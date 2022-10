SHARON, Pa. – District 10 released its 2022 soccer brackets Friday. Top seeds include Mercyhurst Prep in Class 1A girls, Fort LeBoeuf in Class 2A girls, McDowell in Class 4A girls, Seneca in Class 1A boys, Fairview in Class 2A boys, Cathedral Prep in Class 3A boys and McDowell in Class 4A boys. Warren is the lone entry in Class 3A girls and will advance to a PIAA subregional.

