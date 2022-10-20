Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Trigg County Relay For Life Hosts Annual Survivors Dinner (w/PHOTOS)
The Trigg County Relay for Life Survivors Dinner was held Tuesday evening as the local organization commemorated 25 years and came together to honor cancer survivors. Morganfield native and Union County High School graduate, Dr. James Fellows was the guest speaker at the dinner held at the Cadiz Baptist Church Annex. He said cancer is a blow to a patient when they are told of the diagnosis, but he added it not only affects the patient — it affects the whole family. He added that he became even more aware of that when his spouse Tracy was diagnosed with breast cancer in January.
whvoradio.com
Cy Cunningham’s Bar Returns To Cadiz
Thanks to some longtime care and respect, a relic from old downtown Cadiz has recently been returned into restorative hands. And though it’s going to take awhile, the foyer of the Trigg County History Museum on Jefferson Street will eventually be filled with a large, two-level wooden bar and liquor cabinet — one that belonged to former spirits salesman Cy Cunningham.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Oct. 25, 2022
Mr. Daniel Boaz, 81, of Murray, KY, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House in Murray, KY. Mr. Boaz was born on July 29, 1941 in Murray, KY to the late George and Margaret Morris Boaz. He was a graduate of Murray High School and was a United States Army Veteran. Anyone that knew Dan loved him. He had a contagious smile and no matter what his circumstance was, he made the best of it. Mr. Boaz was a lover of all things lake. He enjoyed boating, was a life guard at the lake in his early years and also loved to ski. He and his wife, Debbie, also had a hobby farm in which they cared for a variety of animals. Dan was loved by so many and will be dearly missed.
whopam.com
Updated: Twelve-year old flown to Vandy after accident
Details have been released on an accident from Sunday afternoon on East Seventh Street that sent a young boy to a Nashville hospital. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 12-year old Braden Ballard of Dixon, Kentucky rolled into the roadway on a scooter from a driveway in the 1800 block of East Seventh and into the path of a westbound car operated by 53-year old Bryan Grace of Hopkinsville.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Leaf Collection Begins Next Week
The Hopkinsville Solid Waste Enterprise has announced the city’s annual leaf collection will begin next Tuesday, November 1 and continue through January 31. Through the program, leaves are collected by one of two large vacuum trucks that cross each section of the city. They make two complete passes through each neighborhood and multiple passes on major streets.
whvoradio.com
United Way Of The Pennyrile Campaign Crests $300K
The 2022-23 United Way of the Pennyrile “Planting Seeds of Hope” Campaign remains well on track to meet its pace-setting and final goals. During Tuesday’s co-curricular meeting between Hopkinsville Rotary and Kiwanis, campaign co-chairs Lucas Stagner and Whitney Stewart revealed that, at present time, contributions already amount to more than $311,000.
whvoradio.com
City Electric Supply Opens Hopkinsville Branch
A new local electrical wholesale distributor has opened in Hopkinsville. City Electric Supply can be found at 2735 Fort Cambell Boulevard, with Branch Manager Russell Brothers on board after working in the electrical industry for 15 years. This location is only 20 minutes away from its neighboring CES branch in...
whvoradio.com
Barnett Details Mission Of Pennyrile Children’s Advocacy
As the 2022-23 United Way of the Pennyrile Campaign moves ardently forward, it’s easy to forget where the funds might go once donated. During Tuesday’s collaboration between Hopkinsville’s Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs, Candra Barnett delivered a powerful reminder of what non-profit support, and the money, means. Director...
whvoradio.com
Trigg County Taking Large Delegation To National FFA Convention
The Trigg County FFA will take a large delegation to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, October 26 through the 29. Chapter President Olivia Freeman says FFA members will leave for Indianapolis early Wednesday morning. Secretary Elizabeth Hiter says they will make a fun stop on the way and...
whvoradio.com
Westerfield, Hunt Weigh In On Christian County Solar Farm Ordinance
The discussion Oriden and the Dogwood community continued Tuesday morning, when Christian County Fiscal Court — on a motion from Jerry Gilliam — unanimously moved for Judge-Executive Steve Tribble to notify the body if a certificate of construction comes to his office. Gilliam’s option arrived after County Attorney...
whvoradio.com
4-H Agents In Christian And Todd Counties Recognized At National Level
4-H Agents from Christian and Todd Counties were recently recognized for their work with National Achievement Awards. Christian County 4-H Agent Jeremiah Johnson, who is one of three 4-H Youth Development Agents in Christian County, received the National Association of Youth Professionals Distinguished Service Award. Johnson has been a 4-H agent for seven years and started his career in Henderson County.
whopam.com
Alcohol suspected as factor in I-24 injury accident
Alcohol is suspected as a factor in an accident Sunday night in the construction zone of I-24 in Christian County that sent two people to the hospital. Kentucky State Police investigated and say 40-year old Israel Sanchez of Columbia, Tennessee was westbound at a high rate of speed and rear-ended another westbound vehicle in the construction zone driven by 25-year old Toneisha Williams of Hopkinsville.
whopam.com
Elkton man arrested following Christian Co. pursuit
An Elkton man was arrested Monday morning following a vehicle pursuit in Christian County. According to a news release from the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Josh Stallons was patrolling in the area of Madisonville Road and Lake Blythe Road when he observed a vehicle operated by 23-year-old Eddie Juckett of Elkton, who he knew to have a suspended driver’s license. Deputy Stallons attempted to do a traffic stop, but Juckett allegedly refused to stop and led deputies on a chase through northern Christian County.
whvoradio.com
Fort Campbell Managing Controlled Burn That Has Sent Smoke North to Cadiz
A smoky haze in southern Trigg County that has wafted north to Caldwell and Lyons counties is the result of a controlled fire at Fort Campbell. Tuesday afternoon, the public affairs office at Fort Campbell said the fire began during routine training and that personnel are still actively managing the fire.
whvoradio.com
Man Charged After Christian County Pursuit
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a pursuit in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop Eddie Juckett Jr. for expired registration and driving on a suspended license at the intersection of Lake Blythe Road and Madisonville Road. Juckett reportedly fled leading them...
One injured in shooting in Clarksville gym parking lot
One person was injured during a shooting Friday evening in Clarksville at a Planet Fitness parking lot on Fort Campbell Boulevard.
whvoradio.com
Names Released In Bradshaw Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville man that was injured in a wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Dareona Bell of Oak Grove was southbound when she attempted to pass an SUV driven by Jonathan Mhagama at the 5000 block of Bradshaw Road and hit his SUV.
whvoradio.com
Three Injured In Herndon Head-On Crash
A wreck on Herndon Oak Grove Road in Herndon sent three people to the hospital one with severe injuries Wednesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound SUV crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic and hit a car head-on near the intersection of Kentucky 345. A helicopter...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reports Assault And Kidnapping
A Hopkinsville man told police he was assaulted and kidnapped on North Drive Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say a family member restrained the man and assaulted him causing physical injury. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charges as kidnapping and second-degree assault.
whvoradio.com
DECISION 2022 – Nine Candidates Vying For Six Spots On Cadiz City Council
With November 8 quickly approaching in Trigg County, the race for Cadiz City Council is full of familiar faces. Among them, all six incumbents — Brian Futrell, Susie Hendricks, Susan Bryant, Brenda Price, Frankie Phillips and Bob Noel — are on the ballot, with many of them hoping to continue their works in government.
