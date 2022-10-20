Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
Related
ABC 15 News
Two suspects found dead, two others arrested in connection to Las Vegas and Kingman murders
A Kingman couple wanted out of Las Vegas on suspicion of murder were found dead by Mohave County detectives Friday. Officials say Hunter McGuire, 26, and Samantha Branek, 32, were hiding in Las Vegas after a double murder in Kingman on June 28. Mohave County Sheriff's Department say they were...
Suspect wanted for homicides in Las Vegas, Arizona found dead
The suspect accused of homicides in both Las Vegas and Golden Valley has been located deceased following a high-speed chase, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.
Las Vegas police detective arrested after altercation with girlfriend
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detective was booked into jail Thursday morning on felony charges related to an altercation with his girlfriend, the department announced on Friday.
KTNV
Motorcyclist dead after fatal crash on Charleston Boulevard at Westwind Drive
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist has died following a deadly collision with an SUV on Charleston Boulevard at Westwind Drive, Las Vegas police say. On Saturday, at approximately 11:20 a.m., a fatal collision involving a motorcycle and an SUV occurred at the intersection of West Charleston Boulevard and Westwind Drive.
theeastcountygazette.com
Maryland Parkway: Man shot to death in CVS parking lot
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a killing that occurred Thursday morning at a CVS parking lot near Karen Avenue on Maryland Parkway. Police received reports of gunfire in that area around 9:33 a.m., according to Lt. Jason Johansson. When police arrived, a witness called down a motorcycle officer to the parking lot where a Hispanic man in his 30s had been discovered dead.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police officer arrested on domestic violence charges
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was arrested on domestic violence-related charges Thursday morning. Michael Lyons, 33, was booked into Clark County Detention Center on second-degree kidnapping and coercion domestic violence with threat or use of physical force. Lyons was off-duty at the time of the arrest, LVMPD said.
Nevada State Police search for van involved in deadly hit-and-run crash
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police have released new details of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist dead in the north valley. The crash took place on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at approximately 9:03 p.m. along the 215 westbound and North Durango. The victim was identified as Tony Thomas, 27, […]
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Arts District, Metro says
Metro is investigating a fatal crash Saturday involving a motorcycle and an SUV near the Arts District.
Shooting reported at state senator’s home in North Las Vegas, son arrested
A Nevada state senator's son was arrested on charges including attempted murder following a shooting at her North Las Vegas home on Thursday night, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed.
LVMPD: Police investigating homicide on Christy Lane
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at the 1200 block of North Christy Lane.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect accused of killing cellmate was in jail for kicking Las Vegas police officer, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The man accused of killing his cellmate at a Las Vegas-area jail was in custody for allegedly kicking an officer, according to an arrest report. Lee Johnson, 30, is accused of killing a fellow inmate at Clark County Detention Center on Oct. 18. Johnson was initially arrested Oct. 7 for battery on a protected person.
Police: Man shot inside car, search for suspect continues in northeast Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a homicide suspect after a man was found shot inside his car in a northeast valley neighborhood. It happened in the 1200 block of North Christy Lane, near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue, on Thursday at 5:52 p.m. When officers arrived, they said, they […]
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate homicide near Nellis, Washington
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in a neighborhood near Nellis Boulevard and Washington Avenue. Police say it took place in the 1200 block of North Christy Lane. LVMPD says the victim, a man in his 30′s, was in his car...
One man dead following altercation near Maryland Parkway
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 2600 block of South Maryland Parkway, east of State Street, on Thursday.
Mother-in-law warned police minutes before shooting that killed Las Vegas officer, injured her
The mother-in-law of the man accused of shooting a killing a 23-year Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department veteran warned police about her son-in-law minutes before he shot and killed Officer Truong Thai in a barrage of gunfire.
Family, motorcycle community plead for answers after Las Vegas man, 27, killed in hit-and-run crash
The Tomas family and Las Vegas biking community are pleading for answers from Nevada State Police and the community after the hit-and-run that killed one of their own Wednesday night. Family and police identify the victim as 27-year-old Tony Tomas of Las Vegas. The motorcycle crash occurred around 9 pm Wednesday night at Durango and the 215, where officials say he was traveling at “a high rate of speed” before colliding with a white utility van on the westbound offramp. State Police say the driver of the van did not stop following the collision. According to Tony’s mother and sister, Ginger Patterson and Samantha Tomas, first responders did not arrive for nearly 20 minutes after first reported.
Arizona police looking for suspect allegedly involved in 2 homicide cases
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of being involved in two homicide cases in northern Arizona and Las Vegas. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says Hunter McGuire may have been involved in a homicide that occurred in Golden Valley sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
Fox5 KVVU
Man wanted in Las Vegas woman’s death now also wanted in Arizona homicide
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who is wanted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in connection with the death of a woman following a dispute is now also wanted by authorities in Arizona. On Wednesday, Las Vegas police advised that they were searching for Hunter Allen McGuire,...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Man shot and killed after altercation in central valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Police are investigating a homicide in the central Las Vegas Valley Thursday morning. According to police, the victim, described as a Hispanic male in his 30s, was shot and killed after a verbal altercation with another male in the parking lot of a business in the 2600 block of S. Maryland Parkway, near Karen Avenue.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police says mail theft on the rise after multiple mailboxes broken into
SNWA discusses drinking water after boy dies from brain-eating amoeba likely contracted at Lake Mead. Should Clark County middle schools have crossing guards? Regional leaders explore option. Las Vegas officer killed in line of duty remembered by loved ones as humble, selfless. Jail officers ignored inmate call before he was...
Comments / 0