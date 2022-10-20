Read full article on original website
Here's What Winter In Ohio Is Predicted To Look Like This Year
The NOAA released their annual report on Winter weather conditions across the country.
When do we fall back?
Ready or not, here it comes. The time to turn back your clocks an hour is right around the corner.
WLWT 5
Winter outlook: Above-average precipitation predicted for Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — On Thursday morning, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center released its yearly Winter Outlook for the 2022-2023 season. For the third consecutive year, they are predicting a La Niña pattern will drive much of the winter season, leading to warmer than average air through much of the southwest, Gulf coast, and southeast Atlantic coast.
Taking a drive? Go see these colorful places
Strong winds have yet to knock out the bulk of maroon, orange and yellow hues adorning trees across the Buckeye state -- so if you're fiending for fall foliage this weekend, you're in luck.
Freeze Warning issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties overnight Wednesday
The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning for multiple Northeast Ohio counties overnight Wednesday.
alleghenyfront.org
Wind energy has divided one rural Ohio county. Now, voters get to decide its fate
As the push to avoid the worst impacts of climate change heats up, some rural communities find themselves on the front lines of clean energy developments. There have been bitter fights in Ohio over industrial wind farm proposals in recent years. Just ask retired school teacher Anne Fry. She lives...
sciotopost.com
Here Comes “the Boom” Night Flying Over Southern Ohio
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying tonight, so expect some unusual sights and booms. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are great options for both a casual meal with your friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion. All of them serve absolutely delicious food and provide amazing atmosphere.
Fox 19
Ohio’s Midterm Election: A guide for voters
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Midterm Election is just 17 days away, and many Ohio residents have already submitted their ballots by mail or early voting. According to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, there has been a 2.7% increase in absentee ballot requests and early in-person voting this year compared to the 2018 election.
These Are the 10 Most Dangerous Places to Live in Ohio
From small towns to big cities, the Buckeye State isn't immune to crime. A look through the FBI's most recent crime statistics reveals which communities are the most unsafe, keep reading to learn more about Ohio's top 10 most dangerous places.
WHIZ
Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage. In the state of Ohio...
Northeast Ohio trick-or-treat times for 2022
Whether plastic pumpkin-shaped buckets, pillowcases or grocery bags are your thing, it's time for little princesses and superheroes to fill up on candy - and maybe share some with their parents, too.
1051thebounce.com
Ohio, Michigan Favorite Cedar Point Announces Holiday Experience
Cedar Point is getting into the holiday spirit with “The Season of Joy” at Sawmill Creek by Cedar Point Resorts. Because, really, this amusement park shouldn’t go to waste during Ohio and Michigan’s lengthy winters, right? I think it’s really cool that Cedar Point is getting some the Christmas joy.
Many still without power in NE Ohio
Thousands of people in Northeast Ohio are waking up in the dark.
WOUB
Doctors warn another COVID wave could hit Ohio in time for the holidays
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — As was the case last year when a wave of COVID-19 swept through Ohio and interfered with holiday plans, doctors warn the same could happen again with the latest strain of the virus. Doctors said during a press conference Thursday that strains of...
Farm and Dairy
Ohio approves change to three fishing lines
COLUMBUS — During its regularly scheduled meeting Oct. 5, the Ohio Wildlife Council voted to approve a proposal to allow a maximum of three fishing lines statewide, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. The rule will take effect Jan. 1, 2023. The Oct. 5...
VIDEO: Michigan hit with early winter storm
It's a scene you normally wouldn't expect to see for at least another month or so — snowy gusts piling up on cars. Video provided by Storyful shows Monday morning's winter storm conditions creating snow drifts in a Michigan parking lot.
Winning Mega Millions lottery numbers for Friday, October 21, 2022: See all the prizes hit in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated lottery article on Oct. 16, 2022. Although nobody hit the $30 million jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing for Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, there were still plenty of people who won small er prizes throughout Ohio.
ocj.com
Moving forward after HPAI confirmed in Ohio
In September, Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was confirmed in Ohio. The virus was detected in a backyard flock in Ashland County and a 3 million-bird commercial chicken flock in Defiance County. HPAI has since been found in backyard flocks in Allen, Williams, Portage, and Summit counties. The positive detections...
New COVID-19 cases in Ohio rise over 10,000 after two weeks of dips; weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Oct. 20
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After dropping for two weeks running, the weekly number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio rebounded this week, from 8,535 last week to 11,097 this week. The state of Ohio on Thursday reported the new cases of COVID-19 in its weekly dashboard update. The new case number...
