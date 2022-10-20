Firewood from the Sterling Highway Milepost 45–60 Project is available for pick-up in Cooper Landing. Starting this week, the Alaska Department of Transportation said wood can be collected at the end of Langille Road between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Logs are about 20-feet long and come from excavation work on the highway bypass project, which is rerouting a 15-mile stretch of the Sterling Highway around Cooper Landing. DOT says people should bring a chainsaw and safety equipment, and that a four-wheel-drive vehicle is recommended to access the site.

COOPER LANDING, AK ・ 4 DAYS AGO