Murray Ledger & Times
Racer basketball has 3 mini-plans
MURRAY —The Murray State ticket office has announced three exciting mini-plans for the upcoming 2022-23 basketball seasons. Fans can choose from two different mini-plans for men’s basketball and for the first time ever a women’s mini-plan will be offered. The two men’s plans begin at $50 for...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray Middle defeats Graves to earn SWKY title shot Saturday with Owensboro
MURRAY —The old saying about the difficulty of beating a football team twice in the same season was true Tuesday for Murray Middle in the semifinals of the Southwest Kentucky Middle School Playoffs. The Tigers’ game with host Graves County did not come close to resembling the teams’ earlier...
Home Team Friday: Henderson County vs. McCracken County
PADUCAH, Ky. (WEHT) Henderson County – 43 McCracken County – 7
Kentucky Hunter Who Lost Almost Everything Tags Trophy Buck With a Borrowed Bow
Aaron Watts found his trusty Hoyt RX3 back in December, pounded into the mud and covered by debris. The cams, strings, and limbs were broken beyond repair. At the time, the loss of a compound bow was minuscule in the grand scheme, seeing as how his house and the small town where he lived with his wife and daughter had just been leveled by a massive tornado. But like so many in the Dawson Springs, Kentucky area, Aaron and his family pressed on, making do where they could, eventually settling into some version of a new normal.
westkentuckystar.com
A pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week
This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
wpsdlocal6.com
Body found on Kentucky Lake in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Coroner's Office has identified a man whose body was found Friday morning on Kentucky Lake. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner says law enforcement officers, firefighters, rescue squad members and the coroner's office responded Friday morning to a report that a body was found on the water.
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews fighting major field fire in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Multiple agencies in Graves County, Kentucky, are responding to a major field fire on Sullivan Road. The fire is between Kentucky 121 and Kentucky 80 West, Graves County Sheriff's Office says. The sheriff's office says all county fire departments have been dispatched to the fire.
Murray Ledger & Times
Imes Store in Almo
Calloway County Judge Executive Kenny Imes sent me some information that had been compiled and presented to him by Connie Hopkins Talent on the Imes Store from April 4, 1916, to Oct. 5, 1917. Connie found this information in a 1,000 page book that is in the possession of Bill...
whvoradio.com
Combine Damaged In Pembroke Fire
A combine was damaged in a fire on Pembroke Road Saturday morning. Pembroke Fire Department Chief Nick Belair says the fire started with a mechanical issue with a combine and led to about 15 acres burning. Belair says they were able to quickly extinguish the combine saving it from being...
philstockworld.com
“It’s Disastrous”: Mississippi Barge Captain Warns About Supply Chain Crisis As Water Levels Drop
A stretch of the Mississippi River just northeast of Memphis, near Hickman, Kentucky, was closed on Monday because water levels reached record low levels. This caused a logjam of vessels and barges. And it’s the third time a portion of the river has been shuttered in weeks. We’ve reported...
whopam.com
Benton man’s body recovered on Kentucky Lake
Foul play is not suspected after a man’s body was recovered from the Jonathan Creek area of Kentucky Lake Friday morning. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner says multiple agencies responded to the report of a body in the water and recovered the body of 50-year old James Collins of Benton.
westkentuckystar.com
Munal's Donuts new ownership has deep donut-making history
The long-standing history between two well-known Paducah donut shops is coming full circle. Munal's Donuts, located at 1703 Bridge Street in Paducah, is now owned by Chris and Beth Bomar. Beth is the granddaughter of Howard (Red) Clark who once worked at Munal's 70 years ago before going on to open Red's Donut Shop.
TVA will open dams to help navigation on Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it will release water from two dams to help with navigation on the Mississippi River, but it’s not likely to have much of an impact in the Mid-South. Water levels in the Mississippi have dropped to record-setting lows, stranding barges and boats. The river gauge at Memphis […]
Two arrested after chase, search effort involving Kentucky deputies, K9
Two people from Hopkinsville were taken into custody for multiple charges after reportedly leading Kentucky authorities on a Thursday night pursuit.
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield group to walk from old candle factory to court square on one year anniversary of devastating tornado
MAYFIELD, KY — First responders are teaming up with community members on December 10 for a 2-mile long memorial walk from the old Mayfield Consumer-Products site to the Mayfield Court Square. In a Wednesday announcement, Lodge 21 Fraternal Order of Police President Joseph Siedel explained the memorial walk is...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Oct. 21, 2022
Allie M. Byram, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died at her home Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. She was born in Murray, Kentucky, Jan. 27, 1936, to Troy Vance and Elaine (Walker) Vance. Mrs. Byram retired from Bell South in 1994, and after her retirement later was employed at Walmart in Murray. She was a member of Sugar Creek Baptist Church.
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County crash sends Mayfield woman to hospital
A two-vehicle crash in Graves County on Wednesday afternoon sent a Mayfield woman to the hospital. The crash occurred around 3:20 p.m. at the intersection of KY 945 and KY 440. Graves County Sheriff's deputies determined that a vehicle driven by 18-year-old April Davis of Mayfield, stopped at a stop...
Governor appoints 2 Hopkinsville residents to state boards
Two Hopkinsville residents are among dozens of Kentuckians recently appointed to state boards and commissions, according to a press release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office. Joseph Sisk, a farmer, was reappointed to the Agriculture Water Quality Authority. His term will expire Oct. 1, 2026. Kelli Pendleton, the executive director...
wpsdlocal6.com
State police searching for reel trailer reported stolen in Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — State police are investigating after a reel trailer belonging to a local company was stolen in Grave County, Kentucky. KSP Post 1 says Fiber Works Installation reported the theft to state troopers just after 10 a.m. Tuesday. The trailer was last seen around 4 p.m. last Friday behind the Hamilton Park Soccer Field at 1015 Kentucky 1710 in Graves County.
