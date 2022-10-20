Read full article on original website
thefastmode.com
VodafoneZiggo Selects Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications
Telecom provider VodafoneZiggo is moving a number of business systems for finance, HR and supply chain to Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite. The implementation is led by Accenture and Profource, members of the Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN). With over seven million customers, VodafoneZiggo is one of the largest providers of fixed, mobile and integrated communication and entertainment services in the Netherlands. The telecom company is replacing some of their on-premises business systems with Oracle Fusion Applications. By doing so, the company connects and standardizes important business processes on a single data platform.
thefastmode.com
NTT Com, DENSO Partner to Provide Security Operation Center for Vehicles
NTT Communications (NTT Com) and DENSO, the global manufacturer of mobility components offering advanced mobility technologies, systems and products, announced that it will collaboratively develop the Security Operation Center for Vehicles (VSOC1) to respond to the threat of increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks against vehicles. Culminating from past efforts2, this collaboration combines...
thefastmode.com
Infovista, VMware to Bring Automated Assurance & Operations to Multi-cloud Environments
Infovista announced that it is partnering with VMware to enable deployment of its Ativa™ Automated Assurance and Operations suite on the VMware Tanzu platform. This enables Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to accelerate their digital transformation by deploying Ativa seamlessly across any combination of multi-cloud environments. Officially validated as Partner...
thefastmode.com
Leading Operator in Italy Migrates 13.5 Million Subscribers to Synchronoss Email Suite
Synchronoss Technologies announced that one of the largest telecom operators in Italy has successfully completed the migration to the latest version of Synchronoss Email Suite. Supporting 13.5 million subscribers, Synchronoss Email Suite was migrated from an on-premise system to a new cloud environment. As part of the migration project, the...
thefastmode.com
NSW Telco Authority Selects NEC to Power its 5G Innovation Lab
NEC has been selected by the New South Wales (NSW) Telco Authority to build the initial phase of a state-of-the-art 5G innovation lab as part of a new strategic partnership. The new 5G innovation lab will provide an environment where the NSW Telco Authority and public safety agencies can explore new technologies, prove interoperability, and push the boundaries of mobile technology in the context of Public Safety Mobile Broadband (PSMB) applications. The lab will run on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to provide an immersive 5G test bed experience in the cloud, enabling simple and fast application building, rapid deployment, scalability, resilience and lifecycle automation.
thefastmode.com
groundcover Launches Lightweight OSS K8s Metrics Monitoring Tool
Groundcover, a start up with a mission to reinvent the cloud-native application monitoring domain with eBPF, launches Murre, an OSS tool that helps developers monitor Kubernetes CPU/memory metrics without the need to install anything on the cluster. groundcover’s agenda is a lightweight and frictionless approach to Kubernetes application monitoring. The...
thefastmode.com
Spirent Powers MVG OTA & Passive Antenna Test Systems
Spirent Communications, the leading provider of test and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks, announced that the Spirent GSS7000 GNSS simulator has been integrated into Microwave Vision Group (MVG) over-the-air (OTA) and passive antenna test systems. Spirent’s technology and proven performance gives an output that more closely mirrors the...
thefastmode.com
RSA Unveils Solution to Detect Critical Security Threats on Mobile Devices
RSA announced a first-of-its kind technology that detects critical security threats on a user’s mobile device and restricts their ability to access corporate systems. Called RSA Mobile Lock, it essentially contains the threat from spreading and compromising the wider network. Why This Matters - 82% of data breaches involve...
