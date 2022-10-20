ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

muddyriversports.com

QND volleyball team makes right adjustments, captures title of own season-ending tournament

QUINCY — The plan for the Quincy Notre Dame volleyball team usually centers around feeding their front line players so they can hammer home kills. The Raiders had to alter that plan a smidge in Saturday’s championship match of the QND Volleyball Bash inside Quincy University’s Health and Fitness Center. Staring the Raiders’ front line in the face was Breese Mater Dei’s Alyssa Koerkenmeier, a 6-foot, 5-inch sophomore middle blocker.
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

QHS, QND send both boys and girls cross country teams to sectionals

QUINCY — Neither the Quincy High School boys nor the Quincy High School girls had any trouble Saturday morning of qualifying out of the Class 3A regional cross country meet held at Bob Mays Park. Quincy had fourth-place finishers in each race. The QHS boys finished third as a...
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

Humphrey carries load for Hannibal football team after Williams exits with injury

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Markahl Humphrey ran for a career-high 193 yards and scored three touchdowns Friday night, triggering the Hannibal football team’s hard-fought 27-21 victory over Columbia Battle at Porter Stadium. The spotlight was thrust on Humphrey, a senior running back, following a first-quarter injury to junior all-purpose...
HANNIBAL, MO
WSPY NEWS

Nighttime school fire strikes Oswego 308 District

A fire broke out at the Brokaw Early Learning Center in Oswego on Friday night, bringing four fire departments to the scene. It appears materials on the roof caught fire and early 308 reports indicate no one was injured. The Oswego School District building is on Fifth Street, just north...
OSWEGO, IL
ourquadcities.com

Burn ban in effect for 3 Illinois districts

A burn ban is in effect for all residents within the Cordova, Hillsdale and Port Byron/Rapids City fire protection districts, according to the fire chiefs. Tony DeCap, chief of the Hillsdale Fire Protection District; Chuck Smalley, chief of the Cordova Fire Protection District; and Don Carey, chief of the Port Byron/Rapids City Fire Protection District; made the announcement Saturday.
HILLSDALE, IL
agupdate.com

Three generations harvest together in Northwest Illinois

ANNAWAN, Ill. — This time of year it is easy to catch three generations of the Verbeck family together in the fields in Henry County in Northwest Illinois. Robbie is navigating the combine. Often his dad Dwaine, who is 75, is at his side with the grain cart, and Robbie’s son Zach, who just graduated high school, is driving the semi-truck.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Nightmare on Chicago Street returns this year in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. - Elgin's zombies are back after a two-year hiatus, because that's what zombies do — they come back. It's a "Nightmare on Chicago Street" — again — complete with the un-dead lurking around you and a costume contest. Eight city blocks are decorated like a...
ELGIN, IL
Q985

Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?

If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
ILLINOIS STATE
wcsjnews.com

UC Davis-Callahan Funeral Home Has New Ownership

Grundy County Coroner John Callahan along with Reuland & Turnbough Owner and Funeral Director Chad R. Reuland spoke with WCSJ recently about the sale of U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. Callahan said he’s remaining in this community as Coroner, but, has been planning this change for quite some time. Reuland...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

Police: Vehicle hit by gunfire in Quincy was not random

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Police believe a car that was shot while traveling in Quincy on Sunday, Oct. 16 stemmed from a road rage incident. According to the Quincy Police Department's preliminary investigation, a road rage incident between two people driving down Broadway around 7:25 p.m. escalated when one of the drivers pulled up next to the other driver and shot one round, striking the the person's vehicle. There were no injuries reported.
QUINCY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Two women from Peoria arrested in Oswego in alleged retail theft

Two women from Peoria were arrested on Friday according to the Oswego Police Department. 21-year-old Tanaysha M. McDaniel and Kenijha C. Fletcher are accused of taking about $497 worth of merchandise from the Burlington Coat Factory store in the 2400 block of Route 34. Both women are charged with felony...
OSWEGO, IL

