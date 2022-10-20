ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dead at 100

By David Russell
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi, a do-it-all player for the University of Georgia and the Chicago Cardinals, died Wednesday at 100 years old.

Trippi was part of the Cardinals’ famed “Million Dollar Backfield,” assembled by owner Charles Bidwell, which won the 1947 NFL title.

Trippi, primarily a halfback on the squad, is the only player in the Pro Football Hall of Fame with at least 1,000 yards rushing, passing and receiving.

Georgia Bulldogs halfback Charley Trippi passes during practice in 1946
AP
Charley Trippi, right, 24-year-old All-America halfback tries on a Chicago Cardinal uniform at Comiskey Park in Chicago, Jan. 17, 1947. Trippi signed a four-season $100,000 contract with the NFL. Cardinal coach Jimmy Conzelman looks on.
AP
Charley Trippi #62 of the Cardinals in Chicago, Illinois.
Sporting News via Getty Images

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell said in a statement that Tippi “will always enjoy a special place in the history of the National Football League, the Cardinals franchise and especially in the hearts of our family.”

At Georgia, Trippi led the Bulldogs to victory in the 1943 Rose Bowl and in 1946 won the Maxwell Award as the nation’s most outstanding college football player.

His college career is even more remarkable considering he missed the 1944 season and part of 1945 due to military service in World War II.

A statement from Michael Bidwill regarding the passing of Hall of Famer Charley Trippi.

📝 Read More: https://t.co/uET61wNCkv pic.twitter.com/5zCN7B77OB

— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 20, 2022

Charley Trippi was one of the greatest Bulldogs of all time! It was an honor to get to know him! God Bless the Trippi family. pic.twitter.com/dQhsrjwW2l

— Josh Brooks (@Brooks_UGA) October 19, 2022

“Charley Trippi was one of the greatest Bulldogs of all time!” tweeted Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks. “It was an honor to get to know him! God Bless the Trippi family.”

In his nine seasons with the Cardinals, he made the Pro Bowl twice and was named to the NFL 1940s All-Decade Team.

Trippi was the oldest living member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the oldest living No. 1 draft pick.

Trippi’s first wife, Virginia, died in 1971. He is survived by his second wife, Peggy, two children, three stepchildren, 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, according to The New York Times.

