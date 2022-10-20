ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honokaa, HI

Judge orders police to turn over evidence in Boy Scout shooting

By Manolo Morales
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JxBs2_0ifsPJiq00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A judge has ordered Big Island police to turn over evidence from the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy to the family’s attorney. Records show that the boy was shot with an AK-47 when another boy accidentally fired the weapon.

The shooting happened on August 28 at the rifle range at Boy Scout Camp Honokaia. Police said the boy who was unsupervised picked up a loaded firearm, and as he placed it back down, it discharged, killing an 11-year-old Boy Scout. The attorney for the victim’s family said Big Island police have refused his request to review the evidence and witness statements from the shooting.

“We need to find out what happened. How could this atrocity happen in this way to this 11-year-old boy. Who has the most critical information for that? The police department,” said attorney Kris LaGuire.

But the attorney representing the county said prosecutors are still deciding whether criminal charges will be filed against three adults who were at the scene, so handing over the evidence will taint the case. She added that the victim’s parents were there when it happened so they are potential witnesses. And the case is now being handled by the State Attorney General instead of the county prosecutor’s office.

“We just got information yesterday that the office of prosecuting attorney has conflicted out of this particular case and has been referred to the Department of Attorney General,” said Sylvia Wan, Hawaii County Deputy Corporation Counsel.

As to why the county had a conflict the prosecutor said in a statement, “Family members and the children of several of our staff members were present during the incident and are potential witnesses.” The judge ruled in favor of the victim’s family and has ordered the police department to turn over the evidence on October 26.

A protective order issued by the judge will prevent that evidence from being released to the media. Legal experts pointed out that a protective order should help prevent the criminal case from getting tainted.

“This is why police reports cannot be submitted to the public until the investigation through the police department is closed,” said Megan Kau, a defense attorney who is not involved in the case.

Comments / 0

Related
bigislandnow.com

Police looking for 17-year-old runaway

Big Island police are asking for the public’s help with locating a 17-year-old who was reported as a runaway last month. The Hawaiʻi Police Department says Kaiea Fleming-White was last seen Sept. 11 in Hilo. Fleming-White is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with a tan complexion, short brown hair and brown eyes.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police ID motorcyclist killed in Hilo crash

Authorities have identified a man killed in a two-vehicle traffic crash in Hilo on Sunday as Hilo resident Ryan Miras. The collision occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the area of Kanoelehua Avenue and East Kawili Street. According to Hawai‘i police, Miras, 45, was traveling south on a 2019 Honda motorcycle on Kanoelehua when he rear-ended a 1997 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck stopped at a red light at the East Kawili Street intersection. The roadway was dry and the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Judge orders preschool to shut down amid contentious dispute with state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kalamapii Play School is a bustling and bright new preschool near downtown Hilo. Some 44 pre-K students are enrolled and more are on a waiting list. “It’s such a vibrant area,” said Kim Pierce, Kalamapii Play School executive director. “I cannot wait for the field trips to start for our kids.”
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Lifeguards Find Body At Bottom Of Hilo Pool

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Sparky Kawamoto Swim Stadium swimming pool was closed today, as police investigated the situation. (BIVN) – The Sparky Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo was closed on Tuesday, after lifeguards discovered a body at the bottom of the pool. No foul play is suspected, County...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police seek public help finding missing Mountain View woman

Authorities are seeking the public’s help locating a Mountain View woman reported missing. Thirty-six-year-old Manaolanalani L. Benford was last seen two weeks ago in the Mountain View area. She is described as Polynesian with a dark complexion, 5 feet 5 inches, 145 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI
bigislandnow.com

Single-vehicle crash in Pāhoa leaves 1 woman dead

A single-vehicle crash in Pāhoa left a 49-year-old woman dead late Wednesday evening. Hawai‘i police responded to the crash in the area of Kahakai Boulevard and Welea Street at approximately 10:13 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they found the victim unresponsive. She was taken to Hilo Medical Center where she was pronounced dead at 1:33 a.m.
PAHOA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Public assistance needed in search of 17-year-old runaway girl

Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Kelis Garmon-Mercado of Hilo, who was reported as a runaway. Garmon-Mercado was last seen in the 1700 block of Kinoole Street in Hilo, on Oct. 14 at 4:25 p.m. wearing a grey hoody sweater, black shorts, blue slippers and carrying a book in her hand.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Police Identify Victim In Puna Murder

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Hawaiʻi - A 47-year-old Mountain View man was found dead, an apparent victim of a single gunshot to the head. (BIVN) – Hawai‘i Island police have identified the apparent homicide victim found earlier this week in Puna as 47-year-old James Paul Phelps of Mountain View.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police identify badly decomposed body discovered in home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have identified the badly composed body discovered on Tuesday at a residence in Mountain View. Officials said identified the victim as 47-year-old James Paul Phelps of a Lehua Street address, in Mountain View. Authorities said they responded the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. on...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Hilo Traffic Crash

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Police say a Honda motorcycle heading south on Kanoelehua Avenue rear-ended a Toyota Tacoma at the East Kawili Street intersection. (BIVN) – A fatal traffic collision occurred in the area of Kanoelehua Avenue and East Kawili Street in Hilo on Sunday afternoon, October 16. Hawaiʻi...
HILO, HI
KHON2

Teen dies after collision in Captain Cook area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police have identified the 18-year-old man who died in a single-vehicle collision on Sunday, Oct. 16. According to the Hawaii Police Department, the incident took place on Napo’opo’o Road when Maui Ellis-Noa ran off the right shoulder of the road and struck a large tree. Ellis-Noa was then taken to a hospital […]
CAPTAIN COOK, HI
KITV.com

Body found at bottom of Kawamoto Swim Stadium in Hilo

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police responded to a call of a body found at the bottom of the Sparky Kawamoto Swim Stadium Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, October 18, just after 8:30 a.m., Hilo Officers and Hawaii Fire Department personnel arrive at the Kawamoto Swim Stadium, responding to a report of a body found at the bottom of the pool.
HILO, HI
KHON2

KHON2

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy