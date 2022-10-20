ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, KY

Murray Middle defeats Graves to earn SWKY title shot Saturday with Owensboro

MURRAY —The old saying about the difficulty of beating a football team twice in the same season was true Tuesday for Murray Middle in the semifinals of the Southwest Kentucky Middle School Playoffs. The Tigers’ game with host Graves County did not come close to resembling the teams’ earlier...
MURRAY, KY
Imes Store in Almo

Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes sent me some information that had been compiled and presented to him by Connie Hopkins Talent on the Imes Store from April 4, 1916, to Oct. 5, 1917. Connie found this information in a 1,000 page book that is in the possession of Bill...
ALMO, KY
Obituaries Oct. 21, 2022

Allie M. Byram, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died at her home Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. She was born in Murray, Kentucky, Jan. 27, 1936, to Troy Vance and Elaine (Walker) Vance. Mrs. Byram retired from Bell South in 1994, and after her retirement later was employed at Walmart in Murray. She was a member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church.
MURRAY, KY
Murray State Theatre Arts program presents Henrik Ibsen’s ‘Ghosts’

MURRAY – The Murray State University Department of Global Languages and Theatre Arts will present “Ghosts” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 20-22, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. All performances will take place in the third floor studio theatre of Wilson Hall on...
MURRAY, KY
Murray man charged with trafficking Fentanyl

MURRAY – A Murray man faces drug trafficking charges after Calloway County Sheriff’s Office says it caught him selling a counterfeit pill containing the deadly drug Fentanyl.
MURRAY, KY
Fiscal Court approves bid, personnel changes

MURRAY – The Calloway County Fiscal Court approved a bid for software system purchase, new personnel and a board appointment at Wednesday’s monthly meeting.

