpayers will end up paying when the state issues bonds. The treasurer works closely with the state controller, which disburses the money to various state agencies as needed.
Federal prosecutor announces task force to target COVID-19 fraud in Idaho
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Idaho’s top federal prosecutor has created a task force to combat fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit this week announced in a news release the creation of the District of Idaho’s COVID-19 Fraud Task Force, made up of “a broad group of law enforcement agencies, with prosecutors who will work jointly to hold accountable criminals who unjustly enriched themselves at the expense of taxpayers by defrauding economic aid programs.”
Your Idaho 2022 midterm election questions answered
Boise State Public Radio has partnered with America Amplified to answer questions about how to participate in the special and midterm elections. Here are some of the top questions from Idahoans we have been able to answer thus far. Do you have a question we haven’t answered yet? Submit your...
Former Idaho Congressional Candidate Sentenced for COVID-19 Relief Funds Scheme
BOISE - A former U.S. Congressional candidate was sentenced on Wednesday to 30 months in prison for his scheme to use COVID-19 relief funds for personal expenditures and filing a false report with the Federal Elections Commission by concealing thousands of dollars of in-kind contributions by employees. 36-year-old Nicholas Jones,...
Boise is Clean, Right? Apparently the Rest of the Country Doesn’t Think So
You’d say Boise is a clean city, right? Well, apparently the rest of the country doesn’t think so. I know, that’s a bold claim. But after a couple hours of Google searching... I can’t seem to find Boise on ANY lists of clean cities in America.
Idaho Should Have Special Road Rules for Early-Morning Commuters
Back in April 2022, I confessed my desperate bout with the drive-around blues. What Fresh Hell Is This? My Daily Commute From Star to Boise in Gifs is a playful dramedy of sorts. It's a woe-is-me rant spiked with sarcasm and truth only local road warriors can understand. Since then...
Idaho POST to cancel three upcoming academies
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's Peach Officer Standards and Training, also known as POST, is the accrediting body for police standards and training across the state. New police officers in Idaho are required to go through academy training within their first year in the force. POST approves law enforcement academies,...
Alligator found hiding in shrubbery in rural Idaho neighbourhood
It is not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state’s rural communities. But Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking the public for help with a particularly unusual find...
An Idaho man walking his dog discovered an alligator. Officials want to know where it came from.
NEW PLYMOUTH — An Idaho man made a startling discovery Thursday night while walking his dog in western Idaho. The man told Idaho Department of Fish and Game officers that he was south of New Plymouth near SE First Avenue when he spotted something moving in the brush. A closer look revealed the movement was coming from a 3.5-foot alligator.
A startling revelation from a member of the Boise City Council
Councilwoman Lisa Sánchez turned more than a few heads during last week’s workshop session of the Boise City Council. Lawmakers were being briefed on affordable housing – or the lack thereof. Sánchez was disappointed – not in the analysis per se, but she said it was the latest in a long line of not being at the table in conversations regarding housing.
New Plymouth resident finds 3.5 foot alligator
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. First, Idaho Fish and Game reported multiple sightings of a mountain lion along the Boise River on Monday, warning people to be vigilant; that’s not all that uncommon in our area. But Friday’s news was: A New...
Get Treated Like Brazilian Royalty at this Boise Restaurant
Do you like food? Really good food? How about lots and lots of really good food? I have passed this spot numerus times but until last night had not stepped foot inside. Tucanos Brazilian Grill has nearly 3,500 google reviews with a 4.5 star rating and for good reason. I am going to take you along for the Tucanos journey with some photos. Keep scrolling for other amazing Treasure Valley restaurants that you NEED to try...
Caldwell Police swear in four new officers, including deputy chief
BOISE, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department swore in new Deputy Police Chief Shawn Sopoaga Thursday night alongside three other new Caldwell officers. Sopoaga comes from the Boise Police Department (BPD), where he served as a lieutenant for roughly one year. Previously, Sopoaga worked in law enforcement for 16 years between two separate departments in Humboldt County, California.
Enrollment roundup: several Idaho universities see overall enrollment increases
BOISE, Idaho — Good news for higher education – overall enrollment rates at Boise State University, University of Idaho, Lewis-Clark State College and Idaho State University increased. Boise State University the number of first-time resident undergraduates increased by 20% over last fall, which is about 314 students. Overall,...
Boise Police introduces new wellness K9 after previous dog retires
BOISE, Idaho — This year we introduced you to Clover, the Boise Police Wellness K9. Clover was the first wellness K9 for BPD, and was loved department-wide. Life can be tough though, even for perfect little pups like Clover. “Clover retired out. She had some lingering anxiety issues from...
Boise man police say may be responsible for crimes against the LGBTQ+ community had a history of assault in Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The man who Boise Police believe has committed multiple crimes against the LGBTQ+ community in Boise has a history of assault in Oregon, police reports show. Matthew Alan Lehigh was charged with assault, arson and injury to property earlier this month for driving his car...
Something Horrifying is Lurking Underneath This Idaho Bridge
In the spirit of Halloween, you can never go wrong with a good ghost story. One of the most terrifying stories (at least in my opinion) takes place at none other than River Road Bridge in Caldwell. The bridge is said to be haunted and a hotspot for paranormal activity... the kind that gives me nightmare fuel.
Alligator caught in New Plymouth Thursday
An alligator was caught in New Plymouth and taken in by Idaho Fish and Game on Friday morning, according to a press release from Idaho Fish and Game. Thursday night, a resident was walking their dog on Southeast First Avenue south of New Plymouth when they saw something moving in the brush. After identifying the animal as a 3.5-foot alligator, the resident caught the animal, loaded it into a nearby horse trailer and called Fish and Game. The alligator is currently being housed at a Fish and Game facility.
The 8 Best Spots in Boise for Having a Delicious Plate of Nachos
I’m learning that Idaho is home to some of the best food in the country, and yes, that includes nachos. And today is actually International Day of the Nacho, so of course we’ve gotta highlight some of the best nacho places in the Boise area!. First and foremost,...
