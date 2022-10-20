Read full article on original website
Here's What Was Said to Deandre Ayton Before His Missed Free Throws
Damian Lillard had some words for Deandre Ayton before a pair of important free throws at the end of the game.
Suns HC Monty Williams explains decision to bench Chris Paul
Monty Williams went a little left during Wednesday’s season opener against the Dallas Mavericks and is explaining why he did so. The Phoenix Suns head coach Williams made the bold decision to bench star point guard Chris Paul for the final 6:41 of the fourth quarter against Dallas. Instead, backup Cameron Payne closed out the game for Phoenix. Another starter, Cameron Johnson, was also absent for the last 9:35 of the game as the newly-signed Damion Lee got the crunchtime minutes on the wing next to Devin Booker.
Damian Lillard psyched out Deandre Ayton at end of game
The Portland Trail Blazers hung on to defeat the Phoenix Suns 113-111 in overtime on Friday night. The biggest play of the night wasn’t necessarily a play at all. Rather, it was Damian Lillard getting into the head of Deandre Ayton with just 1.2 seconds remaining. Ayton stepped to...
Charles Barkley destroys Rob Pelinka after Lakers’ sad loss to Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers have opened the 2022-23 season in the same way that they did the 2021-22 season: with two losses. After an ugly loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Lakers were beaten yet again by the Clippers on Thursday night. At this point, it is no surprise...
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Dodgers: Triple-A Affiliate Releases Their Schedule For the 2023 Season
The Oklahoma City Dodgers have decided to move on and begin to focus on the future by first releasing their schedule.
Five bold predictions as the Patriots play Chicago on Monday night
Another week of going 3-2 with my five bold predictions that I was hoping could at least go 4-1 but that’s how it goes sometimes. Rhamondre Stevenson had a good day with two rushing touchdowns but was held under 100 yards. The Patriots finally dusted off Hunter Henry and what do you know, he found pay dirt. The maligned rush defense held Nick Chubb under 100 yards although Ja’Whaun Bentley didn’t quite have the impact I thought he would. Finally, it was indeed Bailey Zappe who got the start and performed well, racking up over 300 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson are warnings to every NFL GM
The NFL is a high-risk business when it comes to quarterback contracts, and we’re seeing the downside in both Arizona and Denver this season. George Paton and Steve Keim would like a do-over, please. Of course, in the NFL, just like in a grade-school cafeteria, there no take-backs. This...
