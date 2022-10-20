ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Raiders’ ability to deliver quick strikes ensure Huskers never gain traction in efforts to rally

By Matt Schuckman, Sports Editor
muddyriversports.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
muddyriversports.com

QND volleyball team makes right adjustments, captures title of own season-ending tournament

QUINCY — The plan for the Quincy Notre Dame volleyball team usually centers around feeding their front line players so they can hammer home kills. The Raiders had to alter that plan a smidge in Saturday’s championship match of the QND Volleyball Bash inside Quincy University’s Health and Fitness Center. Staring the Raiders’ front line in the face was Breese Mater Dei’s Alyssa Koerkenmeier, a 6-foot, 5-inch sophomore middle blocker.
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

Humphrey carries load for Hannibal football team after Williams exits with injury

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Markahl Humphrey ran for a career-high 193 yards and scored three touchdowns Friday night, triggering the Hannibal football team’s hard-fought 27-21 victory over Columbia Battle at Porter Stadium. The spotlight was thrust on Humphrey, a senior running back, following a first-quarter injury to junior all-purpose...
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyriversports.com

QHS, QND send both boys and girls cross country teams to sectionals

QUINCY — Neither the Quincy High School boys nor the Quincy High School girls had any trouble Saturday morning of qualifying out of the Class 3A regional cross country meet held at Bob Mays Park. Quincy had fourth-place finishers in each race. The QHS boys finished third as a...
QUINCY, IL
KWQC

Fort Madison police post stop signs while power out

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Fort Madison police are working to post stop signs while areas of Fort Madison are out of power, including stop lights on Thursday. According to Fort Madison police, they are working to find out why the power went out. This is a developing story. TV6 will...
FORT MADISON, IA
KBUR

Keokuk cyclist killed in car accident

Keokuk, IA- A Keokuk man was killed after being struck by a car while riding a bicycle. 57-year-old Clark Evan Pfeiferling of Keokuk was struck by a vehicle and killed near the intersection of Cleaver Street and US 136 in Keokuk, at about 6 PM Wednesday, October 19th. According to...
KEOKUK, IA
KWQC

Troopers: Keokuk man died after his bike was hit by truck

KEOKUK, Iowa (KWQC) - A man died after being hit while riding his bicycle Wednesday in Keokuk, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded around 5:54 p.m. Wednesday to a crash in the area of South 7th Street and Cleaver Street intersection. According to a crash report, a 1998 Chevrolet...
KEOKUK, IA
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Oct. 20, 2022

Vanessa R A Pratt Meuth (27) 2328 Wintergreen for Expired Registration at 12th & Broadway PTC 128. Melissa S Clay (43) Fowler IL for Trespassing at 1526 S 6th NTA 121. Eric C Graham (39) 701 Madison for Operating Uninsured Vehicle,Leaving the Scene,Improper Lane Usage and Disobey Stop Sign at 701 Madison Lodged 147.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Pike County from Oct. 3-7, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Rickard D. Wombles of Clinton, Mo., sold a 15.56-acre farm in...
PIKE COUNTY, IL
ktvo.com

Louisiana, Missouri, police chief charged in overdose death

LOUISIANA, Mo. (AP) -- The police chief in a small Missouri town has been charged with felony drug crimes after his girlfriend's brother was found dead from an apparent overdose in the police chief's apartment. William Jones was charged Wednesday with second-degree drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and...
LOUISIANA, MO

