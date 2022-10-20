ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge City, TX

Orange Leader

West Orange-Stark, Jasper go at it in District 9-4A D2 showdown

The West Orange-Stark Mustangs’ rocky campaign continued on Friday night with a road loss to the Jasper Bulldogs, 34-14. “We’ve just got to get better,” Mustangs head coach Hiawatha Hickman said postgame. “We’ve got to be able to win big ball games.”. West Orange-Stark received...
WEST ORANGE, TX
12newsnow.com

Little Cypress-Mauriceville's Luke McDow makes the week 9 'Hit of the Week'

BEAUMONT, Texas — The week nine "Hit of the Week" goes to Little Cypress-Mauriceville's Luke McDow. The week eight game of the week featured Silsbee High School at Hamshire-Fannett High School. Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights weekly on the #409Sports Blitz at 10:20 p.m. Follow...
SILSBEE, TX
Orange Leader

Cardinals, Hawks battle late into the fourth quarter in tight one

BRIDGE CITY – The Hardin-Jefferson captured their first victory of the season, spoiling Bridge City’s Homecoming as they downed the Cardinals 21-7 in District 9-4A Division II action at Larry Ward Stadium Friday night. Both offenses had trouble stringing drives together, having to punt it away every drive...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
High School Football PRO

Beaumont, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Clay Walker sings national anthem at Vidor High School Homecoming game

VIDOR, Texas — A Southeast Texas native and country music star made his way from Mississippi to Vidor to perform for his alma mater's homecoming game. Clay Walker was born in Beaumont and grew up in Vidor, where he learned to play guitar at 9 years old, according to the Museum of the Gulf Coast. Walker graduated from Vidor High School in 1987.
VIDOR, TX
Orange Leader

PHOTO FEATURE — Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD recognizes National Principals Month

October is National Principals Month, and the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Board of Trustees honored the district’s principals at a recent meeting. Pictured, from left, are Ryan DuBose, of LCM High School, Amber Hawk of Little Cypress Elementary, Carie Broussard of Mauriceville Elementary, Heidi Strandberg of Mauriceville Middle School and Michael Ridout of Little Cypress Intermediate.
MAURICEVILLE, TX
East Texas News

Deadline Nearing for DETCOG Solid Waste Grant Applications

LUFKIN — Deep East Texas Council of Governments Solid Waste grant application deadline for FY 2023 is 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. DETCOG anticipates awarding grants totaling $65,000. The applicants must be located within Angelina, Houston, Nacogdoches, Newton, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity and Tyler counties to be eligible to apply.
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Two seriously injured when a trike struck a hog in Newton County

Two people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when the trike-motorcycle they were riding struck a hog that ran out in front of them in northeast Newton County. It happened shortly after 2:00 on Farm to Market Road 692, about 5 miles south of Recreational Road 255. According to Texas Department...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Southeast Texas resident could become the 2022 Face of Horror

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Life-long horror film fanatic Kalea Nelson really wants to spend the night at the house "The Silence of Lambs" was filmed in. Nelson, a Lumberton native and Groves resident, might have a chance to do so, but she needs...
TEXAS STATE
kogt.com

Fire Destroys Home and Barn

Firefighters from OCESD #4 were called to a barn on fire about 2pm Thursday on Hwy. 62 at the Texla Rd. intersection. When they arrived the fire had also spread to the home. The homeowner said he was inside the home when he started hearing noises. He found the fire when he went outside. The man and his dog were able to get out safely.
DEWEYVILLE, TX
kjas.com

TXDOT says drivers will be on a new stretch of Hwy 69 south of Zavalla

For Tyler County residents who travel to and from Lufkin on Highway 69, the Texas Department of Transportation says you’ll soon encounter a change from the Jasper County line to just south of Zavalla. TXDOT says that vehicles will now be traveling on the newly completed stretch of roadway,...
ZAVALLA, TX
Port Arthur News

MARY MEAUX — Connection felt with victim of senseless local shooting

Have you ever felt a connection with someone you’ve never met?. I never officially met Jasmine Newman, but I know what she meant to her mother Jermel and her friends. I’ve talked with the grieving mother a number of times as she poured out her heart and laid out her pain for all to see and witness.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Popeye’s Restaurant in Liberty burns

Dozens of firefighters from Liberty, Dayton, Westlake, Hardin, Kenefick, Hull-Daisetta and Liberty County Hazmat responded to a major fire at the Popeye’s Restaurant on the 1700 block of US 90 in Liberty on Friday evening. Flames could be seen coming up through the roof of the building even as...
LIBERTY, TX

