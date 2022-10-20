Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
Samsung Supports NTT East’s Private 5G Network Expansion in Japan
Samsung Electronics announced the company is successfully supporting NTT East’s private 5G network expansion with its network solutions — including the cloud-native 5G Macro Core and Radio Access Network (RAN) — unlocking new and diversified use cases for enterprises across various industries in Japan. This commercial service...
thefastmode.com
Infovista, VMware to Bring Automated Assurance & Operations to Multi-cloud Environments
Infovista announced that it is partnering with VMware to enable deployment of its Ativa™ Automated Assurance and Operations suite on the VMware Tanzu platform. This enables Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to accelerate their digital transformation by deploying Ativa seamlessly across any combination of multi-cloud environments. Officially validated as Partner...
thefastmode.com
Leading Operator in Italy Migrates 13.5 Million Subscribers to Synchronoss Email Suite
Synchronoss Technologies announced that one of the largest telecom operators in Italy has successfully completed the migration to the latest version of Synchronoss Email Suite. Supporting 13.5 million subscribers, Synchronoss Email Suite was migrated from an on-premise system to a new cloud environment. As part of the migration project, the...
thefastmode.com
groundcover Launches Lightweight OSS K8s Metrics Monitoring Tool
Groundcover, a start up with a mission to reinvent the cloud-native application monitoring domain with eBPF, launches Murre, an OSS tool that helps developers monitor Kubernetes CPU/memory metrics without the need to install anything on the cluster. groundcover’s agenda is a lightweight and frictionless approach to Kubernetes application monitoring. The...
thefastmode.com
Hansen Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program
Hansen Technologies has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for organisations providing software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by connecting participating ISVs with the AWS sales organisation – aiding better...
thefastmode.com
PVH Europe Selects Contentstack to Deliver its Digital Transformation Initiative
Contentstack, the Content Experience Platform (CXP) category leader, announced that it has been selected by PVH Europe as part of a digital transformation initiative to provide seamless, omnichannel experiences via a modern, MACH-based solution that enables frictionless operational excellence. PVH Europe is home to the global headquarters of Tommy Hilfiger...
thefastmode.com
VodafoneZiggo Selects Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications
Telecom provider VodafoneZiggo is moving a number of business systems for finance, HR and supply chain to Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite. The implementation is led by Accenture and Profource, members of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). With over seven million customers, VodafoneZiggo is one of the largest providers of fixed, mobile and integrated communication and entertainment services in the Netherlands. The telecom company is replacing some of their on-premises business systems with Oracle Fusion Applications. By doing so, the company connects and standardizes important business processes on a single data platform.
thefastmode.com
NTT Com, DENSO Partner to Provide Security Operation Center for Vehicles
NTT Communications (NTT Com) and DENSO, the global manufacturer of mobility components offering advanced mobility technologies, systems and products, announced that it will collaboratively develop the Security Operation Center for Vehicles (VSOC1) to respond to the threat of increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks against vehicles. Culminating from past efforts2, this collaboration combines...
thefastmode.com
BICS Launches CPaaS for Voice, SMS & WhatsApp
International connectivity enabler BICS has launched its Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) offering, giving enterprises a customizable toolbox to easily integrate communications services like Voice, SMS and WhatsApp messages into their services and workflows, via APIs. The CPaaS market is expected to grow by $10 billion globally over the...
thefastmode.com
RSA Unveils Solution to Detect Critical Security Threats on Mobile Devices
RSA announced a first-of-its kind technology that detects critical security threats on a user’s mobile device and restricts their ability to access corporate systems. Called RSA Mobile Lock, it essentially contains the threat from spreading and compromising the wider network. Why This Matters - 82% of data breaches involve...
Comments / 0