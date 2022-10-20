Read full article on original website
Man shot to death after reportedly visiting possible ex-girlfriend in Alief
ALIEF, Texas - Authorities say a man in Alief died overnight Saturday after allegedly visiting a girlfriend (or possibly ex-girlfriend) when a fight broke out. It happened a little before 1 a.m. in the 11800 block of Spring Grove Dr. in southwest Houston when investigators were called for a shooting.
Man found dead in Third Ward, running truck nearby with drugs inside
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a man's death in Houston's Third Ward after his body was found in the road and a running pickup truck with drugs inside. Officers with the Houston Police Department said they were called to reports of gunshots in the area of the 3200 block of Simmons, near Texas Southern University around 12:30 a.m.
Several agencies investigating after 3-year-old suffers broken femur bone at daycare
HOUSTON - 3-year-old Janiya Guzman is still at home unable to walk, and her father, the sole provider is now unable to work as he cares for his daughter. PREVIOUS: Toddler suffers broken femur bone at Houston daycare, father says staff member is to blame. On October 6th Raymond Jones...
Court documents reveal Cypress couple’s house of horrors
CYPRESS, Texas - The Cypress couple, connected to some horrifying allegations of child abuse, are being held without bond in Louisiana. Zaikiya Duncan and her live-in boyfriend Joba Terrell were connected to an Amber Alert involving five children on Tuesday. BACKGROUND: 40-year-old mother of twins found handcuffed, malnourished in Cypress...
Woman shot by husband in northwest Houston, man apparently turns gun on himself
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that wounded a woman in northwest Harris County. The shooting was reported in the 3600 block of Oakhall Drive in near north Houston on Friday morning around 9 a.m. Deputies found a 42-year-old Hispanic woman with a gunshot wound in the head.
1 hospitalized on FM 529 after wrong-way Sling Shot driver causes 5-vehicle crash
HOUSTON - Officials say 1 person was hospitalized after a 5-vehicle accident Saturday evening caused by a Sling Shot driver going the wrong way in northwest Harris County. Investigators say around 8:30 p.m. deputies were called to the scene of the crash in the 13000 block of FM 529. Preliminary...
Motorcyclist killed on I-10; Houston police search for 18-wheeler driver
CYPRESS, Texas - Houston police say a motorcyclist died after he was hit by an 18-wheeler Thursday night. The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Taylor Street. According to HPD, it appears that an 18-wheeler hit the motorcyclist from the side and knocked the...
1 killed after 3 people shot in drive-by shooting on Bissonnet Street
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a possible deadly drive-by shooting on Friday night in southwest Houston. The shooting occurred on the 7200 block of Bissonnet, just before 8 p.m. According to police, three men were standing outside a convenience store when a car pulled up in...
Dog shot 10 times with pellet gun in backyard of Kingwood home, owner says he was targeted
HOUSTON - The Precinct 2 Animal Cruelty Task Force is investigating the shooting death of the standard poodle named Mitchell. He was not the only dog in the backyard last Thursday, but the only one that got shot repeatedly. "I'm devastated," said Chris Kennedy, who is hoping to find Mitchell's...
AJ Armstrong Re-Trial: AJ's former coach testifies AJ's mom was "more hard on him"
HOUSTON - One defense witness seemed to back up what prosecutors have been saying in the capital murder trial for Antonio Armstrong Jr., who is charged with murdering his parents back in 2016. Testimony is expected to wrap up tomorrow, but today Antonio Jr’s former football coach testified that AJ’s...
Sheriff: Body believed to be 16-year-old runaway found in wooded area on Imperial Valley
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is underway after a body was found in a wooded area on Thursday, officials said. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the body was found in the 18700 block of Imperial Valley in a wooded area. Gonzalez said the body showed evidence of...
3 hospitalized in possible drunk driving crash in Greenspoint
HOUSTON - Authorities say drunk driving may have been what sent three people, including the driver, to the hospital after finding beer bottles at the scene of a crash in Greenspoint overnight Sunday. It happened before 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Mill Stream Ln in northwest Houston. Responding...
Family of Astroworld victim settles lawsuit against Travis Scott, LiveNation, others
HOUSTON - The Buzbee Law Firm announced today that a settlement has been reached for one of the families for the Astroworld tragedy that occurred last year. Axel Acosta was 21-years-old when he was "crushed" to death during the Astroworld music festival on Nov. 5, 2021. Houston attorney Tony Buzbee filed a $750 million lawsuit against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others who were involved on behalf of Acosta and at least 125 other victims.
AJ Armstrong Jr. Re-Trial: Testimony ends, discuss Armstrong's brother's mental health
HOUSTON - Testimony has ended in the trial for Antonio Armstrong Jr. who was charged with murdering his parents back in 2016, but defense attorneys say the wrong brother is on trial. Josh Armstrong’s younger brother may be the one on trial, but most of the testimony today has been...
When is early voting in Texas? 2022 midterm election dates, where to vote
HOUSTON - Voters will soon determine Texas’ next governor and several other statewide and local leaders, but you don’t have to wait until election day on Nov. 8 to cast your ballot. Early voting in Texas for the 2022 midterm election begins on Oct. 24 and runs through...
Fresh Start program this Saturday can help you get your criminal record sealed, other services for free
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Fresh Start Program is the brainchild of some Harris County Misdemeanor Court Judges. "My colleagues and I came together, and said, 'hey, what can we do to promote safety in our communities and also give individuals an opportunity to get their lives back and track," said Judge Tonya Jones with Harris County Criminal Court at Law #15.
Truck bursts into flames after crashing in Aldine area, killing at least two
HOUSTON - Firefighters were called to a gruesome scene in the Aldine area, where a truck burst into flames after crashing. Officials have not shared details with FOX 26, so it's unclear how the entire crash transpired. What we do know is it happened a little before 4 a.m. in...
Census finds 30% of new parents still struggle to find baby formula
Houston - Nearly a year into the baby formula shortage, supply has increased, but is still not enough. A U.S. Census Bureau survey shows 30% of parents with babies had trouble finding formula last month. Abbott's Michigan plant is back online after a major recall and shutdown earlier this year....
METRO offering free rides to 2022 midterm election polls in Houston
HOUSTON - METRO announced they will give free rides to the voting booths for the 2022 midterm election. The League of Women Voters is partnering with METRO to offer rides to polling locations across the Houston area for registered voters on certain dates. METRO says voters can ride at no charge on METRORail, local buses, METRORapid, curb2curb, and METROLift paratransit services.
High-tech clinic only treats sickle cell patients in Houston
HOUSTON - "What a relief!" That's a common saying, as patients leave UT Physician's Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center. This Sickle Cell Awareness Month, we want to make sure you know how the center is enhancing the lives of patients with sickle cell. We talked to several patients who sure have...
