muddyriversports.com
QND volleyball team makes right adjustments, captures title of own season-ending tournament
QUINCY — The plan for the Quincy Notre Dame volleyball team usually centers around feeding their front line players so they can hammer home kills. The Raiders had to alter that plan a smidge in Saturday’s championship match of the QND Volleyball Bash inside Quincy University’s Health and Fitness Center. Staring the Raiders’ front line in the face was Breese Mater Dei’s Alyssa Koerkenmeier, a 6-foot, 5-inch sophomore middle blocker.
muddyriversports.com
QHS, QND send both boys and girls cross country teams to sectionals
QUINCY — Neither the Quincy High School boys nor the Quincy High School girls had any trouble Saturday morning of qualifying out of the Class 3A regional cross country meet held at Bob Mays Park. Quincy had fourth-place finishers in each race. The QHS boys finished third as a...
muddyriversports.com
Explosive finish to regular season ensures QND football team returns to state playoffs
LADUE, Mo. — Explosive is how senior running back Jackson Stratton labeled the Quincy Notre Dame football team’s offensive performance Saturday afternoon. “This is,” Stratton said, “the best we’ve been all season.”. The Raiders picked the ideal time to peak. With its offense dominating the...
muddyriversports.com
Schuckman: Bombers finish one historic chapter, ready themselves to chase more benchmarks
CARTHAGE, Ill. — On a field where history grows with every blade of grass, the Illini West football team was intent on keeping history from happening. For nearly eight minutes, that seemed possible. Then in a blink, it became clear history wouldn’t be denied. Facing undefeated, state-ranked Macomb...
muddyriversports.com
Final four bound: Hultz, Canton keep Braymer off-balance in state quarterfinal victory
CANTON, Mo. — Canton catcher Kinsey Biggerstaff said Emma Hultz has one pitch in particular that stands out in her nasty repertoire of off-speed offerings. “It’s her changeup,” Biggerstaff said matter-of-factly. And Hultz, a junior right-hander, doesn’t disagree with her battery mate’s assessment. “The change...
muddyriversports.com
Humphrey carries load for Hannibal football team after Williams exits with injury
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Markahl Humphrey ran for a career-high 193 yards and scored three touchdowns Friday night, triggering the Hannibal football team’s hard-fought 27-21 victory over Columbia Battle at Porter Stadium. The spotlight was thrust on Humphrey, a senior running back, following a first-quarter injury to junior all-purpose...
muddyriversports.com
‘What if magic happens?’: Senior linebacker’s INT critical to helping QHS football team navigate epic comeback
QUINCY — Down 28-0 to Rock Island on Senior Night at Flinn Stadium, Quincy High School senior linebacker Kory Fletcher tried to keep a good attitude. “I kept thinking, ‘What if magic happens?’ ” Fletcher said. “And magic happened.”. The Blue Devils rallied from that...
muddyriversports.com
Ball-control offense, opportunistic defense carry Monroe City to undefeated run through CCC
MONROE CITY, Mo. — For all of the big-play capabilities Class 1’s top-ranked team possesses, the ability to grind out a drive and control the clock could be what separates the Monroe City football team from the rest of the field. It separated the Panthers from the rest...
muddyriversports.com
‘Really, it’s all of them’: Limitless trust in wide receivers allows QHS quarterback to break passing record
QUINCY — Bradyn Little deliberated before answering, and even then the Quincy High School sophomore quarterback struggled to give a single response. So which one of his wide receivers is the best at making the tough catches?. “Caeden (Johannessen) has had a few tough catches. And Jack (Mettemeyer). And...
WSPY NEWS
Nighttime school fire strikes Oswego 308 District
A fire broke out at the Brokaw Early Learning Center in Oswego on Friday night, bringing four fire departments to the scene. It appears materials on the roof caught fire and early 308 reports indicate no one was injured. The Oswego School District building is on Fifth Street, just north...
ourquadcities.com
Burn ban in effect for 3 Illinois districts
A burn ban is in effect for all residents within the Cordova, Hillsdale and Port Byron/Rapids City fire protection districts, according to the fire chiefs. Tony DeCap, chief of the Hillsdale Fire Protection District; Chuck Smalley, chief of the Cordova Fire Protection District; and Don Carey, chief of the Port Byron/Rapids City Fire Protection District; made the announcement Saturday.
Start Seeing Bobcats: Illinois’ Population Of Them Is Growing
Hot on the heels of a story earlier this week involving an Illinois mountain lion being struck and killed by a vehicle last Sunday in Dekalb County, we get the reassuring news that Illinois' bobcat population is adding new members constantly. Bobcats, and their expanding populations have been a fairly...
agupdate.com
Three generations harvest together in Northwest Illinois
ANNAWAN, Ill. — This time of year it is easy to catch three generations of the Verbeck family together in the fields in Henry County in Northwest Illinois. Robbie is navigating the combine. Often his dad Dwaine, who is 75, is at his side with the grain cart, and Robbie’s son Zach, who just graduated high school, is driving the semi-truck.
fox32chicago.com
Nightmare on Chicago Street returns this year in Elgin
ELGIN, Ill. - Elgin's zombies are back after a two-year hiatus, because that's what zombies do — they come back. It's a "Nightmare on Chicago Street" — again — complete with the un-dead lurking around you and a costume contest. Eight city blocks are decorated like a...
Were Illinois Residents Just Given A Pass For Raking Their Leaves This Fall?
If you hate raking leaves, this might be the best news you'll hear all day!. When we lived in our old home in Rockford, we had 2 rounds of leaf duty each Fall. The first was raking up all the leaves that fell from our neighbor's trees and blew into our yard. The second round usually came in late November/early December when our own trees finally dropped all their leaves.
Illinois soldier accounted for from Korean War after remains from POW camp identified
A rosette will be placed next to his name at the war memorial in Honolulu to symbolize that he's been accounted for.
wcsjnews.com
UC Davis-Callahan Funeral Home Has New Ownership
Grundy County Coroner John Callahan along with Reuland & Turnbough Owner and Funeral Director Chad R. Reuland spoke with WCSJ recently about the sale of U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home. Callahan said he’s remaining in this community as Coroner, but, has been planning this change for quite some time. Reuland...
Illinois Mom Fighting For Her Life After Rare Reaction Leaves Her Hospitalized
Life can change in a blink of an eye. For this mom in Rockford, Illinois, her life suddenly changed on September 12th, 2022 after having a rare reaction to a prescribed medication. Emily Herbert is a single mother who was just about to start a new job the day she...
khqa.com
Police: Vehicle hit by gunfire in Quincy was not random
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Police believe a car that was shot while traveling in Quincy on Sunday, Oct. 16 stemmed from a road rage incident. According to the Quincy Police Department's preliminary investigation, a road rage incident between two people driving down Broadway around 7:25 p.m. escalated when one of the drivers pulled up next to the other driver and shot one round, striking the the person's vehicle. There were no injuries reported.
WSPY NEWS
Two women from Peoria arrested in Oswego in alleged retail theft
Two women from Peoria were arrested on Friday according to the Oswego Police Department. 21-year-old Tanaysha M. McDaniel and Kenijha C. Fletcher are accused of taking about $497 worth of merchandise from the Burlington Coat Factory store in the 2400 block of Route 34. Both women are charged with felony...
