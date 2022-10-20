Zion Williamson impressive in first game in more than a year

From Jamal Murray to Kawhi Leonard to the Nets’ own Ben Simmons, a number of NBA stars are returning after missing last season with injuries.

There are few, if any, who will draw as much interest and curiosity as the Pelicans’ Zion Williamson, who came back Wednesday against the Nets after missing all of last season with a broken right foot.

Williamson had 25 points, nine boards, three assists and even picked off four steals, menacing the Nets on both ends of the floor in a 130-108 Pelicans victory .

“He looked healthy to me,” Kevin Durant said “He looked good. Got up 22 shots, nine rebounds, 25 points. That’s probably just typical for him.”

Nets coach Steve Nash said: “You can see how physical he is and how difficult he is to keep off your rim and off the offensive glass. It looks like he’s healthy and playing very well.”

Zion Williamson, who scored 25 points, looks to make a move on Ben Simmons during the Nets’ 130-108 season-opening loss to the Pelicans. Corey Sipkin

The Nets started Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton, the same lineup they went with for their final three preseason games. Claxton had 13 points and a team-high 10 boards.

Seth Curry (left ankle), Joe Harris (left foot soreness) and T.J. Warren (left foot) were all out for the Nets. Curry and Harris will be evaluated Thursday, Warren won’t be until next month.

Jaxson Hayes (left elbow UCL tear) was still out for New Orleans, although Pelicans coach Willie Green said “He’s real close [to returning].”

Kira Lewis Jr. (ACL) and EJ Liddell (ACL) were out as well.

Kyrie Irving, who scored 15 points, drives on Jose Alvarado during the Nets’ loss. Corey Sipkin

The Nets’ Nov. 1 home game versus Chicago will now be televised by TNT, as will their Nov. 15 road game at Sacramento. The Kings game will replace the Knicks at Utah that night.

NBA TV has dropped the Nets’ Nov. 17 game at Portland, but has added the Nov. 13 showdown at the Lakers, the Dec. 23 clash vs. visiting Milwaukee (replacing Minnesota-Boston) and the Jan. 22 game at Golden State, Durant’s first healthy return to the Bay Area with fans in the stands.

Irving started the night in pregame ceremonies by taking the microphone at center court and delivering a call for President Joe Biden to bring imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner home.

Griner has been imprisoned in Russia since February on a drug charge and was sentenced to nine years in prison, over vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. NBA and WNBA players have been calling for politicians to step up efforts to bring her home, and Irving — who has championed the cause of WNBA players before — made a heartfelt plea.

“I appreciate us being able to share this floor together, all of us as brothers; but the big picture that’s going on in the world is free our sister Brittney Griner,” Irving said. “Please. Please. POTUS do your job. Everybody do your job. Please bring our sister home. We wouldn’t be doing our jobs to the best of our ability if we didn’t stand on what we believe in.”