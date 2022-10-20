Read full article on original website
Tallulah Fire Chief says three business owners lost it all, but one business remains
TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal is investigating the massive fire that destroyed an entire block in the downtown Tallulah area Wednesday, October 19. Tallulah Fire Chief, Harold Allen, said three local business owners lost everything, and one business remains. “It’s very unfortunate due to the...
Fire takes place at the Feed Mill in Franklin Parish; no injuries reported
WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, around 7:28 AM, Winnsboro Fire Department, Wisner Fire Department, and Franklin Parish Fire Protection District 2 and 4 responded to a grain bin fire at the Feed Mill on Pete Hearing Road. Upon arrival, authorities discovered light smoke in the rear of the facility. According to […]
Mother and daughter allegedly set their Oak Grove mobile home on fire; arrested
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, the State Fire Marshal’s Office announced they have arrested a mother and daughter for allegedly setting a mobile home on fire. According to officials, the duo was moving out of the residence. Authorities booked 40-year-old […]
Massive fire destroys entire block in Tallulah
TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - An overnight fire in Tallulah ravaged an entire block downtown on Oct. 19, 2022. Officials say there were no fatalities. The City of Tallulah posted pictures on their Facebook and offered condolences to business owners impacted.
Downtown West Monroe host fall market
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)— Fall is in full swing, and many of the weekends are packed with events for the whole family. One of many fall events held in Downtown West Monroe today was a fall market. Adrienne LaFrance-Wells, the West Monroe Main Street director, tells us more about this event. “We’ve had a wonderfully […]
Louisiana Mother and Daughter Arrested for Allegedly Setting Fire to a Rental to Cover Up Damage
Louisiana Mother and Daughter Arrested for Allegedly Setting Fire to a Rental to Cover Up Damage. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) said on October 21, 2022, that it had arrested a mother and daughter for allegedly setting fire to a mobile home they were moving out of.
Vehicle fire shuts down lanes on I-55
JACKSON, Miss. — A vehicle fire brought traffic to a standstill on I-55 near County Line Road. Three lanes of traffic were blocked in the Northbound lanes near exit 102 while authorities work to put the fire out. According to Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, a trailer hauling...
Fire destroys entire block in the Downtown Tallulah area; no fatalities reported
TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the City of Tallulah experienced a massive fire that affected an entire block in the downtown area. According to officials, there were no fatalities in the fire. As always, we will keep you update as we receive more information.
House Fire on South Natchez
On Thursday at 12:46am, the McAdams power plant requested deputies, saying that someone was messing with their tractors. At 5:14am, a caller on south Natchez reported a shed on fire, catching a residence on fire. At 5:46am, assistance was requested from county fire. Further details as they develop.
City of Monroe joins LDRC Program
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Monroe has been accepted to participate in the Louisiana Development Ready Communities Program. The Louisiana Development Ready Community Program was officially launched in 2011 with 8 communities, and now has 53 participating communities and parishes in the state of Louisiana. Louisiana Development Ready Communications is a program that […]
Crash on Rankin Street takes down telephone pole
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A single car crash happened on Rankin Street near the corner of Gallatin Street Thursday morning. A telephone pole fell on the vehicle when it crashed around 7:45 a.m., according to Entergy, who arrived on scene for repairs. It’s unclear how many customers were affected by...
UPDATE: Louisiana teen found after being lost in Mississippi woods overnight, is safe
A missing teenager was lost in the woods in Natchez but has been found Saturday morning and is safe. Area law enforcement officers have been looking for 17 year old Maddie Naff and found her after Natchez Police Department investigators pinged her cellphone in a wooded area in the vicinity of the Duncan Park golf clubhouse, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.
‘FOR THE WHOLE PARISH’: CPSO opens Community Justice Center in Ferriday
FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office cut the ribbon in front of a new satellite office in Ferriday this week. Approximately 100 people attended the ribbon cutting hosted by the Concordia Parish Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, including District 32 State Sen. Glen Womack, former Sheriff Randy Maxwell and police chiefs and sheriffs of other area agencies.
Part of Maple Street collapses due to water main break
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Part of Maple Street in Jackson collapsed due to an unrepaired water main break. Residents in the Georgetown community have been dealing with the gushing waters since Sunday. The City of Jackson is aware of the problem and said crews are working to secure the needed machinery to fix the leak. […]
EXPLAINER: Mississippi River numbers don’t give true depth
With the world suffering in the grips of a long-term spell of dry weather caused by a third consecutive La Niña year, rivers are dropping to near-record levels with little hope of the steady rain necessary to bring them back in the near future. In the U.S., the Mississippi...
Alert issued for Louisiana teen last seen in Mississippi
A BOLO (be on the lookout) alert for a missing teenage girl from Ferriday was issued Friday by the Natchez Police Department and Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Maddie Naff, 17, was last seen at Rosalie in Natchez and left her vehicle there. Maddie has a large brown birthmark on...
Community rallies as Mississippi mother, daughter recover from horrendous head-on collision
A mother and her 10-year-old daughter are both recovering at Jackson hospitals after a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning on Palestine Road in Natchez. Jerrica Jackson Foster had surgeries to repair multiple breaks in her ankle at the University of Mississippi Medical Center while her 10-year-old daughter Keagan is being treated for head trauma injuries at Batson Children’s Hospital, said their mother and grandmother, Ann Jackson.
Louisiana Man Arrested by Agriculture and Forestry Agents in Connection with Theft of Over 1,000 Bushels of Wheat
Louisiana Man Arrested by Agriculture and Forestry Agents in Connection with Theft of Over 1,000 Bushels of Wheat. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) revealed on October 18, 2022, that on October 13, a Concordia Parish man was arrested by Brand Inspectors of the Brand Commission. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by Tensas Parish in connection with an investigation by the Livestock Brand Commission.
West Monroe woman accused of stealing nearly $6K worth of items; allegedly posted pictures with stolen items on social media
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched due to a theft complaint. Deputies were informed by the victim that 35-year-old Samantha Danelle Burns cleaned their home from August 2022 to October 2022. According to officials, they were […]
UPDATE: Remains found in car along Mississippi highway identified as man reported missing in September
The remains and vehicle of a missing man from Fayette were found on Wednesday morning off of Highway 33 in Hamburg after what appears to be a single-car accident. Corporal Craig James, who is a Public Affairs Officer with Mississippi Highway Patrol, said a car driven by Lennell Snyder, 35, of Fayette was found at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
