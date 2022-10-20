Read full article on original website
‘Honor flight’ departs Monday from San Luis Obispo
Public invited to join in welcome celebration when veterans return home Wednesday night. – Honor Flight Central Coast California takes San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County veterans on all-expenses-paid trips to Washington, DC to visit the memorials that honor their military service. The upcoming trip that departs on Monday, Oct. 24 at 6:20 a.m., and returns on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 8:36 p.m., will include 24 veterans: one who served in WWII, 13 Korea (including a female US Army veteran), and 10 Vietnam-era veterans. The group also includes brothers who served in Korea (and their sons).
San Luis Obispo Mayor Issues Statement On Paul Flores Verdict
"My heart goes out to Kristin Smart's family. I hope they have some peace in hearing the guilty verdict for Paul Flores," Mayor Eric A. Stewart tells LAMag The post San Luis Obispo Mayor Issues Statement On Paul Flores Verdict appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties and Local 805 Union Carpenters deliver a dream playhouse wish for local Santa Maria child
Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties and Local 805 Union Carpenters delivered a dream Barbie playhouse for 3-year-old Marlee Jo who was diagnosed with Cancer before her 3rd birthday. The post Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties and Local 805 Union Carpenters deliver a dream playhouse wish for local Santa Maria child appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoasttimes.com
Three inmates overdose at jail near Santa Maria, one dies
Three inmates allegedly overdosed, and one died at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria this week. [KSBY]. On Wednesday night, custody deputies discovered an unconscious inmate. Staff then provided the inmate multiple doses of naloxone, a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids. The inmate is now recovering.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 10-16
On Oct. 10, Mark Thomas Skovronski, of Newark, Calif, was arrested near the intersection of 24th St. and Riverside Ave. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Oct. 10, Alejandra Juarez, of Paso Robles, was arrested on Highway 101 North...
Lompoc Record
Film crew spends time in Santa Maria shooting short movie about Francisco Jiménez
Santa Maria Valley history, indeed American history, has been marked by the impact migrant farmers have had here, but seldom, if ever, has their local story fully been told or celebrated. This week, filming in Santa Maria’s fields and public spaces marked the next step in bringing to screen the...
calcoasttimes.com
San Luis Obispo mother wants the state to release her autistic son
A San Luis Obispo woman’s autistic son Andrew was taken by the state after she agreed to allow a conservatorship, and for the past three years the state has not permitted her to see her son in person, according to an ABC investigation into the California Department of Developmental Services (DDS).
Rural Arroyo Grande residents raise concerns about speeding, reckless driving
Some people who live in rural Arroyo Grande say that speeding and reckless driving are becoming too common along Noyes Road and Old Oak Park Road.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What are the eight most expensive homes that sold in Santa Maria the week of Oct. 9?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $910,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 8 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $601,375, $338 per square foot.
crimevoice.com
San Luis Obispo Arrest for Commercial Burglary & Vehicle Theft
Above: Stolen Car | All photos courtesy of San Luis Obispo PD. Originally Published By: City of San Luis Obispo Webpage. “On Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 11:20 p.m., San Luis Obispo Police Department patrol officers responded to the 600 block of Marsh Street for a burglary alarm activation at a car sales/repair business. Upon arrival, officers found the front window of the business had been broken out and discovered a vehicle had been stolen and driven out through the roll up garage door.
Red Light Roundup 10/10 – 10/16/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 10, 2022. 02:16— Mark...
Visalia resident killed in crash on Highway 46 Thursday night
A Visalia man died on Thursday night after driving down a dirt shoulder on Highway 46 in Templeton, causing his vehicle to flip over multiple times. The post Visalia resident killed in crash on Highway 46 Thursday night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning
Santa Barbara County Fire Department alongside Lompoc Fire Department were on the scene of a single-car accident west of Buellton that ejected the driver leaving them with major injuries Saturday morning. The post Driver ejected from truck in single-car accident in the 5000 block of Santa Rosa Road Saturday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Fire damages condo complex in San Luis Obispo
A fire damaged a condominium complex in San Luis Obispo Friday evening and prompted the evacuation of several condos. Shortly after 7 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning at a condo at 570 Peach Street. Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene and contained the blaze to a chimney and the roof, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.
SLO County Sheriff reflects on verdicts in Kristin Smart murder trial
When Ian Parkinson was elected sheriff in 2010, he pledged to review the disappearance of Kristin Smart.
calcoastnews.com
SLO officers seeking help identifying robbery suspects
The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three males involved in a robbery and assault in the downtown area on Thursday night. Shortly after 9 p.m., a caller reported a robbery and assault that had just occurred on Higuera Street near Bubblegum Alley. The victim was walking in the Farmer’s Market area when an unknown suspect approached and forcibly grabbed the victim’s hat and sunglasses.
Sheriff vows to continue searching for Kristin Smart’s body
SALINAS, Calif. (KRON) — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff vowed to continue searching for Kristin Smart’s body after her killer was convicted of murdering her at California Polytechnic State University. A jury found Paul Flores guilty on Tuesday of murdering Smart in his dorm room in 1996. The night of the homicide, Flores and […]
calcoasttimes.com
Man found shot dead inside car in Santa Maria
A gunman on Thursday night shot a driver, who was found deceased inside a car that crashed into a building in Santa Maria. Shortly after 11 p.m., several callers reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area of Boone Street and Western Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and found a gray Honda Civic had struck a building on the northeast corner of the intersection. Police discovered the driver, a 33-year-old man, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Leadership change proposed for Santa Maria's animal shelter
Santa Barbara County Animal Services currently runs the Santa Maria Animal Center, but the city is looking at other options as projected costs continue to rise.
Kristin Smart: The story in photos over 26 years
From her disappearance Memorial Day weekend of 1996 to the reading of the verdicts in her murder trial — here is a look back at the Kristin Smart case over the years.
