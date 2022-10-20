Read full article on original website
Related
kdll.org
Firewood available along Sterling Highway bypass as crews wrap summer work
Firewood from the Sterling Highway Milepost 45–60 Project is available for pick-up in Cooper Landing. Starting this week, the Alaska Department of Transportation said wood can be collected at the end of Langille Road between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Logs are about 20-feet long and come from excavation work on the highway bypass project, which is rerouting a 15-mile stretch of the Sterling Highway around Cooper Landing. DOT says people should bring a chainsaw and safety equipment, and that a four-wheel-drive vehicle is recommended to access the site.
Comments / 1