Mendota, IL

Photo gallery: Quincy Notre Dame vs. Serena in Class 1A Mendota Sectional semifinals

By Matt Schuckman, Sports Editor
muddyriversports.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
muddyriversports.com

QND volleyball team makes right adjustments, captures title of own season-ending tournament

QUINCY — The plan for the Quincy Notre Dame volleyball team usually centers around feeding their front line players so they can hammer home kills. The Raiders had to alter that plan a smidge in Saturday’s championship match of the QND Volleyball Bash inside Quincy University’s Health and Fitness Center. Staring the Raiders’ front line in the face was Breese Mater Dei’s Alyssa Koerkenmeier, a 6-foot, 5-inch sophomore middle blocker.
QUINCY, IL
muddyriversports.com

QHS, QND send both boys and girls cross country teams to sectionals

QUINCY — Neither the Quincy High School boys nor the Quincy High School girls had any trouble Saturday morning of qualifying out of the Class 3A regional cross country meet held at Bob Mays Park. Quincy had fourth-place finishers in each race. The QHS boys finished third as a...
QUINCY, IL
977wmoi.com

Monmouth-Roseville Falls to Princeton on Senior Night.

Story by Prairie Communications Intern, Kadin Rogers. The Monmouth-Roseville Titans football team was back in action on Friday night for their final regular season game at Coach Dobry field. A busy night at M-R saw homecoming festivities, senior night, and a big game all in one, as the Titans hosted the undefeated state ranked Tigers of Princeton. Monmouth-Roseville unfortunately could not give the Tigers their only loss of the season, losing by a score of 48-0.
MONMOUTH, IL
muddyriversports.com

Humphrey carries load for Hannibal football team after Williams exits with injury

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Markahl Humphrey ran for a career-high 193 yards and scored three touchdowns Friday night, triggering the Hannibal football team’s hard-fought 27-21 victory over Columbia Battle at Porter Stadium. The spotlight was thrust on Humphrey, a senior running back, following a first-quarter injury to junior all-purpose...
HANNIBAL, MO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area football scores from Friday, October 21

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the football results involving Rockford area teams for Friday night, October 21 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch for highlights each Friday night on Fox 39 live at 11 p.m. on ‘Overtime.’ You can also find highlights at www.mystateline.com NIC-10Guilford 14 Belvidere North 7Boylan 41 Freeport […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Nighttime school fire strikes Oswego 308 District

A fire broke out at the Brokaw Early Learning Center in Oswego on Friday night, bringing four fire departments to the scene. It appears materials on the roof caught fire and early 308 reports indicate no one was injured. The Oswego School District building is on Fifth Street, just north...
OSWEGO, IL
agupdate.com

Three generations harvest together in Northwest Illinois

ANNAWAN, Ill. — This time of year it is easy to catch three generations of the Verbeck family together in the fields in Henry County in Northwest Illinois. Robbie is navigating the combine. Often his dad Dwaine, who is 75, is at his side with the grain cart, and Robbie’s son Zach, who just graduated high school, is driving the semi-truck.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Burn ban in effect for 3 Illinois districts

A burn ban is in effect for all residents within the Cordova, Hillsdale and Port Byron/Rapids City fire protection districts, according to the fire chiefs. Tony DeCap, chief of the Hillsdale Fire Protection District; Chuck Smalley, chief of the Cordova Fire Protection District; and Don Carey, chief of the Port Byron/Rapids City Fire Protection District; made the announcement Saturday.
HILLSDALE, IL

