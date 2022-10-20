The New York Stock Exchange LLC ("NYSE" or "Exchange") announced that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to suspend trading in the Class A Common Stock of Revlon, Inc. (the "Company") — ticker symbol REV — from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's Class A Common Stock was suspended after the market close on the NYSE on October 20, 2022. The staff suspended trading in the Company's Class A Common Stock because the Committee for Review of the Board of Directors of the Exchange (the "Committee") had issued a decision in which it upheld the Exchange's previously announced determination to delist the Company's Class A Common Stock.

