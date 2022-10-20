Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
The pumpkin pie from this Dallas bakery was just named "the best in the world."Ellen EastwoodDallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
Related
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 5, Montreal 2
Montreal110—2 First Period_1, Dallas, Pavelski 2 (Robertson, Benn), 4:24 (pp). 2, Montreal, Hoffman 1 (Xhekaj, Evans), 15:35. Penalties_Glendening, DAL (Tripping), 1:35; Gallagher, MTL (Interference), 3:11. Second Period_3, Dallas, Pavelski 3 (Hintz), 0:18. 4, Dallas, Robertson 2 (Benn, Pavelski), 4:31 (pp). 5, Montreal, Xhekaj 1 (Monahan, Suzuki), 15:58. 6, Dallas,...
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 137, Memphis 96
Percentages: FG .430, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 9-33, .273 (Bane 2-5, LaRavia 2-5, Jones 2-6, Tillman 1-2, Aldama 1-3, Konchar 1-3, Lofton Jr. 0-1, Morant 0-2, Williams Jr. 0-2, Roddy 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Adams 4, Chandler 2, Clarke, Jones). Turnovers: 17 (Adams 3,...
76ers Welcome Back Brett Brown With Small Tribute
Brett Brown was welcomed back to the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.
Porterville Recorder
Denver 122, Oklahoma City 117
OKLAHOMA CITY (117) Dort 3-13 6-8 13, Pokusevski 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson-Earl 4-6 0-0 10, Giddey 8-17 1-2 19, Gilgeous-Alexander 11-24 5-5 28, Bazley 2-4 0-0 6, Dieng 0-2 0-0 0, Omoruyi 1-1 0-0 2, Waters III 0-0 0-0 0, Muscala 6-10 2-2 18, K.Williams 1-2 1-1 3, Mann 5-11 1-3 13, Wiggins 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 42-94 18-23 117.
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 125, Houston 105
HOUSTON (105) Martin Jr. 6-11 0-1 14, Smith Jr. 5-15 0-0 13, Garuba 2-3 1-2 6, J.Green 6-19 6-6 22, Porter Jr. 5-15 6-7 18, Eason 4-9 0-0 11, Marjanovic 1-2 1-1 3, Sengun 4-9 1-2 9, Christopher 1-5 1-2 3, Hudgins 1-1 0-0 3, Mathews 0-1 1-1 1, Nix 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 36-93 17-22 105.
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 111, Sacramento 109
Percentages: FG .506, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Jackson 3-3, George 3-10, Batum 1-1, Morris Sr. 1-1, Kennard 1-4, Covington 0-1, Powell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Batum, George, Zubac). Turnovers: 13 (George 4, Jackson 3, Powell 2, Batum, Coffey, Covington, Zubac). Steals: 8...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 128, Chicago 96
CLEVELAND (128) E.Mobley 7-9 2-2 16, LeVert 4-12 3-4 14, Allen 4-6 0-0 8, Mitchell 10-19 8-9 32, Okoro 1-5 0-0 2, I.Mobley 1-1 0-0 3, Osman 5-8 3-3 15, Stevens 0-1 0-0 0, Love 5-9 0-0 15, Wade 2-3 0-0 5, Lopez 6-7 0-0 12, Neto 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 48-85 16-18 128.
Porterville Recorder
Miami 112, Toronto 109
TORONTO (109) Anunoby 5-14 0-0 13, Barnes 5-9 1-3 11, Siakam 8-19 7-8 23, Trent Jr. 7-18 4-6 23, VanVleet 2-9 2-2 7, Achiuwa 5-9 6-7 18, Banton 1-2 0-0 3, Young 2-3 0-0 4, Koloko 0-0 1-2 1, Flynn 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 37-87 21-28 109. MIAMI (112) Butler...
Porterville Recorder
Boston 126, Orlando 120
Percentages: FG .483, FT .821. 3-Point Goals: 19-47, .404 (White 5-9, Tatum 4-10, Williams 3-3, Hauser 3-4, Pritchard 1-1, Brogdon 1-4, Brown 1-6, Smart 1-9, Griffin 0-1). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Tatum 2, Williams 2, Brown, Vonleh). Turnovers: 8 (Brogdon 2, Brown 2, Smart 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Luka Doncic, Mavericks rout Grizzlies 137-96 in home opener
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 21 of his 32 points in the first quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks rode a hot start to a 137-96 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in their home opener Saturday night. Ja Morant scored the first six Memphis points, but the first bucket...
Porterville Recorder
Colorado 3, Vegas 2
Vegas101—2 First Period_1, Colorado, MacKinnon 3 (Makar, Lehkonen), 5:38 (pp). 2, Vegas, Marchessault 5 (Eichel, Stone), 19:16 (pp). Second Period_3, Colorado, Rodrigues 2 (Byram, Girard), 6:20 (pp). Third Period_4, Colorado, Nichushkin 6 (Johnson), 8:10. 5, Vegas, Stephenson 2 (Stone, Eichel), 10:32. Shots on Goal_Colorado 10-11-4_25. Vegas 5-16-14_35. Power-play opportunities_Colorado...
Porterville Recorder
Paul George scores 40 as Clippers edge Kings 111-109
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Paul George scored 40 points to help the Los Angeles Clippers hold off the Sacramento Kings 111-109 on Saturday night. It was the 20th time that George scored 40 points, including playoffs, and his fifth as a member of the Clippers. “I know I'm able...
Porterville Recorder
Pacers ended 12-game losing streak, beating Pistons 124-115
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points, hitting three 3-pointers in a pivotal third quarter, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-115 on Saturday night to snap a 12-game losing streak dating to last season. The Pacers dropped their first two games of the season...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 3, Nashville 1
Nashville001—1 First Period_1, Philadelphia, Hayes 1 (Farabee), 3:13. 2, Philadelphia, MacEwen 1 (Zamula, Farabee), 18:36. Third Period_3, Philadelphia, Farabee 1 (Hayes, Provorov), 7:44. 4, Nashville, Duchene 2 (Granlund, Forsberg), 17:42 (pp). Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 6-11-8_25. Nashville 12-15-5_32. Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; Nashville 1 of 3. Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 4-0-0...
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo 5, Vancouver 1
Vancouver010—1 First Period_1, Buffalo, Dahlin 5 (Thompson, Mittelstadt), 5:35 (pp). 2, Buffalo, Tuch 6 (Skinner), 15:18. Second Period_3, Vancouver, Garland 2 (Mikheyev, Pearson), 13:27 (pp). Third Period_4, Buffalo, Olofsson 3 (Asplund, Mittelstadt), 1:54. 5, Buffalo, Girgensons 2 (Olofsson), 16:31 (en). 6, Buffalo, Olofsson 4 (Asplund, Dahlin), 17:21. Shots on...
Porterville Recorder
Sunday's Time Schedule
Houston at New York, 7:07, p.m. San Diego at Philadelphia, 2:37 p.m. Portland at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. Charlotte at Atlanta, 5 p.m. Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m. Washington at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. Phoenix at L.A. Clippers,...
Porterville Recorder
Oregon St. 42, Colorado 9
Colorado0360—9 Oregon St.714147—42 ORST_Martinez 4 run (Sappington kick), 8:09. ORST_Bolden 16 pass from Gulbranson (Sappington kick), 13:30. ORST_Martinez 3 run (Sappington kick), 1:45. Third Quarter. ORST_Velling 60 pass from Gulbranson (Sappington kick), 12:30. ORST_Al.Austin 42 interception return (Sappington kick), 12:19. COLO_Stacks 1 run (pass failed), 2:38. Fourth Quarter.
Porterville Recorder
Calgary 3, Carolina 2
Calgary1101—3 First Period_1, Carolina, Aho 3 (Teravainen), 1:44. 2, Carolina, de Haan 1 (Noesen, Stastny), 10:28. 3, Calgary, Kadri 2 (Toffoli, Andersson), 13:31 (pp). Second Period_4, Calgary, Ritchie 2, 2:31. Third Period_None. Overtime_5, Calgary, Toffoli 3 (Andersson), 4:30. Shots on Goal_Carolina 12-2-12-1_27. Calgary 6-14-8-4_32. Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 4;...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m. Anaheim at Detroit, 5 p.m. Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 5 p.m. San Jose...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 10, San Diego 6
LOB_San Diego 4, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Drury (1), Harper 2 (3), Castellanos (2). HR_Machado (2), Soto (1), Hoskins 2 (3), Schwarber (3), Realmuto (1). Clevinger pitched to 4 batters in the 1st. Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Brian Knight; Right, Ted Barrett; Left, Lance Barrett. T_3:29....
Comments / 0