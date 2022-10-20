ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Parkway: Man shot to death in CVS parking lot

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a killing that occurred Thursday morning at a CVS parking lot near Karen Avenue on Maryland Parkway. Police received reports of gunfire in that area around 9:33 a.m., according to Lt. Jason Johansson. When police arrived, a witness called down a motorcycle officer to the parking lot where a Hispanic man in his 30s had been discovered dead.
Las Vegas police officer arrested on domestic violence charges

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was arrested on domestic violence-related charges Thursday morning. Michael Lyons, 33, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on second-degree kidnapping and coercion domestic violence with threat or use of physical force. Lyons was off-duty at the time of the arrest, LVMPD said.
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Nellis, Washington

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in a neighborhood near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Police say it took place in the 1200 block of North Christy Lane. LVMPD says the victim, a man in his 30′s, was in his car...
Family, motorcycle community plead for answers after Las Vegas man, 27, killed in hit-and-run crash

The Tomas family and Las Vegas biking community are pleading for answers from Nevada State Police and the community after the hit-and-run that killed one of their own Wednesday night. Family and police identify the victim as 27-year-old Tony Tomas of Las Vegas. The motorcycle crash occurred around 9 pm Wednesday night at Durango and the 215, where officials say he was traveling at “a high rate of speed” before colliding with a white utility van on the westbound offramp. State Police say the driver of the van did not stop following the collision. According to Tony’s mother and sister, Ginger Patterson and Samantha Tomas, first responders did not arrive for nearly 20 minutes after first reported.
Las Vegas police: Man shot and killed after altercation in central valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police are investigating a homicide in the central Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning. According to police, the victim, described as a Hispanic male in his 30s, was shot and killed after a verbal altercation with another male in the parking lot of a business in the 2600 block of S. Maryland Parkway, near Karen Avenue.
