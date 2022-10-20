Read full article on original website
thefastmode.com
NL-ix Partners with Nokia to Rollout 400GE & 800GE Access & Interconnection Services
Nokia announced its expanded relationship with NL-ix, the largest European distributed internet exchange provider. Nokia will provide its state-of-the-art 7750 SR-s platforms, powered by the FP5, its ground-breaking routing silicon. The deployment will enable NL-ix to begin the rollout of 400GE and 800GE access and interconnection services for its cloud provider and national research and education network (NREN) customers.
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
More Pain For China? Team Biden's Tech Curbs May Reportedly Expand To AI, Quantum Computing
The Biden administration is considering the possibility of fresh export curbs that would limit China’s access to some of the most powerful emerging computing technologies including quantum computing and artificial intelligence, reported Bloomberg, citing sources. Industry experts are working on how to set the parameters of the restrictions on...
Verizon Stock Plunges As Customers Switch To AT&T, Telus: Here's What's Happening
Verizon Communications Inc VZ gapped down about 4% to start Friday’s session and continued to slide almost 3% intraday after printing a third-quarter earnings beat. For the quarter, the New York-based company lost 189,000 monthly subscribers after hiking charges to include additional fees in June, which may have contributed to the bearish reaction.
Benzinga
NYSE Announces Decision to Suspend and Remove Revlon, Inc. (REV) From the List
The New York Stock Exchange LLC ("NYSE" or "Exchange") announced that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to suspend trading in the Class A Common Stock of Revlon, Inc. (the "Company") — ticker symbol REV — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's Class A Common Stock was suspended after the market close on the NYSE on October 20, 2022. The staff suspended trading in the Company's Class A Common Stock because the Committee for Review of the Board of Directors of the Exchange (the "Committee") had issued a decision in which it upheld the Exchange's previously announced determination to delist the Company's Class A Common Stock.
United Airlines To Rally Around 60%? Plus This Analyst Cuts PT On Alaska Air
Citigroup boosted the price target on United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL from $56 to $65. Citigroup analyst Stephen Trent maintained a Buy rating on the stock. United Airlines shares rose 4.6% to trade at $40.85 on Friday. Cowen & Co. cut the price target for Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK...
Benzinga
Analysts Love These 5 Cannabis Stocks
As earnings season approaches, cannabis financial analysts are getting ready to conduct intrinsic valuations and scale back their market forecasts. Fortunately for Benzinga readers, you can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
getnews.info
Autonomous Ships Market worth $8.2 Billion USD by 2030, at CAGR of 9.6%
[301 Pages Report] The Autonomous ships market is estimated to be USD 3.9 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2030. The report “Autonomous Ships Market by Autonomy (Fully Autonomous, Remotely Operated, Partially Autonomous), Ship Type...
CoinTelegraph
Web3 to inject $1.1T in India's GDP by 2032, following 37x growth since 2020
The global Web3 boom is expected to add $1.1 trillion to the Indian economy over the next decade, supporting the investment-based momentum driven by over 450 in-house startups, including CoinDCX, Polygon and CoinSwitch. A recent study from the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), an Indian non-governmental trade...
satnews.com
European Space Agency (ESA) program affirms Sateliot´s 5G IoT satellite technology
Sateliot has received the endorsement of the European Space Agency (ESA) through the Future Preparation Generic Program line of the ARTES program on the standard powered by Sateliot, Gatehouse (an exclusive Sateliot partner) and 3GPP contributors to connect IoT standard devices from its LEO constellation. This statement is a strong...
