Cleveland 128, Chicago 96
CLEVELAND (128) E.Mobley 7-9 2-2 16, LeVert 4-12 3-4 14, Allen 4-6 0-0 8, Mitchell 10-19 8-9 32, Okoro 1-5 0-0 2, I.Mobley 1-1 0-0 3, Osman 5-8 3-3 15, Stevens 0-1 0-0 0, Love 5-9 0-0 15, Wade 2-3 0-0 5, Lopez 6-7 0-0 12, Neto 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 48-85 16-18 128.
Boston 126, Orlando 120
BOSTON (126) Brown 4-16 3-4 12, Tatum 14-21 8-9 40, Vonleh 1-2 0-0 2, Smart 2-11 1-1 6, White 10-17 2-3 27, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Hauser 3-4 0-0 9, Williams 3-3 4-4 13, Kornet 0-0 1-2 1, Brogdon 4-10 4-5 13, Pritchard 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 42-87 23-28 126.
Milwaukee 125, Houston 105
HOUSTON (105) Martin Jr. 6-11 0-1 14, Smith Jr. 5-15 0-0 13, Garuba 2-3 1-2 6, J.Green 6-19 6-6 22, Porter Jr. 5-15 6-7 18, Eason 4-9 0-0 11, Marjanovic 1-2 1-1 3, Sengun 4-9 1-2 9, Christopher 1-5 1-2 3, Hudgins 1-1 0-0 3, Mathews 0-1 1-1 1, Nix 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 36-93 17-22 105.
Denver 122, Oklahoma City 117
OKLAHOMA CITY (117) Dort 3-13 6-8 13, Pokusevski 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson-Earl 4-6 0-0 10, Giddey 8-17 1-2 19, Gilgeous-Alexander 11-24 5-5 28, Bazley 2-4 0-0 6, Dieng 0-2 0-0 0, Omoruyi 1-1 0-0 2, Waters III 0-0 0-0 0, Muscala 6-10 2-2 18, K.Williams 1-2 1-1 3, Mann 5-11 1-3 13, Wiggins 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 42-94 18-23 117.
Indiana 124, Detroit 115
DETROIT (115) Bey 5-16 8-8 20, Bogdanovic 5-16 2-2 16, Stewart 2-10 6-10 11, Cunningham 8-19 2-2 22, Ivey 6-13 3-6 17, Livers 3-6 0-0 8, Duren 3-3 0-0 6, Diallo 0-2 0-0 0, Hayes 2-4 0-0 5, Joseph 3-6 2-2 10. Totals 37-95 23-30 115. INDIANA (124) Nesmith 2-5...
Miami 112, Toronto 109
TORONTO (109) Anunoby 5-14 0-0 13, Barnes 5-9 1-3 11, Siakam 8-19 7-8 23, Trent Jr. 7-18 4-6 23, VanVleet 2-9 2-2 7, Achiuwa 5-9 6-7 18, Banton 1-2 0-0 3, Young 2-3 0-0 4, Koloko 0-0 1-2 1, Flynn 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 37-87 21-28 109. MIAMI (112) Butler...
Paul George scores 40 as Clippers edge Kings 111-109
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Paul George scored 40 points to help the Los Angeles Clippers hold off the Sacramento Kings 111-109 on Saturday night. It was the 20th time that George scored 40 points, including playoffs, and his fifth as a member of the Clippers. “I know I'm able...
Dallas 137, Memphis 96
MEMPHIS (96) Aldama 2-4 3-3 8, Bane 4-11 4-4 14, Adams 1-3 0-2 2, Konchar 2-4 0-0 5, Morant 6-12 8-8 20, Clarke 4-7 0-0 8, LaRavia 2-6 0-0 6, Lofton Jr. 2-4 0-1 4, Roddy 5-12 2-2 12, Tillman 3-4 0-0 7, Chandler 0-2 0-1 0, Jones 3-8 2-3 10, Williams Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-79 19-24 96.
Luka Doncic, Mavericks rout Grizzlies 137-96 in home opener
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 21 of his 32 points in the first quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks rode a hot start to a 137-96 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies in their home opener Saturday night. Ja Morant scored the first six Memphis points, but the first bucket...
Philadelphia 3, Nashville 1
Nashville001—1 First Period_1, Philadelphia, Hayes 1 (Farabee), 3:13. 2, Philadelphia, MacEwen 1 (Zamula, Farabee), 18:36. Penalties_Deslauriers, PHI (Fighting), 2:15; Borowiecki, NSH (Fighting), 2:15; Provorov, PHI (Cross Checking), 9:21; Seeler, PHI (Fighting), 16:47; Smith, NSH (Fighting), 16:47. Second Period_None. Penalties_Johansen, NSH (Holding), 7:42; Frost, PHI (Delay of Game), 8:27. Third...
Pacers ended 12-game losing streak, beating Pistons 124-115
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored 27 points, hitting three 3-pointers in a pivotal third quarter, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Detroit Pistons 124-115 on Saturday night to snap a 12-game losing streak dating to last season. The Pacers dropped their first two games of the season...
Sunday's Time Schedule
Houston at New York, 7:07, p.m. San Diego at Philadelphia, 2:37 p.m. Portland at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. Charlotte at Atlanta, 5 p.m. Utah at New Orleans, 7 p.m. Washington at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. Phoenix at L.A. Clippers,...
Oregon St. 42, Colorado 9
Colorado0360—9 Oregon St.714147—42 ORST_Martinez 4 run (Sappington kick), 8:09. ORST_Bolden 16 pass from Gulbranson (Sappington kick), 13:30. ORST_Martinez 3 run (Sappington kick), 1:45. Third Quarter. ORST_Velling 60 pass from Gulbranson (Sappington kick), 12:30. ORST_Al.Austin 42 interception return (Sappington kick), 12:19. COLO_Stacks 1 run (pass failed), 2:38. Fourth Quarter.
Philadelphia 10, San Diego 6
LOB_San Diego 4, Philadelphia 3. 2B_Drury (1), Harper 2 (3), Castellanos (2). HR_Machado (2), Soto (1), Hoskins 2 (3), Schwarber (3), Realmuto (1). Clevinger pitched to 4 batters in the 1st. Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Brian Knight; Right, Ted Barrett; Left, Lance Barrett. T_3:29....
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m. Anaheim at Detroit, 5 p.m. Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 5 p.m. San Jose...
Colorado 3, Vegas 2
Vegas101—2 First Period_1, Colorado, MacKinnon 3 (Makar, Lehkonen), 5:38 (pp). 2, Vegas, Marchessault 5 (Eichel, Stone), 19:16 (pp). Penalties_Theodore, LV (Tripping), 4:59; Rantanen, COL (Slashing), 18:52. Second Period_3, Colorado, Rodrigues 2 (Byram, Girard), 6:20 (pp). Penalties_Howden, LV (Slashing), 4:51; Manson, COL (Holding), 13:30; MacKinnon, COL (Holding), 19:59. Third Period_4,...
