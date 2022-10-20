HOUSTON - The Buzbee Law Firm announced today that a settlement has been reached for one of the families for the Astroworld tragedy that occurred last year. Axel Acosta was 21-years-old when he was "crushed" to death during the Astroworld music festival on Nov. 5, 2021. Houston attorney Tony Buzbee filed a $750 million lawsuit against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others who were involved on behalf of Acosta and at least 125 other victims.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO