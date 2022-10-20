A couple of weeks ago, Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning said that he expected the visitor list of recruits would be pretty big for the top-10 showdown against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday. While the list was long, it lacked the massive star power, outside of a few Oregon commits and blue-chip 2024 and 2025 prospects. That changed on Thursday night, though. Now it has some star power. According to a report from On3, 5-star ND commit Peyton Bowen will be heading to Eugene this weekend for an official visit. Bowen committed to the Fighting Irish on January 1 of this year and is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 2 safety in the 2023 class, and the No. 24 overall player in the nation. It’s unclear whether he is considering a flip in his commitment, but the fact that the Ducks are even getting him on campus is certainly a big deal. Film Peyton Bowen’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 4 94 TX S Rivals 4 6.0 TX S ESPN 5 90 TX S On3 Recruiting 5 98 TX S 247 Composite 5 0.9861 TX S Vitals Hometown Guyer, Texas Projected Position Safety Height 6-foot-0 Weight 185 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Committed to Notre Dame on January 1, 2022 Will visit Oregon on October 22, 2022 Twitterhttps://twitter.com/On3Recruits/status/158328701179621376111

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO