Citrus County Chronicle
Doncic, Mavs have fast start, rip Griz 137-96 in home opener
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic dribbled behind his back before an alley-oop pass to new pick-and-roll partner Christian Wood for a one-handed dunk. Moments later the Dallas superstar delivered his final assist to Tim Hardaway Jr. for a punctuating 3-pointer in a home-opening party for Mavericks.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Citrus County Chronicle
Jokic, Murray lead tired Nuggets past Thunder 122-117
DENVER (AP) — On the night the Denver Nuggets celebrated Nikola Jokic's second straight MVP trophy and their superstar tied Wilt Chamberlain for sixth all-time with his 78th triple-double, it was Jamal Murray who got the strongest hugs from his coach and biggest ovations from the crowd. “It's been...
Citrus County Chronicle
Jayson Tatum, Derrick White lead Celtics over Magic, 126-120
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jayson Tatum and Derrick White combined for 12 straight points late in the fourth quarter to help the Boston Celtics beat the Orlando Magic 126-120 on Saturday night. Tatum had 40 points and eight rebounds. He launched a 10-2 run with two free throws with...
Citrus County Chronicle
Paul George scores 40 as Clippers edge Kings 111-109
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Paul George scored 40 points to help the Los Angeles Clippers hold off the Sacramento Kings 111-109 on Saturday night. It was the 20th time that George scored 40 points, including playoffs, and his fifth as a member of the Clippers.
Citrus County Chronicle
After a scuffle, Heat hold on to top Raptors 112-109
MIAMI (AP) — A scuffle inspired Toronto, and the Raptors' response forced the Miami Heat to work a little harder to secure their first win of the season. Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, Max Strus added 20 off the bench and the Heat topped the Raptors 112-109 on Saturday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Taylor Hall scores in overtime as Bruins beat Wild 4-3
BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored a power-play goal 4:49 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Saturday. Hall, who also had two assists, took a crossing pass from David Pastrnak and one-timed a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury, who had stopped eight shots in OT with the Wild playing most of the extra period short-handed.
Citrus County Chronicle
Lightning beat Isles 5-3 with Paul scoring late in second
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nicholas Paul scored a buzzer-beating second-period goal, Brayden Point had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 5-3 on Saturday night. Tampa Bay also got goals from Brandon Hagel, Corey Perry and Alex Killorn. Backup Brian Elliott...
