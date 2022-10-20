Read full article on original website
Related
Murray Ledger & Times
Beshear to expand Medicaid coverage to dental, vision and hearing care
FRANKFORT – (KT) Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that beginning January 1, the state’s Medicaid program will be expanding to cover dental, vision and hearing services, not only to children, but to the nearly 900,000 adults who are Medicaid recipients, to help expand the state’s workforce. “The...
Murray Ledger & Times
Legislators work on child welfare, Medicaid, juvenile justice issues
With just over two months left in the interim session, legislators are continuing to prepare for the 2023 Regular Session. This week’s committee meetings focused on some of the greatest challenges facing our state and provided an opportunity to discuss potential solutions. Legislative Oversight and Investigations Committee: Members discussed...
Comments / 0