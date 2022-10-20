ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suns HC Monty Williams explains decision to bench Chris Paul

Monty Williams went a little left during Wednesday’s season opener against the Dallas Mavericks and is explaining why he did so. The Phoenix Suns head coach Williams made the bold decision to bench star point guard Chris Paul for the final 6:41 of the fourth quarter against Dallas. Instead, backup Cameron Payne closed out the game for Phoenix. Another starter, Cameron Johnson, was also absent for the last 9:35 of the game as the newly-signed Damion Lee got the crunchtime minutes on the wing next to Devin Booker.
Five bold predictions as the Patriots play Chicago on Monday night

Another week of going 3-2 with my five bold predictions that I was hoping could at least go 4-1 but that’s how it goes sometimes. Rhamondre Stevenson had a good day with two rushing touchdowns but was held under 100 yards. The Patriots finally dusted off Hunter Henry and what do you know, he found pay dirt. The maligned rush defense held Nick Chubb under 100 yards although Ja’Whaun Bentley didn’t quite have the impact I thought he would. Finally, it was indeed Bailey Zappe who got the start and performed well, racking up over 300 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson are warnings to every NFL GM

The NFL is a high-risk business when it comes to quarterback contracts, and we’re seeing the downside in both Arizona and Denver this season. George Paton and Steve Keim would like a do-over, please. Of course, in the NFL, just like in a grade-school cafeteria, there no take-backs. This...
