Photo gallery: Quincy Notre Dame vs. Serena in Class 1A Mendota Sectional semifinals

Photo gallery: Quincy Notre Dame beats Mendota for Class 1A boys soccer sectional championship
MENDOTA, Ill. — Gusting winds blowing right in the face of the Quincy Notre Dame boys soccer players did little to diminish the Raiders’ pursuit of a state championship. QND moved one step closer to that goal with a 7-1 victory over Mendota on Saturday in the Class 1A Mendota Sectional championship.
Quiet assassins: QND soccer team turns laser focus into rout of Mendota for sectional title
MENDOTA, Ill. — Everything Greg Reis observed Saturday morning left him convinced the Quincy Notre Dame boys soccer players had the right disposition to run down a sectional championship. “We had a special energy when we went to mass and then went to breakfast,” the QND coach said.
QND, Macomb to renew rivalry in opening round of Class 4A football playoffs
QUINCY — When the team bus rolled into the Quincy Notre Dame parking lot at around 7 p.m. Saturday, Raiders football coach Jack Cornell didn’t know which road his team would be taking in the postseason. As soon as Cornell knew, he told the players he’d spread the...
QND volleyball team makes right adjustments, captures title of own season-ending tournament
QUINCY — The plan for the Quincy Notre Dame volleyball team usually centers around feeding their front line players so they can hammer home kills. The Raiders had to alter that plan a smidge in Saturday’s championship match of the QND Volleyball Bash inside Quincy University’s Health and Fitness Center. Staring the Raiders’ front line in the face was Breese Mater Dei’s Alyssa Koerkenmeier, a 6-foot, 5-inch sophomore middle blocker.
QHS, QND send both boys and girls cross country teams to sectionals
QUINCY — Neither the Quincy High School boys nor the Quincy High School girls had any trouble Saturday morning of qualifying out of the Class 3A regional cross country meet held at Bob Mays Park. Quincy had fourth-place finishers in each race. The QHS boys finished third as a...
Final four bound: Hultz, Canton keep Braymer off-balance in state quarterfinal victory
CANTON, Mo. — Canton catcher Kinsey Biggerstaff said Emma Hultz has one pitch in particular that stands out in her nasty repertoire of off-speed offerings. “It’s her changeup,” Biggerstaff said matter-of-factly. And Hultz, a junior right-hander, doesn’t disagree with her battery mate’s assessment. “The change...
Explosive finish to regular season ensures QND football team returns to state playoffs
LADUE, Mo. — Explosive is how senior running back Jackson Stratton labeled the Quincy Notre Dame football team’s offensive performance Saturday afternoon. “This is,” Stratton said, “the best we’ve been all season.”. The Raiders picked the ideal time to peak. With its offense dominating the...
Schuckman: Bombers finish one historic chapter, ready themselves to chase more benchmarks
CARTHAGE, Ill. — On a field where history grows with every blade of grass, the Illini West football team was intent on keeping history from happening. For nearly eight minutes, that seemed possible. Then in a blink, it became clear history wouldn’t be denied. Facing undefeated, state-ranked Macomb...
‘What if magic happens?’: Senior linebacker’s INT critical to helping QHS football team navigate epic comeback
QUINCY — Down 28-0 to Rock Island on Senior Night at Flinn Stadium, Quincy High School senior linebacker Kory Fletcher tried to keep a good attitude. “I kept thinking, ‘What if magic happens?’ ” Fletcher said. “And magic happened.”. The Blue Devils rallied from that...
Monmouth-Roseville Falls to Princeton on Senior Night.
Story by Prairie Communications Intern, Kadin Rogers. The Monmouth-Roseville Titans football team was back in action on Friday night for their final regular season game at Coach Dobry field. A busy night at M-R saw homecoming festivities, senior night, and a big game all in one, as the Titans hosted the undefeated state ranked Tigers of Princeton. Monmouth-Roseville unfortunately could not give the Tigers their only loss of the season, losing by a score of 48-0.
Humphrey carries load for Hannibal football team after Williams exits with injury
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Markahl Humphrey ran for a career-high 193 yards and scored three touchdowns Friday night, triggering the Hannibal football team’s hard-fought 27-21 victory over Columbia Battle at Porter Stadium. The spotlight was thrust on Humphrey, a senior running back, following a first-quarter injury to junior all-purpose...
Rockford area football scores from Friday, October 21
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the football results involving Rockford area teams for Friday night, October 21 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch for highlights each Friday night on Fox 39 live at 11 p.m. on ‘Overtime.’ You can also find highlights at www.mystateline.com NIC-10Guilford 14 Belvidere North 7Boylan 41 Freeport […]
Ball-control offense, opportunistic defense carry Monroe City to undefeated run through CCC
MONROE CITY, Mo. — For all of the big-play capabilities Class 1’s top-ranked team possesses, the ability to grind out a drive and control the clock could be what separates the Monroe City football team from the rest of the field. It separated the Panthers from the rest...
‘Really, it’s all of them’: Limitless trust in wide receivers allows QHS quarterback to break passing record
QUINCY — Bradyn Little deliberated before answering, and even then the Quincy High School sophomore quarterback struggled to give a single response. So which one of his wide receivers is the best at making the tough catches?. “Caeden (Johannessen) has had a few tough catches. And Jack (Mettemeyer). And...
Take a trip to Illinois’ Oldest Dairy Queen open for 75 years
There is nothing quite like a classic soft-serve ice cream cone from Dairy Queen. And if you are looking for a special treat here in the Land of Lincoln, why not head to the Oldest Dairy Queen in Illinois, which has been serving customers from the same location for over 75 years.
Nighttime school fire strikes Oswego 308 District
A fire broke out at the Brokaw Early Learning Center in Oswego on Friday night, bringing four fire departments to the scene. It appears materials on the roof caught fire and early 308 reports indicate no one was injured. The Oswego School District building is on Fifth Street, just north...
Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Coming to Rockford in Early 2023
The company also has a new location coming to Bloomington The post Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ Coming to Rockford in Early 2023 appeared first on What Now Chicago: The Best Source For Chicago News.
Three generations harvest together in Northwest Illinois
ANNAWAN, Ill. — This time of year it is easy to catch three generations of the Verbeck family together in the fields in Henry County in Northwest Illinois. Robbie is navigating the combine. Often his dad Dwaine, who is 75, is at his side with the grain cart, and Robbie’s son Zach, who just graduated high school, is driving the semi-truck.
Burn ban in effect for 3 Illinois districts
A burn ban is in effect for all residents within the Cordova, Hillsdale and Port Byron/Rapids City fire protection districts, according to the fire chiefs. Tony DeCap, chief of the Hillsdale Fire Protection District; Chuck Smalley, chief of the Cordova Fire Protection District; and Don Carey, chief of the Port Byron/Rapids City Fire Protection District; made the announcement Saturday.
