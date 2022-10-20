Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhelBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
31 years ago, Kristin Smith's husband gave her "permission" to go shopping. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBeaumont, TX
Port Arthur News
ON THE MENU — New Port Arthur pizza joint represents growing options for residents
Port Arthur added a new pizza joint this month with the chain 7Pie Pizza opening on Jefferson Drive. The growth is part of a recent economic uptick in the city, according to Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Pat Avery. “It is so important to the city,” she said of...
'Something different': Couples' pirate-themed wedding was a first for Jefferson County justice of the peace
BEAUMONT, Texas — With plenty of "arrrs" and "shiver me timbers", a recent wedding ceremony made history in a Southeast Texas courtroom. On Thursday, October 20, 2022, Justice of the Peace Ben Collins performed a marriage ceremony for a couple dressed as pirates. Since January 2019, Judge Collins has...
MySanAntonio
Southeast Texas resident could become the 2022 Face of Horror
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Life-long horror film fanatic Kalea Nelson really wants to spend the night at the house "The Silence of Lambs" was filmed in. Nelson, a Lumberton native and Groves resident, might have a chance to do so, but she needs...
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE — Baptist Hospitals donation benefits Orangefield pharmacy students
Pharmacology students at Orangefield High School celebrated National Pharmacy Week by extending a “thank you” to Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas Pharmacy Department for a generous donation of supplies. Students can now practice hands-on skills that will help them in their future pharmacy technician careers.
KFDM-TV
Balloon release held for Beaumont man missing for one year
BEAUMONT — It's been a year and two days since a Beaumont man disappeared from his community, and his wife is still trying to find him. On Saturday, Patrina McCoy Phillips held a balloon release to mark one year since her husband Edward Phillips went missing. The disabled veteran...
Clay Walker sings national anthem at Vidor High School Homecoming game
VIDOR, Texas — A Southeast Texas native and country music star made his way from Mississippi to Vidor to perform for his alma mater's homecoming game. Clay Walker was born in Beaumont and grew up in Vidor, where he learned to play guitar at 9 years old, according to the Museum of the Gulf Coast. Walker graduated from Vidor High School in 1987.
Missing Beaumont man was last seen October 2021, his family is holding a balloon release Saturday
BEAUMONT, Texas — The family of a 71-year-old Beaumont man who has been missing since 2021 will hold a balloon release in his honor. Edward Theodore Phillips was last seen on October 20, 2021. When Phillips was last seen, he was on foot in the area of Marie and...
Orange Leader
Mayor, council and community celebrate Orange Recreation Center grand opening
The City of Orange opened the doors of the newly built Orange Recreation Center this week with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Orange residents joined in community and played games of basketball, dodgeball and volleyball while also getting a chance to tour the facility. “The turnout, it’s overwhelming,” Mayor Larry Spears...
Spindletop Center in Beaumont hiring for jobs starting at $14.50 an hour
BEAUMONT, Texas — Many Southeast Texans attended a job fair Thursday to learn more about working for the Spindletop Center in Beaumont. The fair took placed at the Fowler-Harris event center at from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday. Spindletop Center is nonprofit healthcare organization specializing in behavioral...
Do you know him? | Orange community left unsettled after crime spree targeting churches, homes
ORANGE, Texas — A community in Orange is feeling unsettled after places of worship and homes became a target for a burglar on the hunt for cash. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is working to figure out if one man is behind the string of break-ins. Community members were left wondering why the suspect targeted homes and churches along Old Highway 90 in Orange.
Developers interested in buying AT&T building in downtown Beaumont take site walk-through tour
BEAUMONT, Texas — Potential investors got a first look inside the AT&T building in downtown Beaumont, on Wednesday. The building is located at 555 Main Street and is a 2.701-acre riverfront lot. The building has been empty for the past 15 years. Even with three current developers interested in...
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Harley-Davidson Demo Truck rides into Beaumont
Cowboy Harley-Davidson is offering area motorcyclists the opportunity to test drive the latest models on Oct. 20-22 as its hosts the official Harley-Davidson Demo Truck – chock full of the brand’s signature bikes – on the ultimate “Experience Tour.”. The Harley-Davidson Experience Tour gives licensed motorcycle...
Jefferson County Drainage District 6 looks to public to help improve neighborhood flood protections
BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County Drainage District 6 leaders will be hosting a meeting soon to gather input from the community. They want to know what should be done to protect neighborhoods from flooding, which is a big problem in Southeast Texas. This meeting will take place Tuesday, October...
Orange Leader
STEPHEN HEMELT — Orange County dispatchers, all telecommunications members perform under stress
Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law three years ago classifying 911 dispatchers and other public safety telecommunications professionals as first responders. Besides growing public appreciation for the important and high-stress profession, it allows those workers access to benefits that support their mental health. The demands of the position are never...
12newsnow.com
Port Neches community says goodbye to Chief Paul Lemoine after 30 years of service
Friday, October 21, 2022, is Chief Paul Lemoine’s last day with the Port Neches Police Department. He has served the city of Port Neches for more than 36 years.
Port Arthur News
MARY MEAUX — Connection felt with victim of senseless local shooting
Have you ever felt a connection with someone you’ve never met?. I never officially met Jasmine Newman, but I know what she meant to her mother Jermel and her friends. I’ve talked with the grieving mother a number of times as she poured out her heart and laid out her pain for all to see and witness.
Beaumont, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KFDM-TV
BISD considering buying sensors to detect vaping and sounds that may indicate emergencies
BEAUMONT — Vaping, potential violence and how to detect and prevent both in school bathrooms and throughout campuses. The Beaumont ISD school board took up that critical issue during its Thursday night meeting. School board members listened to a report about a pilot program to buy 120 sensors that...
12newsnow.com
Port Arthur ISD says all students safe following threats against Memorial High School
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Administrators at Memorial High School in Port Arthur are dealing with threats Thursday morning that were made on social media. Officials at the Port Arthur Independent School District and the high school are aware of the the social media threats and are taking precautions to make sure all students and staff are safe according to a statement on the high school's website.
Body found after Saturday morning fire at mobile home in Orange County, no foul play suspected
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a mobile home after a fire in Orange County. It happened early Saturday morning. Orange County ESD #2 responded to the 3300 Block of Garner Lane around 5:15 a.m., after receiving a call about the fire.
