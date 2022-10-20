Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhelBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
31 years ago, Kristin Smith's husband gave her "permission" to go shopping. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBeaumont, TX
Orange Leader
Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Splendora 10-4A Division I contest settled in the early going
LITTLE CYPRESS – Wasting no time, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville easily took care of the Splendora Wildcats in District 10-4A Division I play at Battlin’ Bear Stadium Friday night. The Bears, behind the running of standout senior tailback Da’Marion Morris, raced out to a 41-9 halftime edge to cruise...
Orange Leader
PHOTO GALLERY: Battlin’ Bears take on Splendora in 10-4A D2 battle
The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bttlin’ Bears looked to slow down the Splendora Wildcats in District 10-4A Division I action at Battlin’ Bear Stadium Friday night. Check out the excellent photos by photographer Mark Pachuca.
Orange Leader
West Orange-Stark, Jasper go at it in District 9-4A D2 showdown
The West Orange-Stark Mustangs’ rocky campaign continued on Friday night with a road loss to the Jasper Bulldogs, 34-14. “We’ve just got to get better,” Mustangs head coach Hiawatha Hickman said postgame. “We’ve got to be able to win big ball games.”. West Orange-Stark received...
Woodville Eagles take down Crockett Bulldogs 44-0
CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) The Woodville Eagles got a road win over the Crockett Bulldogs on Friday night. The final score: 44-0. Next week, Crockett will head to Palestine Westwood.
12newsnow.com
Little Cypress-Mauriceville's Luke McDow makes the week 9 'Hit of the Week'
BEAUMONT, Texas — The week nine "Hit of the Week" goes to Little Cypress-Mauriceville's Luke McDow. The week eight game of the week featured Silsbee High School at Hamshire-Fannett High School. Catch all of Friday night's high school football highlights weekly on the #409Sports Blitz at 10:20 p.m. Follow...
Orange Leader
Cardinals, Hawks battle late into the fourth quarter in tight one
BRIDGE CITY – The Hardin-Jefferson captured their first victory of the season, spoiling Bridge City’s Homecoming as they downed the Cardinals 21-7 in District 9-4A Division II action at Larry Ward Stadium Friday night. Both offenses had trouble stringing drives together, having to punt it away every drive...
Clay Walker sings national anthem at Vidor High School Homecoming game
VIDOR, Texas — A Southeast Texas native and country music star made his way from Mississippi to Vidor to perform for his alma mater's homecoming game. Clay Walker was born in Beaumont and grew up in Vidor, where he learned to play guitar at 9 years old, according to the Museum of the Gulf Coast. Walker graduated from Vidor High School in 1987.
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE — Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD recognizes National Principals Month
October is National Principals Month, and the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Board of Trustees honored the district’s principals at a recent meeting. Pictured, from left, are Ryan DuBose, of LCM High School, Amber Hawk of Little Cypress Elementary, Carie Broussard of Mauriceville Elementary, Heidi Strandberg of Mauriceville Middle School and Michael Ridout of Little Cypress Intermediate.
KFDM-TV
Fred corner store burglary leads Tyler County deputies to the arrest of siblings
TEXAS — Update: Both of the Knighten sisters have bonded out of the Tyler County Jail after being charged with felony burglary of a building. The Tyler County Sheriff's Office released the following:. On Monday October 17th at approximately 11:20 P.M., Tyler County deputies were patrolling the Fred area...
East Texas News
Deadline Nearing for DETCOG Solid Waste Grant Applications
LUFKIN — Deep East Texas Council of Governments Solid Waste grant application deadline for FY 2023 is 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 31. DETCOG anticipates awarding grants totaling $65,000. The applicants must be located within Angelina, Houston, Nacogdoches, Newton, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity and Tyler counties to be eligible to apply.
kjas.com
Two seriously injured when a trike struck a hog in Newton County
Two people were seriously injured Thursday afternoon when the trike-motorcycle they were riding struck a hog that ran out in front of them in northeast Newton County. It happened shortly after 2:00 on Farm to Market Road 692, about 5 miles south of Recreational Road 255. According to Texas Department...
Surveillance video leads to arrest of Tyler County sisters in Fred store burglary
FRED, Texas — A pair of Tyler County sisters were arrested this week for allegedly burglarizing a small store in Fred. Haley Knighten, 21 and Jamie Knighten, 17, were arrested on burglary charges by Tyler County deputies according to a news release from the Tyler County Sheriff's Office. Tyler...
MySanAntonio
Southeast Texas resident could become the 2022 Face of Horror
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Life-long horror film fanatic Kalea Nelson really wants to spend the night at the house "The Silence of Lambs" was filmed in. Nelson, a Lumberton native and Groves resident, might have a chance to do so, but she needs...
kjas.com
kogt.com
Fire Destroys Home and Barn
Firefighters from OCESD #4 were called to a barn on fire about 2pm Thursday on Hwy. 62 at the Texla Rd. intersection. When they arrived the fire had also spread to the home. The homeowner said he was inside the home when he started hearing noises. He found the fire when he went outside. The man and his dog were able to get out safely.
kjas.com
TXDOT says drivers will be on a new stretch of Hwy 69 south of Zavalla
For Tyler County residents who travel to and from Lufkin on Highway 69, the Texas Department of Transportation says you’ll soon encounter a change from the Jasper County line to just south of Zavalla. TXDOT says that vehicles will now be traveling on the newly completed stretch of roadway,...
Port Arthur News
MARY MEAUX — Connection felt with victim of senseless local shooting
Have you ever felt a connection with someone you’ve never met?. I never officially met Jasmine Newman, but I know what she meant to her mother Jermel and her friends. I’ve talked with the grieving mother a number of times as she poured out her heart and laid out her pain for all to see and witness.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont,TX)
According to the Beaumont Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Tuesday night. The crash happened in the 4500 block of College Street near the O'Reilly Auto Parts and M&D Supply at around 9 p.m.
bluebonnetnews.com
Popeye’s Restaurant in Liberty burns
Dozens of firefighters from Liberty, Dayton, Westlake, Hardin, Kenefick, Hull-Daisetta and Liberty County Hazmat responded to a major fire at the Popeye’s Restaurant on the 1700 block of US 90 in Liberty on Friday evening. Flames could be seen coming up through the roof of the building even as...
