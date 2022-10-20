ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallulah, LA

KNOE TV8

Massive fire destroys entire block in Tallulah

TALLULAH, La. (KNOE) - An overnight fire in Tallulah ravaged an entire block downtown on Oct. 19, 2022. Officials say there were no fatalities. The City of Tallulah posted pictures on their Facebook and offered condolences to business owners impacted.
TALLULAH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Downtown West Monroe host fall market

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)— Fall is in full swing, and many of the weekends are packed with events for the whole family. One of many fall events held in Downtown West Monroe today was a fall market. Adrienne LaFrance-Wells, the West Monroe Main Street director, tells us more about this event. “We’ve had a wonderfully […]
WEST MONROE, LA
WAPT

Vehicle fire shuts down lanes on I-55

JACKSON, Miss. — A vehicle fire brought traffic to a standstill on I-55 near County Line Road. Three lanes of traffic were blocked in the Northbound lanes near exit 102 while authorities work to put the fire out. According to Jackson Fire Assistant Chief Patrick Armon, a trailer hauling...
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

House Fire on South Natchez

On Thursday at 12:46am, the McAdams power plant requested deputies, saying that someone was messing with their tractors. At 5:14am, a caller on south Natchez reported a shed on fire, catching a residence on fire. At 5:46am, assistance was requested from county fire. Further details as they develop.
NATCHEZ, MS
MyArkLaMiss

City of Monroe joins LDRC Program

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Monroe has been accepted to participate in the Louisiana Development Ready Communities Program. The Louisiana Development Ready Community Program was officially launched in 2011 with 8 communities, and now has 53 participating communities and parishes in the state of Louisiana. Louisiana Development Ready Communications is a program that […]
MONROE, LA
WLBT

Crash on Rankin Street takes down telephone pole

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A single car crash happened on Rankin Street near the corner of Gallatin Street Thursday morning. A telephone pole fell on the vehicle when it crashed around 7:45 a.m., according to Entergy, who arrived on scene for repairs. It’s unclear how many customers were affected by...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

UPDATE: Louisiana teen found after being lost in Mississippi woods overnight, is safe

A missing teenager was lost in the woods in Natchez but has been found Saturday morning and is safe. Area law enforcement officers have been looking for 17 year old Maddie Naff and found her after Natchez Police Department investigators pinged her cellphone in a wooded area in the vicinity of the Duncan Park golf clubhouse, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

‘FOR THE WHOLE PARISH’: CPSO opens Community Justice Center in Ferriday

FERRIDAY, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office cut the ribbon in front of a new satellite office in Ferriday this week. Approximately 100 people attended the ribbon cutting hosted by the Concordia Parish Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, including District 32 State Sen. Glen Womack, former Sheriff Randy Maxwell and police chiefs and sheriffs of other area agencies.
FERRIDAY, LA
WJTV 12

Part of Maple Street collapses due to water main break

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Part of Maple Street in Jackson collapsed due to an unrepaired water main break. Residents in the Georgetown community have been dealing with the gushing waters since Sunday. The City of Jackson is aware of the problem and said crews are working to secure the needed machinery to fix the leak. […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

EXPLAINER: Mississippi River numbers don’t give true depth

With the world suffering in the grips of a long-term spell of dry weather caused by a third consecutive La Niña year, rivers are dropping to near-record levels with little hope of the steady rain necessary to bring them back in the near future. In the U.S., the Mississippi...
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Community rallies as Mississippi mother, daughter recover from horrendous head-on collision

A mother and her 10-year-old daughter are both recovering at Jackson hospitals after a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning on Palestine Road in Natchez. Jerrica Jackson Foster had surgeries to repair multiple breaks in her ankle at the University of Mississippi Medical Center while her 10-year-old daughter Keagan is being treated for head trauma injuries at Batson Children’s Hospital, said their mother and grandmother, Ann Jackson.
NATCHEZ, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested by Agriculture and Forestry Agents in Connection with Theft of Over 1,000 Bushels of Wheat

Louisiana Man Arrested by Agriculture and Forestry Agents in Connection with Theft of Over 1,000 Bushels of Wheat. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) revealed on October 18, 2022, that on October 13, a Concordia Parish man was arrested by Brand Inspectors of the Brand Commission. The arrest was made in response to a warrant issued by Tensas Parish in connection with an investigation by the Livestock Brand Commission.
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe woman accused of stealing nearly $6K worth of items; allegedly posted pictures with stolen items on social media

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched due to a theft complaint. Deputies were informed by the victim that 35-year-old Samantha Danelle Burns cleaned their home from August 2022 to October 2022. According to officials, they were […]
WEST MONROE, LA
Magnolia State Live

UPDATE: Remains found in car along Mississippi highway identified as man reported missing in September

The remains and vehicle of a missing man from Fayette were found on Wednesday morning off of Highway 33 in Hamburg after what appears to be a single-car accident. Corporal Craig James, who is a Public Affairs Officer with Mississippi Highway Patrol, said a car driven by Lennell Snyder, 35, of Fayette was found at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
FAYETTE, MS

