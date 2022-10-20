ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Dallas 5, Montreal 2

Montreal110—2 First Period_1, Dallas, Pavelski 2 (Robertson, Benn), 4:24 (pp). 2, Montreal, Hoffman 1 (Xhekaj, Evans), 15:35. Penalties_Glendening, DAL (Tripping), 1:35; Gallagher, MTL (Interference), 3:11. Second Period_3, Dallas, Pavelski 3 (Hintz), 0:18. 4, Dallas, Robertson 2 (Benn, Pavelski), 4:31 (pp). 5, Montreal, Xhekaj 1 (Monahan, Suzuki), 15:58. 6, Dallas,...
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

Dallas 137, Memphis 96

Percentages: FG .430, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (Bane 2-5, LaRavia 2-5, Jones 2-6, Tillman 1-2, Aldama 1-3, Konchar 1-3, Lofton Jr. 0-1, Morant 0-2, Williams Jr. 0-2, Roddy 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Adams 4, Chandler 2, Clarke, Jones). Turnovers: 17 (Adams 3,...
Porterville Recorder

Denver 122, Oklahoma City 117

OKLAHOMA CITY (117) Dort 3-13 6-8 13, Pokusevski 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson-Earl 4-6 0-0 10, Giddey 8-17 1-2 19, Gilgeous-Alexander 11-24 5-5 28, Bazley 2-4 0-0 6, Dieng 0-2 0-0 0, Omoruyi 1-1 0-0 2, Waters III 0-0 0-0 0, Muscala 6-10 2-2 18, K.Williams 1-2 1-1 3, Mann 5-11 1-3 13, Wiggins 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 42-94 18-23 117.
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Milwaukee 125, Houston 105

HOUSTON (105) Martin Jr. 6-11 0-1 14, Smith Jr. 5-15 0-0 13, Garuba 2-3 1-2 6, J.Green 6-19 6-6 22, Porter Jr. 5-15 6-7 18, Eason 4-9 0-0 11, Marjanovic 1-2 1-1 3, Sengun 4-9 1-2 9, Christopher 1-5 1-2 3, Hudgins 1-1 0-0 3, Mathews 0-1 1-1 1, Nix 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 36-93 17-22 105.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Clippers 111, Sacramento 109

Percentages: FG .506, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Jackson 3-3, George 3-10, Batum 1-1, Morris Sr. 1-1, Kennard 1-4, Covington 0-1, Powell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Batum, George, Zubac). Turnovers: 13 (George 4, Jackson 3, Powell 2, Batum, Coffey, Covington, Zubac). Steals: 8...
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 128, Chicago 96

CLEVELAND (128) E.Mobley 7-9 2-2 16, LeVert 4-12 3-4 14, Allen 4-6 0-0 8, Mitchell 10-19 8-9 32, Okoro 1-5 0-0 2, I.Mobley 1-1 0-0 3, Osman 5-8 3-3 15, Stevens 0-1 0-0 0, Love 5-9 0-0 15, Wade 2-3 0-0 5, Lopez 6-7 0-0 12, Neto 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 48-85 16-18 128.
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Miami 112, Toronto 109

TORONTO (109) Anunoby 5-14 0-0 13, Barnes 5-9 1-3 11, Siakam 8-19 7-8 23, Trent Jr. 7-18 4-6 23, VanVleet 2-9 2-2 7, Achiuwa 5-9 6-7 18, Banton 1-2 0-0 3, Young 2-3 0-0 4, Koloko 0-0 1-2 1, Flynn 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 37-87 21-28 109. MIAMI (112) Butler...
MIAMI, FL
Porterville Recorder

Boston 126, Orlando 120

Percentages: FG .483, FT .821. 3-Point Goals: 19-47, .404 (White 5-9, Tatum 4-10, Williams 3-3, Hauser 3-4, Pritchard 1-1, Brogdon 1-4, Brown 1-6, Smart 1-9, Griffin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Tatum 2, Williams 2, Brown, Vonleh). Turnovers: 8 (Brogdon 2, Brown 2, Smart 2,...
Porterville Recorder

Luka Doncic, Mavericks rout Grizzlies 137-96 in home opener

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 21 of his 32 points in the first quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks rode a hot start to a 137-96 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in their home opener Saturday night. Ja Morant scored the first six Memphis points, but the first bucket...
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

Colorado 3, Vegas 2

Vegas101—2 First Period_1, Colorado, MacKinnon 3 (Makar, Lehkonen), 5:38 (pp). 2, Vegas, Marchessault 5 (Eichel, Stone), 19:16 (pp). Second Period_3, Colorado, Rodrigues 2 (Byram, Girard), 6:20 (pp). Third Period_4, Colorado, Nichushkin 6 (Johnson), 8:10. 5, Vegas, Stephenson 2 (Stone, Eichel), 10:32. Shots on Goal_Colorado 10-11-4_25. Vegas 5-16-14_35. Power-play opportunities_Colorado...
BOULDER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Paul George scores 40 as Clippers edge Kings 111-109

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Paul George scored 40 points to help the Los Angeles Clippers hold off the Sacramento Kings 111-109 on Saturday night. It was the 20th time that George scored 40 points, including playoffs, and his fifth as a member of the Clippers. “I know I'm able...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Pacers ended 12-game losing streak, beating Pistons 124-115

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points, hitting three 3-pointers in a pivotal third quarter, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-115 on Saturday night to snap a 12-game losing streak dating to last season. The Pacers dropped their first two games of the season...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Porterville Recorder

Philadelphia 3, Nashville 1

Nashville001—1 First Period_1, Philadelphia, Hayes 1 (Farabee), 3:13. 2, Philadelphia, MacEwen 1 (Zamula, Farabee), 18:36. Third Period_3, Philadelphia, Farabee 1 (Hayes, Provorov), 7:44. 4, Nashville, Duchene 2 (Granlund, Forsberg), 17:42 (pp). Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 6-11-8_25. Nashville 12-15-5_32. Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; Nashville 1 of 3. Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 4-0-0...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Porterville Recorder

Buffalo 5, Vancouver 1

Vancouver010—1 First Period_1, Buffalo, Dahlin 5 (Thompson, Mittelstadt), 5:35 (pp). 2, Buffalo, Tuch 6 (Skinner), 15:18. Second Period_3, Vancouver, Garland 2 (Mikheyev, Pearson), 13:27 (pp). Third Period_4, Buffalo, Olofsson 3 (Asplund, Mittelstadt), 1:54. 5, Buffalo, Girgensons 2 (Olofsson), 16:31 (en). 6, Buffalo, Olofsson 4 (Asplund, Dahlin), 17:21. Shots on...
BUFFALO, NY
Porterville Recorder

Sunday's Time Schedule

Houston at New York, 7:07, p.m. San Diego at Philadelphia, 2:37 p.m. Portland at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. Charlotte at Atlanta, 5 p.m. Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m. Washington at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. Phoenix at L.A. Clippers,...
TENNESSEE STATE
Porterville Recorder

Oregon St. 42, Colorado 9

Colorado0360—9 Oregon St.714147—42 ORST_Martinez 4 run (Sappington kick), 8:09. ORST_Bolden 16 pass from Gulbranson (Sappington kick), 13:30. ORST_Martinez 3 run (Sappington kick), 1:45. Third Quarter. ORST_Velling 60 pass from Gulbranson (Sappington kick), 12:30. ORST_Al.Austin 42 interception return (Sappington kick), 12:19. COLO_Stacks 1 run (pass failed), 2:38. Fourth Quarter.
CORVALLIS, OR
Porterville Recorder

Calgary 3, Carolina 2

Calgary1101—3 First Period_1, Carolina, Aho 3 (Teravainen), 1:44. 2, Carolina, de Haan 1 (Noesen, Stastny), 10:28. 3, Calgary, Kadri 2 (Toffoli, Andersson), 13:31 (pp). Second Period_4, Calgary, Ritchie 2, 2:31. Third Period_None. Overtime_5, Calgary, Toffoli 3 (Andersson), 4:30. Shots on Goal_Carolina 12-2-12-1_27. Calgary 6-14-8-4_32. Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 4;...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Porterville Recorder

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m. Anaheim at Detroit, 5 p.m. Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 5 p.m. San Jose...
FLORIDA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Philadelphia 10, San Diego 6

LOB_San Diego 4, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Drury (1), Harper 2 (3), Castellanos (2). HR_Machado (2), Soto (1), Hoskins 2 (3), Schwarber (3), Realmuto (1). Clevinger pitched to 4 batters in the 1st. Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Brian Knight; Right, Ted Barrett; Left, Lance Barrett. T_3:29....
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy