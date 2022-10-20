Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
readthereporter.com
Westfield Lions celebrate 92 years of service
The Westfield Lions Club will celebrate its 92nd anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Friends Church, 324 S. Union St., Westfield. The anniversary meeting will include a meal provided by the Westfield High School Foodies. The Westfield Lions were founded in 1930 with 20 charter members and is the...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville & Carmel Lions help Gleaners
On Thursday, the Noblesville and Carmel Lions were at Six Points Church, 1545 W. 226th St., Sheridan, helping Gleaners distribute food to the needy. (Pictured) Carmel Lions Matt, Lane, and Bob along with Noblesville Lion Joe Connerley (second from left).
WISH-TV
8-year-old celebrates milestone on Birthday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 8-year-old girl reaches a medical milestone Saturday. Saturday was the eighth birthday of Olivia Bellamy and it’s also a day doctors never thought she would see. News 8’s photojournalist Reece Lindquist has how the family is celebrating their miracle child.
readthereporter.com
Little Haunt brings big fun to Ghoul Creek Park
On Thursday evening, little goblins and ghouls enjoyed some spooky, yet age-appropriate Halloween activities at ‘Ghoul’ Creek Park. Costumes were encouraged and kids enjoyed nature interpretation, entertainment, a hayride, food, and activities as they tricked-or-treated their way through the park. Photos provided by Hamilton County Parks & Recreation.
readthereporter.com
Decorate your tree while giving back
Local non-profit Nickel Plate Express (NPX) and Noblesville photographer Daniel Grose have partnered to release a first-edition holiday ornament in honor of the annual Reindeer Ride Express. The ceramic holiday ornament features a photograph of the iconic F7 4214 Nickel Plate Engine taken by Daniel Grose on the front and...
Fall fun at the Circle SPARK Fest
INDIANAPOLIS — We may have seen our first snow of the season, but it’s still fall, and you’ve still got time to enjoy plenty of autumnal activities throughout central Indiana this weekend. While Mother Nature may have thrown us for a loop this week, we’re back on schedule with warmer temperatures greeting Hoosiers with fall […]
readthereporter.com
William Allen Boyer
William Allen Boyer, 80, Noblesville, and formerly of Carmel, passed away on October 9, 2022, at his home in Noblesville. He was born July 13, 1942, in Tipton to Richard and Phyllis (Gullion) Boyer. He outlived his parents and his sisters, Peggy Ann Hebner and Sally Anne McFall. He is...
readthereporter.com
Citizen science data collection brings community together for parks’ benefit
The Leadership Connection outreach program in Carmel is the largest volunteer event supervised by Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation in 2022. Six groups of Carmel Rotarians, Carmel firefighters, students from Carmel High School and Christel House Watanabe Manual High School (Indianapolis) and their chaperones recently took part in Citizen Science Data Collection, Native Seed Sorting, Honeysuckle Removal, and Litter Clean-Up in three Central Park locations. “This program will play a major role in enhancing Leadership Connection by enabling business, community, and non-profit executives to have an impact on the next generation of leaders within our community and region,” Leadership Connection Chairman Dr. Markoff said.
readthereporter.com
Janus welcomes two new team members, makes two promotions
Lori Qadir has recently joined the Janus Developmental Services team, as a Career Coach with the Pre-ETS (pre-employment training services) program in Community Employment. Qadir will provide career development support to young people at Westfield, Carmel, Noblesville, and Shortridge high schools, as well as the Indiana School for the Deaf. Students receive instruction in all aspects of career development, such as soft skill development, resume building, interviewing, and post-secondary exploration. Previously, she worked as a Pre-ETS Career Coach with Tangram in Indianapolis.
readthereporter.com
Elevate Performing Arts to hold Holiday Shopping Extravaganza
Looking for that special gift for the upcoming holiday season? Elevate Performing Arts, Inc. will hold a Holiday Shopping Extravaganza Fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Noblesville Schools Community Center Annex, 1775 Field Drive, Noblesville. The event will feature vendors, artists, crafters, and...
readthereporter.com
Hamilton Hills Church invites families to first Trunk or Treat
Join Hamilton Hills Church for its inaugural Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29. The church is located at 10293 E. 126th St., Fishers. Dress up in your favorite costume and enjoy this fun and safe environment for your family. Come for the candy, but stay for the bounce houses, food trucks, and community.
readthereporter.com
Register now for Good Samaritan Network’s Festival of Trees
9th annual event will provide direct funding for Christmas season assistance to local families. Good Samaritan Network (GSN) of Hamilton County, Inc., a local nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, has announced the ninth annual Hamilton County Festival of Trees. The return of this holiday tradition marks a significant impact for Hamilton County...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville’s ‘Home for the Holidays Tour’ returns with traditional parade route
Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen has announced the return of the annual “Home for the Holidays Tour” featuring Santa Claus during the first weekend of December. “The Home for the Holidays Tour will be back and bigger than ever this year,” Jensen said. “This tour encompasses a large part of Noblesville, as last year it covered over 110 lane miles.”
readthereporter.com
Bethel Lutheran Church invites you to Trunk or Treat next Saturday
Find the scarecrows. Collect candy. Make s’mores. Collect candy. Take a hayride. Collect candy. Eat burgers. Collect candy. Trunk or Treat is free, fun and filling for all ages!. From 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 along the Peace Trail at Bethel Lutheran Church, 20650 Cumberland Road,...
readthereporter.com
Meals on Wheels of Hamilton Co. launches new breakfast program
Duke Energy supports nonprofit’s efforts with $2,800 grant. After a successful pilot program, Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County has officially launched a new frozen breakfast option for its clients, furthering the organization’s mission of enhancing the quality of life of homebound individuals and seniors in Hamilton County by providing nutritious meals, personal interactions, and independence.
readthereporter.com
Fishers Parks roundup: Get a sneak peek at Geist Waterfront Park
Geist Waterfront Park isn’t set to open to the public until Spring 2023, but as major construction on Phase 1 of the city’s newest park wraps up for the year, Fishers Parks and the Fishers Parks Foundation are hosting the Geist Waterfront Park Preview Night & Duck Drop from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19.
readthereporter.com
Timothy E. Schroer
May 1, 1953 – October 20, 2022. Timothy E. Schroer, 69, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at home with his wife after a diagnosis of metastatic pancreatic cancer on Sept. 9. After more than 28 years in Brownsburg, Ind., Tim and his wife Becky (Snelling) Schroer moved to Westfield in August 2022.
readthereporter.com
Four students from Noblesville to show nation Indiana’s spirit of competition
Four Noblesville students will soon represent Hamilton County and the State of Indiana at the National Academy Championship Horse Show, held Nov. 3 to 6 in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Kaedence Gertiser, Elania Smith, and Adelyn Wager – all seventh graders at Noblesville East Middle School – and Ella Wilson – a second grader at Stony Creek Elementary – are riding with Select Show Horses, 25109 Six Points Road, Sheridan, and were chosen for the National Academy Team.
readthereporter.com
Billy Mack Young
Billy Mack Young, 77, Westfield, passed away on October 12, 2022. He was born on May 24, 1945, to Dearil and Tennie (Hensley) Young in Dayton, Tenn. Billy served honorably in the 39th Field Artillery, of the 3rd Infantry Division, U.S. Army. While stationed in Schweinfurt, Germany, he met and married the love of his life, Christa (Janitzek) Young. After the Army, Billy and his bride moved to his hometown of Battle Creek, Mich. He worked for over 30 years as a machinist at the Union Pump Company. Following retirement, Billy and Christa moved to Indiana to be near family. There he pursued his love of woodworking, spending hours at a time puttering in his workshop.
readthereporter.com
Amber Elizabeth Miller
May 6, 1984 – October 16, 2022. Amber Elizabeth Miller, 38, Fishers, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at her home. She was born on May 6, 1984, to Larry and Rebecca (Conlon) McCauley in Indianapolis. Amber loved arts and crafts, painting, spending time together as a...
