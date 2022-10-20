Read full article on original website
Dallas 137, Memphis 96
MEMPHIS (96) Aldama 2-4 3-3 8, Bane 4-11 4-4 14, Adams 1-3 0-2 2, Konchar 2-4 0-0 5, Morant 6-12 8-8 20, Clarke 4-7 0-0 8, LaRavia 2-6 0-0 6, Lofton Jr. 2-4 0-1 4, Roddy 5-12 2-2 12, Tillman 3-4 0-0 7, Chandler 0-2 0-1 0, Jones 3-8 2-3 10, Williams Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-79 19-24 96.
Denver 122, Oklahoma City 117
Percentages: FG .447, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 15-38, .395 (Muscala 4-7, Bazley 2-4, Giddey 2-4, Robinson-Earl 2-4, Mann 2-5, Wiggins 1-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-5, Dort 1-7). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bazley 3, Giddey, Pokusevski). Turnovers: 12 (Gilgeous-Alexander 5, Dort 2, Robinson-Earl 2, Bazley, Giddey, Mann). Steals:...
L.A. Clippers 111, Sacramento 109
Percentages: FG .506, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Jackson 3-3, George 3-10, Batum 1-1, Morris Sr. 1-1, Kennard 1-4, Covington 0-1, Powell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Batum, George, Zubac). Turnovers: 13 (George 4, Jackson 3, Powell 2, Batum, Coffey, Covington, Zubac). Steals: 8...
Milwaukee 125, Houston 105
Percentages: FG .387, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 16-37, .432 (J.Green 4-7, Eason 3-4, Smith Jr. 3-7, Porter Jr. 2-4, Martin Jr. 2-5, Garuba 1-1, Hudgins 1-1, Mathews 0-1, Christopher 0-2, Nix 0-2, Sengun 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Eason 2, Smith Jr. 2, Sengun). Turnovers:...
Cleveland 128, Chicago 96
Percentages: FG .565, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 16-27, .593 (Love 5-6, Mitchell 4-6, LeVert 3-6, Osman 2-3, I.Mobley 1-1, Wade 1-2, Neto 0-1, Okoro 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen, E.Mobley, LeVert, Lopez, Love). Turnovers: 17 (Mitchell 4, E.Mobley 3, Okoro 3, Allen 2, LeVert...
Indiana 124, Detroit 115
Percentages: FG .389, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 18-42, .429 (Cunningham 4-8, Bogdanovic 4-10, Ivey 2-3, Joseph 2-3, Livers 2-3, Bey 2-8, Hayes 1-3, Stewart 1-4). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Duren 2, Hayes). Turnovers: 13 (Ivey 5, Livers 3, Cunningham 2, Stewart 2, Bey). Steals: 5...
Paul George scores 40 as Clippers edge Kings 111-109
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Paul George scored 40 points to help the Los Angeles Clippers hold off the Sacramento Kings 111-109 on Saturday night. It was the 20th time that George scored 40 points, including playoffs, and his fifth as a member of the Clippers. “I know I'm able...
Luka Doncic, Mavericks rout Grizzlies 137-96 in home opener
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 21 of his 32 points in the first quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks rode a hot start to a 137-96 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in their home opener Saturday night. Ja Morant scored the first six Memphis points, but the first bucket...
Miami 112, Toronto 109
TORONTO (109) Anunoby 5-14 0-0 13, Barnes 5-9 1-3 11, Siakam 8-19 7-8 23, Trent Jr. 7-18 4-6 23, VanVleet 2-9 2-2 7, Achiuwa 5-9 6-7 18, Banton 1-2 0-0 3, Young 2-3 0-0 4, Koloko 0-0 1-2 1, Flynn 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 37-87 21-28 109. MIAMI (112) Butler...
Pacers ended 12-game losing streak, beating Pistons 124-115
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points, hitting three 3-pointers in a pivotal third quarter, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-115 on Saturday night to snap a 12-game losing streak dating to last season. The Pacers dropped their first two games of the season...
76ers Welcome Back Brett Brown With Small Tribute
Brett Brown was welcomed back to the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.
Oregon St. 42, Colorado 9
Colorado0360—9 Oregon St.714147—42 ORST_Martinez 4 run (Sappington kick), 8:09. ORST_Bolden 16 pass from Gulbranson (Sappington kick), 13:30. ORST_Martinez 3 run (Sappington kick), 1:45. Third Quarter. ORST_Velling 60 pass from Gulbranson (Sappington kick), 12:30. ORST_Al.Austin 42 interception return (Sappington kick), 12:19. COLO_Stacks 1 run (pass failed), 2:38. Fourth Quarter.
Senators take win streak into matchup with the Stars
Dallas Stars (4-0-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (3-2-0, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host the Dallas Stars with a three winning streak intact. Ottawa had a 33-42-7 record overall and a 15-22-4 record in home games last season. The Senators scored...
Calgary 3, Carolina 2
Calgary1101—3 First Period_1, Carolina, Aho 3 (Teravainen), 1:44. 2, Carolina, de Haan 1 (Noesen, Stastny), 10:28. 3, Calgary, Kadri 2 (Toffoli, Andersson), 13:31 (pp). Penalties_Andersson, CGY (Slashing), 6:12; Staal, CAR (Tripping), 13:07. Second Period_4, Calgary, Ritchie 2, 2:31. Penalties_Skjei, CAR (Hooking), 4:09; Burns, CAR (Tripping), 9:32. Third Period_None. Penalties_Svechnikov,...
