ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Dallas 137, Memphis 96

MEMPHIS (96) Aldama 2-4 3-3 8, Bane 4-11 4-4 14, Adams 1-3 0-2 2, Konchar 2-4 0-0 5, Morant 6-12 8-8 20, Clarke 4-7 0-0 8, LaRavia 2-6 0-0 6, Lofton Jr. 2-4 0-1 4, Roddy 5-12 2-2 12, Tillman 3-4 0-0 7, Chandler 0-2 0-1 0, Jones 3-8 2-3 10, Williams Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-79 19-24 96.
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

Denver 122, Oklahoma City 117

Percentages: FG .447, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 15-38, .395 (Muscala 4-7, Bazley 2-4, Giddey 2-4, Robinson-Earl 2-4, Mann 2-5, Wiggins 1-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-5, Dort 1-7). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bazley 3, Giddey, Pokusevski). Turnovers: 12 (Gilgeous-Alexander 5, Dort 2, Robinson-Earl 2, Bazley, Giddey, Mann). Steals:...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Clippers 111, Sacramento 109

Percentages: FG .506, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Jackson 3-3, George 3-10, Batum 1-1, Morris Sr. 1-1, Kennard 1-4, Covington 0-1, Powell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Batum, George, Zubac). Turnovers: 13 (George 4, Jackson 3, Powell 2, Batum, Coffey, Covington, Zubac). Steals: 8...
Porterville Recorder

Milwaukee 125, Houston 105

Percentages: FG .387, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 16-37, .432 (J.Green 4-7, Eason 3-4, Smith Jr. 3-7, Porter Jr. 2-4, Martin Jr. 2-5, Garuba 1-1, Hudgins 1-1, Mathews 0-1, Christopher 0-2, Nix 0-2, Sengun 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Eason 2, Smith Jr. 2, Sengun). Turnovers:...
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 128, Chicago 96

Percentages: FG .565, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 16-27, .593 (Love 5-6, Mitchell 4-6, LeVert 3-6, Osman 2-3, I.Mobley 1-1, Wade 1-2, Neto 0-1, Okoro 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen, E.Mobley, LeVert, Lopez, Love). Turnovers: 17 (Mitchell 4, E.Mobley 3, Okoro 3, Allen 2, LeVert...
Porterville Recorder

Indiana 124, Detroit 115

Percentages: FG .389, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 18-42, .429 (Cunningham 4-8, Bogdanovic 4-10, Ivey 2-3, Joseph 2-3, Livers 2-3, Bey 2-8, Hayes 1-3, Stewart 1-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Duren 2, Hayes). Turnovers: 13 (Ivey 5, Livers 3, Cunningham 2, Stewart 2, Bey). Steals: 5...
INDIANA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Paul George scores 40 as Clippers edge Kings 111-109

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Paul George scored 40 points to help the Los Angeles Clippers hold off the Sacramento Kings 111-109 on Saturday night. It was the 20th time that George scored 40 points, including playoffs, and his fifth as a member of the Clippers. “I know I'm able...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Luka Doncic, Mavericks rout Grizzlies 137-96 in home opener

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 21 of his 32 points in the first quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks rode a hot start to a 137-96 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in their home opener Saturday night. Ja Morant scored the first six Memphis points, but the first bucket...
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

Miami 112, Toronto 109

TORONTO (109) Anunoby 5-14 0-0 13, Barnes 5-9 1-3 11, Siakam 8-19 7-8 23, Trent Jr. 7-18 4-6 23, VanVleet 2-9 2-2 7, Achiuwa 5-9 6-7 18, Banton 1-2 0-0 3, Young 2-3 0-0 4, Koloko 0-0 1-2 1, Flynn 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 37-87 21-28 109. MIAMI (112) Butler...
MIAMI, FL
Porterville Recorder

Pacers ended 12-game losing streak, beating Pistons 124-115

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points, hitting three 3-pointers in a pivotal third quarter, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-115 on Saturday night to snap a 12-game losing streak dating to last season. The Pacers dropped their first two games of the season...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Porterville Recorder

Oregon St. 42, Colorado 9

Colorado0360—9 Oregon St.714147—42 ORST_Martinez 4 run (Sappington kick), 8:09. ORST_Bolden 16 pass from Gulbranson (Sappington kick), 13:30. ORST_Martinez 3 run (Sappington kick), 1:45. Third Quarter. ORST_Velling 60 pass from Gulbranson (Sappington kick), 12:30. ORST_Al.Austin 42 interception return (Sappington kick), 12:19. COLO_Stacks 1 run (pass failed), 2:38. Fourth Quarter.
CORVALLIS, OR
Porterville Recorder

Senators take win streak into matchup with the Stars

Dallas Stars (4-0-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (3-2-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Dallas Stars with a three winning streak intact. Ottawa had a 33-42-7 record overall and a 15-22-4 record in home games last season. The Senators scored...
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

Calgary 3, Carolina 2

Calgary1101—3 First Period_1, Carolina, Aho 3 (Teravainen), 1:44. 2, Carolina, de Haan 1 (Noesen, Stastny), 10:28. 3, Calgary, Kadri 2 (Toffoli, Andersson), 13:31 (pp). Penalties_Andersson, CGY (Slashing), 6:12; Staal, CAR (Tripping), 13:07. Second Period_4, Calgary, Ritchie 2, 2:31. Penalties_Skjei, CAR (Hooking), 4:09; Burns, CAR (Tripping), 9:32. Third Period_None. Penalties_Svechnikov,...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy