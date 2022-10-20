Editor's Note: This article was originally published on January 17, 2022. By now, UK-based musician Jamie Mathias is quite familiar with those who offer exposure in return for his services. Having gained a substantial following on social media by writing, composing and recording original songs for peoples' special days, Mathias has had to deal with a fair share of such entitled individuals. A few months ago, he shared screenshots of some of the conversations he's had with opportunistic people who wanted him to work for free and we thought we'd seen the worst. However, proving there's always room to lower the bar, an influencer couple recently got in touch with Mathias.

