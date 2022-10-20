ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Comments / 12

lee
3d ago

Good article! So how are the illegals going to get their license? Things will be made easier for them- No longer doubt. California DMV is so screwed up

Paso Robles Daily News

‘Honor flight’ departs Monday from San Luis Obispo

Public invited to join in welcome celebration when veterans return home Wednesday night. – Honor Flight Central Coast California takes San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County veterans on all-expenses-paid trips to Washington, DC to visit the memorials that honor their military service. The upcoming trip that departs on Monday, Oct. 24 at 6:20 a.m., and returns on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 8:36 p.m., will include 24 veterans: one who served in WWII, 13 Korea (including a female US Army veteran), and 10 Vietnam-era veterans. The group also includes brothers who served in Korea (and their sons).
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Three inmates overdose at jail near Santa Maria, one dies

Three inmates allegedly overdosed, and one died at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria this week. [KSBY]. On Wednesday night, custody deputies discovered an unconscious inmate. Staff then provided the inmate multiple doses of naloxone, a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids. The inmate is now recovering.
SANTA MARIA, CA
calcoasttimes.com

San Luis Obispo mother wants the state to release her autistic son

A San Luis Obispo woman’s autistic son Andrew was taken by the state after she agreed to allow a conservatorship, and for the past three years the state has not permitted her to see her son in person, according to an ABC investigation into the California Department of Developmental Services (DDS).
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
crimevoice.com

San Luis Obispo Arrest for Commercial Burglary & Vehicle Theft

Above: Stolen Car | All photos courtesy of San Luis Obispo PD. Originally Published By: City of San Luis Obispo Webpage. “On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 11:20 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department patrol officers responded to the 600 block of Marsh Street for a burglary alarm activation at a car sales/repair business. Upon arrival, officers found the front window of the business had been broken out and discovered a vehicle had been stolen and driven out through the roll up garage door.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 10/10 – 10/16/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 10, 2022. 02:16— Mark...
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning

Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside Lompoc Fire Department were on the scene of a single-car accident west of Buellton that ejected the driver leaving them with major injuries Saturday morning. The post Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
BUELLTON, CA
calcoastnews.com

Fire damages condo complex in San Luis Obispo

A fire damaged a condominium complex in San Luis Obispo Friday evening and prompted the evacuation of several condos. Shortly after 7 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at a condo at 570 Peach Street. Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and contained the blaze to a chimney and the roof, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO officers seeking help identifying robbery suspects

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three males involved in a robbery and assault in the downtown area on Thursday night. Shortly after 9 p.m., a caller reported a robbery and assault that had just occurred on Higuera Street near Bubblegum Alley. The victim was walking in the Farmer’s Market area when an unknown suspect approached and forcibly grabbed the victim’s hat and sunglasses.
calcoasttimes.com

Man found shot dead inside car in Santa Maria

A gunman on Thursday night shot a driver, who was found deceased inside a car that crashed into a building in Santa Maria. Shortly after 11 p.m., several callers reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area of Boone Street and Western Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and found a gray Honda Civic had struck a building on the northeast corner of the intersection. Police discovered the driver, a 33-year-old man, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
SANTA MARIA, CA

