Port Arthur, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

MySanAntonio

Southeast Texas resident could become the 2022 Face of Horror

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Life-long horror film fanatic Kalea Nelson really wants to spend the night at the house "The Silence of Lambs" was filmed in. Nelson, a Lumberton native and Groves resident, might have a chance to do so, but she needs...
TEXAS STATE
Orange Leader

PHOTO FEATURE — Baptist Hospitals donation benefits Orangefield pharmacy students

Pharmacology students at Orangefield High School celebrated National Pharmacy Week by extending a “thank you” to Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas Pharmacy Department for a generous donation of supplies. Students can now practice hands-on skills that will help them in their future pharmacy technician careers.
KFDM-TV

Balloon release held for Beaumont man missing for one year

BEAUMONT — It's been a year and two days since a Beaumont man disappeared from his community, and his wife is still trying to find him. On Saturday, Patrina McCoy Phillips held a balloon release to mark one year since her husband Edward Phillips went missing. The disabled veteran...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Clay Walker sings national anthem at Vidor High School Homecoming game

VIDOR, Texas — A Southeast Texas native and country music star made his way from Mississippi to Vidor to perform for his alma mater's homecoming game. Clay Walker was born in Beaumont and grew up in Vidor, where he learned to play guitar at 9 years old, according to the Museum of the Gulf Coast. Walker graduated from Vidor High School in 1987.
VIDOR, TX
Orange Leader

Mayor, council and community celebrate Orange Recreation Center grand opening

The City of Orange opened the doors of the newly built Orange Recreation Center this week with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Orange residents joined in community and played games of basketball, dodgeball and volleyball while also getting a chance to tour the facility. “The turnout, it’s overwhelming,” Mayor Larry Spears...
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

Do you know him? | Orange community left unsettled after crime spree targeting churches, homes

ORANGE, Texas — A community in Orange is feeling unsettled after places of worship and homes became a target for a burglar on the hunt for cash. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is working to figure out if one man is behind the string of break-ins. Community members were left wondering why the suspect targeted homes and churches along Old Highway 90 in Orange.
ORANGE, TX
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Harley-Davidson Demo Truck rides into Beaumont

Cowboy Harley-Davidson is offering area motorcyclists the opportunity to test drive the latest models on Oct. 20-22 as its hosts the official Harley-Davidson Demo Truck – chock full of the brand’s signature bikes – on the ultimate “Experience Tour.”. The Harley-Davidson Experience Tour gives licensed motorcycle...
BEAUMONT, TX
Orange Leader

STEPHEN HEMELT — Orange County dispatchers, all telecommunications members perform under stress

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law three years ago classifying 911 dispatchers and other public safety telecommunications professionals as first responders. Besides growing public appreciation for the important and high-stress profession, it allows those workers access to benefits that support their mental health. The demands of the position are never...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Port Arthur News

MARY MEAUX — Connection felt with victim of senseless local shooting

Have you ever felt a connection with someone you’ve never met?. I never officially met Jasmine Newman, but I know what she meant to her mother Jermel and her friends. I’ve talked with the grieving mother a number of times as she poured out her heart and laid out her pain for all to see and witness.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
High School Football PRO

Beaumont, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

Beaumont, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Kingwood High School football team will have a game with Westbrook High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

Port Arthur ISD says all students safe following threats against Memorial High School

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Administrators at Memorial High School in Port Arthur are dealing with threats Thursday morning that were made on social media. Officials at the Port Arthur Independent School District and the high school are aware of the the social media threats and are taking precautions to make sure all students and staff are safe according to a statement on the high school's website.
PORT ARTHUR, TX

