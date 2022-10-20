Upstream, the global mobile marketing technology specialist has reported a 15% rise in revenue over the first nine months of 2022. The martech expert has been transforming its business and has swiftly responded to the growing demand for digital services, following the pandemic. During the first three quarters of the year, Upstream has seen revenues from its mobile marketing platform, Grow, launched in 2021, rising by more than 22%. Revenues from Grow currently account for two thirds of Upstream’s revenue, with the number estimated to exceed 90% by 2025, as demand for digital customer interactions, promotions, and sales soars. Revenue growth for the martech has been coupled with healthy profitability as seen in Upstream’s operational (EBITDA) margin that hit the 23% mark at the end of September 2022.

