Read full article on original website
Related
whvoradio.com
Two Charged After Report Of A Disturbance In Todd County
Two men have been charged after a report of a violation of a domestic violence order in Todd County Wednesday morning. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called for Carlton Goodin who was beating on the back door and throwing things on his ex-girlfriend’s porch who had an active domestic violence order against him.
wkdzradio.com
Elkton Woman Charged With Possession Of Drugs
An Elkton woman was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on West 2nd Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 40-year-old Opal Carroll was a passenger in a vehicle stopped on West 2nd Street that the driver fled on foot. After of search...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah couple charged with drug trafficking
A Paducah couple has been charged with drug trafficking following a search of their apartment. The investigation started in September when the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they made an undercover methamphetamine purchase from 40-year-old Phillip Stout. He was later indicted by a McCracken County Grand Jury for trafficking in methamphetamine.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Burglary
A Hopkinsville man was charged with burglary on Douglas Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say surveillance video showed 34-year-old Shawn Shier entering a building and taking wire out of the building. He was reportedly located in the woods with a broken fishing pole and claimed he was fishing....
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reports Assault And Kidnapping
A Hopkinsville man told police he was assaulted and kidnapped on North Drive Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say a family member restrained the man and assaulted him causing physical injury. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charges as kidnapping and second-degree assault.
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway County Sheriff seeks donations for D.A.R.E.
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office is seeking donations for their new Drug Abuse Resistance Education program. The Sheriff's Office shared a post on Facebook Wednesday saying they have recently started a D.A.R.E. program for 5th graders and need the public's help. In the post they said D.A.R.E. is not about...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Fleeing From Law Enforcement
A man was charged with fleeing from law enforcement after a traffic stop on Vaughns Grove Little River Road in Christian County Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 28-year-old Eguan Warner for speeding and the odor of marijuana was coming from the car during the stop.
whvoradio.com
Man Charged After Christian County Pursuit
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a pursuit in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop Eddie Juckett Jr. for expired registration and driving on a suspended license at the intersection of Lake Blythe Road and Madisonville Road. Juckett reportedly fled leading them...
WBKO
Authorities investigate threat at Franklin-Simpson High School
SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following an alleged threat made this morning at Franklin-Simpson High School. According to Sheriff Jere Dee Hopson, some graffiti was written on the bathroom wall just a few minutes ago threatening to blow up the school and out of an abundance of caution the building was evacuated.
westkentuckystar.com
Three juveniles charged with robbing same Paducah store twice in one day
Three juveniles have been charged with robbery and theft by unlawful taking after robbing a Paducah convenience store twice in one day. Police were called by the owner of the Superway on North 8th Street during the afternoon of October 15th. The owner said a male came into the store wearing a mask and carrying a baseball bat. As the juvenile allegedly threatened the owner with the bat, a second male juvenile reportedly took merchandise, including vaping products. The males then fled the scene, leaving the bat behind.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Drug Possession In Hopkinsville
A Hopkinsville man was charged with possession of drugs on West 7th Street at Dawson Springs Road Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 41-year-old Bailey Brasher for walking in the middle of the road and during the stop, he became agitated and tried to walk away. He was reportedly...
kbsi23.com
Man, woman from Princeton face trespassing charges
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people from Princeton face charges after Caldwell County sheriff’s deputies received a trespassing call. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of KY Highway 902E on Oct. 24 at 7:49 p.m. in reference to people trespassing on the property.
Robbery suspect arrested after chase enters multiple counties
In the back of a police cruiser, 38-year-old Joshua Bottoms can be heard on body camera footage telling Sumner County deputies, "The car was running, so I jumped in it.'"
KFVS12
3 juveniles accused of robbing convenience store
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Three juveniles are accused of robbing and stealing vaping products from a convenience store. According to Paducah police, the juveniles, ages 13, 17 and 16, were taken into custody on charges of robbery and theft by unlawful taking. They say the owner of Superway on N....
100 mph chase ends with arrests in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a shoplifting investigation led to a speedy pursuit Monday afternoon in Central City. Around 4:15 p.m., the Central City Police Department says officers notice two people leave the Walmart amid a shoplifting investigation. Police say the suspects sped off over 100 mph while passing other cars and nearly […]
14news.com
Shoplifting investigation in Central City turns into chase
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Shoplifting is typically a self contained crime, but Central City Police say this one escalated quickly. Officers say they were investigating a case of shoplifting at Walmart when the store notified them of two suspects, 34-year-old William Bolton and 31-year-old Whitney Settle, trying to get away in a pickup truck.
westkentuckystar.com
Kirksey man arrested after police pursuit of stolen vehicle
A report of a stolen vehicle led to a police pursuit and arrest of a Kirksey man on Saturday. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office said they received a report of a stolen vehicle from the area of Tom Taylor Trail. A deputy found the vehicle on Midway Road and attempted...
fox17.com
Police: 2 shot near APSU in Clarksville, no arrests made
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two people were shot Sunday near Austin Peay State University, Clarksville Police say. Officers were called to the 500 block of Main Street around 2 a.m. Sunday in response to two gunshot victims. They say the shooting happened in a parking lot on University Avenue. After shots were fired, police say a vehicle fled the scene and headed toward the downtown area.
Docs: Man sells meth at work, gets 16+ years in jail
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Ronnie Rich Jr., 43, of Bowling Green, was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, on April 1, 2021, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana security learned that Rich was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance and was possibly distributing controlled substances […]
whopam.com
Clarksville PD investigating Fort Campbell Boulevard shooting
The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in getting information about a shooting that took place in the 1600 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard. According to a news release, the shooting happened Friday evening in the parking lot of Planet Fitness in Clarksville, when a silver car occupied by three unknown males fired shots at a dark colored SUV. Both vehicles fled the scene, and the SUV would later drop off a gunshot victim at an emergency medical center.
Comments / 2