Calloway County, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

Marshall County Schools investigation continues

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — It's been a little more than a month, and the investigation into Marshall County Schools continues. The Marshall County School Board agenda for Thursday included an executive session for discussions that might lead to the appointment, discipline or removal of an individual employee. It wasn’t...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Fiscal Court approves bid, personnel changes

MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court approved a bid for software system purchase, new personnel and a board appointment at Wednesday’s monthly meeting.
Murray Ledger & Times

Imes Store in Almo

Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes sent me some information that had been compiled and presented to him by Connie Hopkins Talent on the Imes Store from April 4, 1916, to Oct. 5, 1917. Connie found this information in a 1,000 page book that is in the possession of Bill...
ALMO, KY
westkentuckystar.com

More field and grass fires flare in Graves, Calloway, McCracken counties

Fire departments, first responders and farmers spent Friday afternoon dealing with field and brush fires in Graves, McCracken and Calloway counties. The Graves County fire was near Sullivan Road between KY 121 and KY 80. All county fire departments became involved in the blaze that threatened at least two homes and several poultry houses before getting it under control.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
hazard-herald.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Kentucky

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Body found on Kentucky Lake in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Coroner's Office has identified a man whose body was found Friday morning on Kentucky Lake. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner says law enforcement officers, firefighters, rescue squad members and the coroner's office responded Friday morning to a report that a body was found on the water.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Oct. 21, 2022

Allie M. Byram, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died at her home Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. She was born in Murray, Kentucky, Jan. 27, 1936, to Troy Vance and Elaine (Walker) Vance. Mrs. Byram retired from Bell South in 1994, and after her retirement later was employed at Walmart in Murray. She was a member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Murray State Theatre Arts program presents Henrik Ibsen’s ‘Ghosts’

MURRAY – The Murray State University Department of Global Languages and Theatre Arts will present “Ghosts” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20-22, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. All performances will take place in the third floor studio theatre of Wilson Hall on...
MURRAY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

A pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week

This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
CALVERT CITY, KY
kbsi23.com

4 face charges in Graves Co. after call of suspicious person

MCCRACKEN/GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Four people face charges after McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Hwy 994 near the McCracken/Graves County line for a suspicious male in the area. When deputies arrived, the man in question took off running into a creek into Graves County and...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Christian Co. man charged with child exploitation offenses

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Christian County man is being charged with child exploitation offenses. The Kentucky State Police arrested Logan S. Fryar, 28, on charges related to child sexual abuse material. Fryar’s arrest came as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

2 new electric vehicle battery plants to be built in Hopkinsville, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ascend Elements will get $480 million in federal funding to build two new plants in Hopkinsville. The plants will create about 400 jobs. The money comes from a bipartisan infrastructure law to supercharge U.S battery manufacturing. Ascend turns recycled lithium-ion batteries into parts for electric vehicle...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
newsleaderonline.com

More Carroll County drug arrests

An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Huntingdon Police Department, and McKenzie Police Department has resulted in the arrest of three individuals from Huntingdon on multiple drug charges. Since January, agents and officers have worked proactively to target drug...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Fugitive and drug arrests in Graves County

Four people were arrested on fugitive and drug charges yesterday morning in Graves County. Sheriff Jon Hayden says McCracken County deputies were called to KY 994 near the Graves County line for a suspicious male in the area. When they arrived, the man, identified as 27-year-old Cole Fields, of the...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

