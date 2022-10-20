Rollover crash leaves driver dead in Merced, CHP says

MERCED, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A fatal rollover crash along the 99 in Merced resulted in the death of a man Wednesday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP).

CHP responded to a collision at the first lane of northbound 99, north of Franklin Road. Authorities say a sedan had been overturned off the road, with major rollover damage.

Investigators say a 67-year-old driver was traveling along the first lane of northbound 99, north of Franklin Road, at an unknown speed. The driver then veered their car to the right, allowing the sedan to go off the east shoulder of the 99, causing it to roll multiple times according to to CHP.

CHP says the 47-year-old front-seat passenger sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The driver was pronounced dead and is under examination at the Merced Coroner’s Office.

Officials say neither drugs nor alcohol was a part of the cause of the collision. It is currently unknown if either of the victims wore a seatbelt at the time of the incident. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

