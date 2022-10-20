Read full article on original website
University of Arkansas
Music Faculty Receive 2022 Artists 360 Awards
Two members of the Department of Music faculty – Tomoko Kashiwagi and Er-Gene Kahng – are among several U of A students, faculty and alumni to be awarded a grant from the Mid-America Arts Alliance for the 2022 Artists 360 Awards. Artists 360, a program of Mid-America Arts...
University of Arkansas
Fay Jones School Faculty Named Exhibit Columbus University Design Research Fellows
Exhibit Columbus has selected two Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design faculty members for its newest cohort of University Design Research Fellows. Jessica Colangelo, assistant professor of architecture, and Charles Sharpless, assistant professor of interior architecture and design, are among the seven 2022-23 University Design Research Fellows. The pair also are co-founders of the architecture practice Somewhere Studio.
University of Arkansas
Family-Friendly Haunted Physics Lab Oct. 29
The Society of Physics Students RSO is hosting their annual Haunted Physics Lab from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the U of A Physics Building located at 825 W. Dickson St. Students of all ages and their families are invited to come trick-or-treat in the Department...
University of Arkansas
Future of Food Fellowship Program Applications Now Open to Undergraduate Students
The Future of Food: Opportunities and Careers for Undergraduate Student Fellowship Program is seeking applicants for this research and extension experience for undergraduates in Summer 2023. The USDA-funded F2OCUS Fellowship Program aims to provide undergraduate students with experiential learning opportunities to increase their understanding of the future of food systems...
University of Arkansas
You're Invited to the Chancellor's Ball
The Associated Student Government invites all U of A students to attend the Chancellor's Ball: Everybody's Formal this Thursday, Oct. 27. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. at the Graduate Hotel, 70 N. East Ave., in downtown Fayetteville. The Chancellor's Ball is free to every currently enrolled student at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. The 2022 Chancellor's Ball is masquerade themed and will feature DJ Raquel and the reveal of the Homecoming Court. Masquerade masks will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Students will need to bring their student ID to the event for entry.
University of Arkansas
Join Exercise is Medicine for Field Day Nov. 4
Exercise is Medicine on Campus invites all students to attend the fifth annual Field Day event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, on the Union Mall. Exercise is Medicine on Campus' Field Day is held once a year to help students learn more about the health benefits of physical activity and exercise while participating in a variety of different exercises and activities.
