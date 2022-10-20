ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TX

fox26houston.com

Man found dead in Third Ward, running truck nearby with drugs inside

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led to a man's death in Houston's Third Ward after his body was found in the road and a running pickup truck with drugs inside. Officers with the Houston Police Department said they were called to reports of gunshots in the area of the 3200 block of Simmons, near Texas Southern University around 12:30 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Court documents reveal Cypress couple’s house of horrors

CYPRESS, Texas - The Cypress couple, connected to some horrifying allegations of child abuse, are being held without bond in Louisiana. Zaikiya Duncan and her live-in boyfriend Joba Terrell were connected to an Amber Alert involving five children on Tuesday. BACKGROUND: 40-year-old mother of twins found handcuffed, malnourished in Cypress...
CYPRESS, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman shot by husband in northwest Houston, man apparently turns gun on himself

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that wounded a woman in northwest Harris County. The shooting was reported in the 3600 block of Oakhall Drive in near north Houston on Friday morning around 9 a.m. Deputies found a 42-year-old Hispanic woman with a gunshot wound in the head.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

1 killed after 3 people shot in drive-by shooting on Bissonnet Street

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a possible deadly drive-by shooting on Friday night in southwest Houston. The shooting occurred on the 7200 block of Bissonnet, just before 8 p.m. According to police, three men were standing outside a convenience store when a car pulled up in...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

3 hospitalized in possible drunk driving crash in Greenspoint

HOUSTON - Authorities say drunk driving may have been what sent three people, including the driver, to the hospital after finding beer bottles at the scene of a crash in Greenspoint overnight Sunday. It happened before 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Mill Stream Ln in northwest Houston. Responding...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Family of Astroworld victim settles lawsuit against Travis Scott, LiveNation, others

HOUSTON - The Buzbee Law Firm announced today that a settlement has been reached for one of the families for the Astroworld tragedy that occurred last year. Axel Acosta was 21-years-old when he was "crushed" to death during the Astroworld music festival on Nov. 5, 2021. Houston attorney Tony Buzbee filed a $750 million lawsuit against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others who were involved on behalf of Acosta and at least 125 other victims.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Fresh Start program this Saturday can help you get your criminal record sealed, other services for free

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Fresh Start Program is the brainchild of some Harris County Misdemeanor Court Judges. "My colleagues and I came together, and said, 'hey, what can we do to promote safety in our communities and also give individuals an opportunity to get their lives back and track," said Judge Tonya Jones with Harris County Criminal Court at Law #15.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Census finds 30% of new parents still struggle to find baby formula

Houston - Nearly a year into the baby formula shortage, supply has increased, but is still not enough. A U.S. Census Bureau survey shows 30% of parents with babies had trouble finding formula last month. Abbott's Michigan plant is back online after a major recall and shutdown earlier this year....
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

METRO offering free rides to 2022 midterm election polls in Houston

HOUSTON - METRO announced they will give free rides to the voting booths for the 2022 midterm election. The League of Women Voters is partnering with METRO to offer rides to polling locations across the Houston area for registered voters on certain dates. METRO says voters can ride at no charge on METRORail, local buses, METRORapid, curb2curb, and METROLift paratransit services.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

High-tech clinic only treats sickle cell patients in Houston

HOUSTON - "What a relief!" That's a common saying, as patients leave UT Physician's Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center. This Sickle Cell Awareness Month, we want to make sure you know how the center is enhancing the lives of patients with sickle cell. We talked to several patients who sure have...
HOUSTON, TX

