ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, DE

Camden, October 20 High School 🏐 Game Notice

High School Volleyball PRO
High School Volleyball PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Camden.

The Cape Henlopen High School volleyball team will have a game with Caesar Rodney High School on October 20, 2022, 14:15:00.

Cape Henlopen High School
Caesar Rodney High School
October 20, 2022
14:15:00
Varsity Girls Volleyball

The Cape Henlopen High School volleyball team will have a game with Caesar Rodney High School on October 20, 2022, 13:00:00.

Cape Henlopen High School
Caesar Rodney High School
October 20, 2022
13:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Volleyball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
firststateupdate.com

Two Teens Arrested At Cape Henlopen Football Game Friday

The Delaware State Police have arrested two teens for resisting arrest and related charges following an incident at a high school football game Friday night, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. On October 21, 2022, at approximately 7:45 p.m., troopers working security at the Cape Henlopen Football game, located at...
LEWES, DE
delawarepublic.org

Examining why Great Oaks Charter School is under formal review

A Wilmington charter school is under ‘formal review’ by the state’s Department of Education as enrollment numbers slip. In its eighth year, Great Oaks Charter School is falling short of its authorized minimum number of students as it seeks to phase out its middle school program and become a high school only.
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Foodie Friday: Above the Dunes

REHOBOTH BEACH, De.– Above the Dunes in Rehoboth Beach might be a newer restaurant for the resort town, but they already have award winning dishes like their gumbo. The Foodie Team got to try that and more in this week’s Foodie Friday. Check it out!. Above the Dunes...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
delawarepublic.org

New Castle County to invest $2.2 million in elementary school wellness centers, soliciting bids from health systems

The Delaware School Based Health Alliance is receiving $2.2 million from New Castle County for four elementary school wellness centers. Silver Lake, Brookside, McCullough and Richardson Park elementary schools are the four selected for the wellness centers, which may have a soft opening before the end of the school year.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING WILMINGTON MAN- DAVID BELL￼

(Wilmington, DE 19805) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for David Bell of Wilmington (33). On Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 5:00AM officers were dispatched to the unit block of Hickory Road – Wilmington in reference to a missing person report. Officers learned that David left his residence after making comments that caused concern for his welfare.
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Common Cause Delaware to honor Bernice Edwards, Charlotte King Oct. 26

Common Cause Delaware will hold its annual Awards Reception and Silent Auction at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26, at The Clubhouse at Baywood Greens in Long Neck. More than 160 guests are expected to attend to help honor Bernice Edwards and Charlotte King. Edwards, as executive director of First State...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Georgetown Pallet Shelter Village Progresses With Volunteer Efforts

GEORGETOWN, Del. – More than 30 pallet shelter homes stood behind First State Community Action Agency in Georgetown on Wednesday, as volunteers and project organizers worked to install fire alarms and heating and air systems inside the homes. The site will eventually house 40, 64-sq-ft. pallet shelters, along with...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford Community Parade a huge success

The annual Milford Community Parade, held Wednesday, October 19, was a huge success with thousands gathered along downtown streets to watch hundreds of floats, marchers, marching bands and vehicles driving through downtown Milford. “The Milford Parade Committee is elated over the success of last night’s parade,” Charles Gray, Parade Chairman, said. “The theme chosen “Splish Splash” proved to be a ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
Ocean City Today

Ocean City Sunfest changes put to test

Ocean City tourism officials will find out this weekend whether an attempt to extend and ramp up the shoulder season with the hype of a newly minted Sunfest will be a success. Set for Oct. 20-23, this year’s annual end-of-summer event includes an array of changes, including all free concerts, a new setup for vendor tents, and incorporation with OCtoberfest and the mayor’s bike ride.
OCEAN CITY, MD
NBC Philadelphia

Discount Airline Is Bringing Air Travel Back to Delaware and Flights Start at $49

A discount airline is soon landing at Wilmington Airport (ILG) as commercial air travel returns to Delaware just in time for snowbirds to fly off to Florida this winter. 🛫 Texas-based Avelo Airlines announced Thursday morning its plans to launch a hub at the New Castle County airport. Starting on Feb. 1, 2023,, Avelo will fly nonstop from Wilmington to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach in Florida. 🌴
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

New Lewes eatery mixes contemporary and traditional fare

Last Saturday night I had the pleasure of attending the media/friends & family party at the brand-new Lewes Oyster House. That real-time shakedown of their systems went well, and the restaurant is now open for reservations only Wednesday through Saturday of this week. Goodness knows we’ve waited long enough! It was a lot of work to convert the iconic Walsh Building (home of the old Rose & Crown and Jerry’s Seafood) into the casually upscale Lewes Oyster House. The theme pays homage to the popular 18th and 19th century Middle Atlantic oyster houses.
LEWES, DE
WBOC

President Biden to Speak at Delaware State University on Friday Afternoon

DOVER, Del. - President Joe Biden will be at Delaware State University in Dover on Friday afternoon to deliver remarks on student debt relief. Earlier this week, the Biden administration officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government’s soft launch period over the weekend.
DOVER, DE
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported In South Jersey

There was a crash with injuries in Camden County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 on Route 73 southbound near Signal Hill Road in Voorhees Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. Two of three lanes were closed, 511nj.org reported. to...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
WBOC

Milford Announces Upcoming Downtown Intersection Changes

MILFORD, Del - The city of Milford and the Delaware Department of Transportation are working together to allow two-way traffic on SW Front Street to help the business community on that street. According to the city, the traffic signals at SE/SW Front Street and South Walnut Street as well as...
MILFORD, DE
firststateupdate.com

Unreported Shooting Sends One To Hospital In Dover Tuesday

Police are reportedly investigating a shooting that occurred east of Dover earlier this week. Just after 11:45 on Tuesday evening rescue crews from the Little Creek and Lepsic Fire Companys, along with Kent County Paramedics and Delaware State Police responded to a home in the 2700 block of White Oak Road for a shooting.
DOVER, DE
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEW CASTLE MAN- DANTE CASUL-SANTIAGO

(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Dante Casul-Santiago of New Castle (22). On Friday, October 21, 2022, at 8:00pm officers were dispatched to the unit block of Christiana Road – New Castle in reference to a missing person report. Officers learned that Dante left the residence after making comments that caused concern for his welfare.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Just Listed in RBYCC - 32 West Side Drive

32 WEST SIDE DRIVE / Rehoboth Beach Yacht and Country Club. Welcome to RBYCC! 32 West Side has been recently updated and is ready for you to enjoy! This home is located on the 14th Hole of the Rehoboth Beach Country Club golf course and has views across the street of the Rehoboth Bay and White Oak Creek. Welcoming entry foyer is flanked by dining room with cathedral ceiling to the left and great room with cathedral ceiling, fireplace, and built-ins on your right. Great room features hardwood flooring and leads to gourmet kitchen and out to living room. Living room features tile floors and leads out to screened porch with vinyl tech windows for three season use. Behind the screened porch is a deck overlooking the back yard and the golf course. The gourmet kitchen features white cabinets, granite counters, and stainless appliances. The eat-in kitchen features a large island and pantry. First floor owners suite features a walk-in closet with built ins and bathroom with tub and tile shower. Located off the kitchen are the powder room, laundry room, access to side deck with water views, and garage. Outside you have an outside shower for after a day on the beach. Upstairs you have two more bedrooms, a full bathroom, deck overlooking the golf course, and a bonus room which could be bedroom four. In additional is a large walk-in attic with window facing the golf course which could be finished off into bedroom five. Walk to the Rehoboth Beach Country Club. Start enjoying beach life today! Take the video tour!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

NEW PRICE! Unit 617 by Bill Cullin, #1 Selling Realtor at The Henlopen, The Premier Oceanfront Building In Rehoboth! Visit: TheHenlopen.com. Call for an Appointment Today: (302) 841-7147

Being Offered at $1,190,000, this beautifully decorated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with 1340 square feet of living space and with ocean views is being sold turnkey. Unit 617 features a ,beautiful kitchen, luxury baths, a large living room, dining room, three balconies and a large master bedroom with bath on suite. The Henlopen Condominiums offer security-controlled access, indoor parking, secured entrance to the beach with outdoor showers, elevators, a beautiful rooftop sundeck and pool offering spectacular views of the ocean and the Delaware coastline. Located on the boardwalk with everything Rehoboth Beach has to offer. Call for an appointment today!
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
High School Volleyball PRO

High School Volleyball PRO

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

High school volleyball game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy