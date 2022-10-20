Read full article on original website
Governor appoints 2 Hopkinsville residents to state boards
Two Hopkinsville residents are among dozens of Kentuckians recently appointed to state boards and commissions, according to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office. Joseph Sisk, a farmer, was reappointed to the Agriculture Water Quality Authority. His term will expire Oct. 1, 2026. Kelli Pendleton, the executive director...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County Schools investigation continues
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — It's been a little more than a month, and the investigation into Marshall County Schools continues. The Marshall County School Board agenda for Thursday included an executive session for discussions that might lead to the appointment, discipline or removal of an individual employee. It wasn’t...
wpsdlocal6.com
Display at Livingston County Clerk's Office to honor local woman's legacy, raise awareness for Donate Life
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Donate Life Kentucky and Livingston County Clerk’s Office are planning to unveil a display on Friday honoring the life of a Livingston County woman who was able to earn a PhD, marry the love of her life and contribute to her community after receiving a liver donation.
Murray Ledger & Times
Fiscal Court approves bid, personnel changes
MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court approved a bid for software system purchase, new personnel and a board appointment at Wednesday’s monthly meeting.
Murray Ledger & Times
Imes Store in Almo
Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes sent me some information that had been compiled and presented to him by Connie Hopkins Talent on the Imes Store from April 4, 1916, to Oct. 5, 1917. Connie found this information in a 1,000 page book that is in the possession of Bill...
westkentuckystar.com
More field and grass fires flare in Graves, Calloway, McCracken counties
Fire departments, first responders and farmers spent Friday afternoon dealing with field and brush fires in Graves, McCracken and Calloway counties. The Graves County fire was near Sullivan Road between KY 121 and KY 80. All county fire departments became involved in the blaze that threatened at least two homes and several poultry houses before getting it under control.
hazard-herald.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Kentucky
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
wpsdlocal6.com
Body found on Kentucky Lake in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Coroner's Office has identified a man whose body was found Friday morning on Kentucky Lake. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner says law enforcement officers, firefighters, rescue squad members and the coroner's office responded Friday morning to a report that a body was found on the water.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Oct. 21, 2022
Allie M. Byram, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died at her home Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. She was born in Murray, Kentucky, Jan. 27, 1936, to Troy Vance and Elaine (Walker) Vance. Mrs. Byram retired from Bell South in 1994, and after her retirement later was employed at Walmart in Murray. She was a member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray State Theatre Arts program presents Henrik Ibsen’s ‘Ghosts’
MURRAY – The Murray State University Department of Global Languages and Theatre Arts will present “Ghosts” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20-22, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. All performances will take place in the third floor studio theatre of Wilson Hall on...
westkentuckystar.com
A pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week
This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
Two arrested after chase, search effort involving Kentucky deputies, K9
Two people from Hopkinsville were taken into custody for multiple charges after reportedly leading Kentucky authorities on a Thursday night pursuit.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield group to walk from old candle factory to court square on one year anniversary of devastating tornado
MAYFIELD, KY — First responders are teaming up with community members on December 10 for a 2-mile long memorial walk from the old Mayfield Consumer-Products site to the Mayfield Court Square. In a Wednesday announcement, Lodge 21 Fraternal Order of Police President Joseph Siedel explained the memorial walk is...
kbsi23.com
4 face charges in Graves Co. after call of suspicious person
MCCRACKEN/GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four people face charges after McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Hwy 994 near the McCracken/Graves County line for a suspicious male in the area. When deputies arrived, the man in question took off running into a creek into Graves County and...
KFVS12
Man wanted by police for questioning in assault investigation
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for questioning in an assault investigation in Livingston County. According to KSP, troopers and deputies were called at 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 20 to a home on Carrsville road...
WBKO
Christian Co. man charged with child exploitation offenses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Christian County man is being charged with child exploitation offenses. The Kentucky State Police arrested Logan S. Fryar, 28, on charges related to child sexual abuse material. Fryar’s arrest came as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP...
wdrb.com
2 new electric vehicle battery plants to be built in Hopkinsville, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ascend Elements will get $480 million in federal funding to build two new plants in Hopkinsville. The plants will create about 400 jobs. The money comes from a bipartisan infrastructure law to supercharge U.S battery manufacturing. Ascend turns recycled lithium-ion batteries into parts for electric vehicle...
newsleaderonline.com
More Carroll County drug arrests
An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department has resulted in the arrest of three individuals from Huntingdon on multiple drug charges. Since January, agents and officers have worked proactively to target drug...
thunderboltradio.com
Fugitive and drug arrests in Graves County
Four people were arrested on fugitive and drug charges yesterday morning in Graves County. Sheriff Jon Hayden says McCracken County deputies were called to KY 994 near the Graves County line for a suspicious male in the area. When they arrived, the man, identified as 27-year-old Cole Fields, of the...
