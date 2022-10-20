Read full article on original website
AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 8
What will the 2022 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 8. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 8 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release.
5-star Notre Dame commit to take official visit to Oregon for UCLA game
A couple of weeks ago, Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning said that he expected the visitor list of recruits would be pretty big for the top-10 showdown against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday. While the list was long, it lacked the massive star power, outside of a few Oregon commits and blue-chip 2024 and 2025 prospects. That changed on Thursday night, though. Now it has some star power. According to a report from On3, 5-star ND commit Peyton Bowen will be heading to Eugene this weekend for an official visit. Bowen committed to the Fighting Irish on January 1 of this year and is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 safety in the 2023 class, and the No. 24 overall player in the nation. It’s unclear whether he is considering a flip in his commitment, but the fact that the Ducks are even getting him on campus is certainly a big deal. Film Peyton Bowen’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 94 TX S Rivals 4 6.0 TX S ESPN 5 90 TX S On3 Recruiting 5 98 TX S 247 Composite 5 0.9861 TX S Vitals Hometown Guyer, Texas Projected Position Safety Height 6-foot-0 Weight 185 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Committed to Notre Dame on January 1, 2022 Will visit Oregon on October 22, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/158328701179621376111
Oregon vs. UCLA: Point-spread heavily favors No. 9 Ducks vs. No. 10 Bruins
Boy, do we have a great matchup on our hands this weekend inside Autzen Stadium. With two of the best teams in the Pac-12 — the No. 9 Oregon Ducks and the No. 10 UCLA Bruins, per USA TODAY’s Coaches Poll — it’s a game that will draw eyes from all over the nation and land ESPN’s College GameDay in Eugene for the showdown. The Ducks have had a long road back to relevancy after dropping their first game of the year in disconcerting fashion to the Georgia Bulldogs, but they’ve been led by QB Bo Nix and a potent offense that...
No. 9 UCLA visits No. 10 Oregon in key Pac-12 clash
No. 9 UCLA (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) at No. 10 Oregon (5-1, 3-0), Saturday, 3:35 p.m. ET (FOX) Series record: UCLA leads 40-31. It is the first game between two teams ranked in the top 10 at Autzen Stadium since No. 3 Oregon defeated No. 7 Michigan State in 2014, and the first at Autzen between two top-10 Pac-12 teams since the No. 4 Ducks beat No. 9 Stanford in 2010. The Ducks, who are coming off a bye, have a 22-game winning streak at home, third-longest active streak in the nation and one win away from tying the school record. UCLA, also coming off a bye, is looking for its first win in Eugene since 2004.
Instant reactions from Oregon's impressive blowout win over No. 9 UCLA
The No. 10 ranked Oregon Ducks delivered a signature victory Saturday afternoon in front of a soldout Autzen Stadium when they faced off against No. 9 ranked and previously undefeated UCLA. The Oregon offense was nearly unstoppable against the Bruins and they put together long scoring drives time and time again. When the dust settled from the first Top 10 showdown at Autzen Stadium since the second week of the 2014 season, the Oregon Ducks emerged as the clear-cut favorite to win the Pac-12 title.
Matayo Uiagalelei, 5-star edge-rusher, wears Oregon Ducks gloves in high school game
The Oregon Ducks have the nation's No. 12 recruiting class and are one of just two college football programs with commitments from two of the nation's top-15 prospects. But could Dan Lanning and his coaching staff be the first to land 3 top-15 commits? On Friday night, St. John Bosco High School ...
Cousin of NFL star visiting Oregon Ducks this weekend
The Oregon Ducks are set to clash with UCLA on Saturday in a top-10 matchup with the College Gameday crew in town. That will give the Ducks a perfect platform to host recruiting visitors in the hopes of making an impression. In some cases, it also means hosting key commitments to ensure they are ...
Arizona State football fans sour on Shaun Aguano as permanent coach after loss to Stanford
What a difference one game can make. After Arizona State football upset Washington earlier this month, some ASU football fans were clamoring for the team to make interim coach Shaun Aguano the permanent Sun Devils' football coach. They aren't clamoring anymore. ASU fans criticized Aguano's coaching performance in the wake...
Wisconsin postgame: Jim Leonhard and players talk win over Purdue
A look at what interim head coach Jim Leonhard and select players had to say following the Wisconsin Badgers' 35-24 win over Purdue
San Jose State vs New Mexico State Prediction, Game Preview
San Jose State vs New Mexico State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22. Record: San Jose State (4-2), New Mexico State (2-5) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Midseason Roundup. Top...
Dave Woods and Matt Prehm Preview No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon
David Woods of Bruin Report Online and Matt Prehm of Duck Territory join Grace Remington to preview the matchup between No. 9 UCLA at No. 10 Oregon.
Arkansas State vs Louisiana Prediction, Game Preview
Arkansas State vs Louisiana prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22. Record: Arkansas State (2-5), Louisiana (3-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Midseason Roundup. Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings |...
Checking in on potential Pac-12 expansion targets
There are a handful of potential targets that could be great fits for the Pac-12
UCLA vs. Oregon Week 8: Live Updates, Highlights, Analysis
Stay right here for all of the latest updates on the Bruins' road matchup against the Ducks.
College Football Odds: UCLA vs. Oregon prediction, odds and pick – 10/22/2022
The UCLA Bruins take on the Oregon Ducks. Check out our college football odds series for our UCLA Oregon prediction and pick. The UCLA Bruins are one of the huge surprises of the college football season. Keep in mind the fact that they were in a very tight battle with South Alabama in Week 3 and were very fortunate to escape with a win in that game. When UCLA beat South Alabama by one point, it seemed that the Bruins were headed for another mediocre and disappointing season under coach Chip Kelly, who thrived at Oregon but had not been able to recapture that magic over the past several years at UCLA.
College Football Rankings: 1 To 131 After Week 8
College Football News 2022 college football rankings after Week 8 for all 131 teams with results and who’s up next week. After last week when Tennessee shook up the world with its win over Alabama and Michigan cemented itself as a top team with a dominant victory over Penn State, things settled in a bit.
Recapping Stanford's Week 8 win against Arizona State
Stanford recorded their first Pac-12 win in a year
High school football roundup: Washington scores go-ahead TD in final seconds in win over Steilacoom
Catch up with some of our Week 8 high school football coverage here.
UCLA vs. Oregon College Football Week 8: Storylines to Watch
Here are the three biggest narratives to keep an eye on before, during and after the Bruins' game against the Ducks.
Northern Illinois vs Ohio Prediction, Game Preview
Northern Illinois vs Ohio prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22. Record: Northern Illinois (2-5), Ohio (4-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Midseason Roundup. Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings |...
