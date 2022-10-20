ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
philasun.com

GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots

ABOVE PHOTO: A bundle of mail-in ballots marked “Problem Return, (Outer) Envelopes” are set aside as election workers continue counting ballots for the Pennsylvania primary election, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Mercer County Elections Board in Mercer, Pa. Vote counting continues as Republican candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick are locked in a too-early-to-call race for Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Republican nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ABC 15 News

Secretary of State warns of legal action if Cochise County board votes to hand count election ballots

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs says she will take legal action if Cochise County officials vote to hand count ballots during the general election. “Cochise County plans to vote to hand count every single race on every single ballot—w/ Election Day just 18 days away & early voting already started. That’s illegal & risks the integrity & accuracy of the election. I’ve warned them: If they proceed, I’ll take legal action,” Hobbs said in a tweet Friday morning.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
ketk.com

NEAL’S POV: Thank you Pennsylvania for screwing everything up again

NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton. We still have some questions about how the votes were counted in the last election. We’ve been told everything is being done this go around to ensure confidence, but look no further than Pennsylvania to see the problem with, you guessed it, mail-in ballots for these midterms.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Idaho8.com

Rutgers defeats Indiana, snaps Big Ten home losing streak

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Samuel Brown V had a career-high 101 yards rushing and a touchdown and Noah Vedral threw for 113 yards and a touchdown as Rutgers rallied past Indiana 24-17. Rutgers snapped a 21-game conference home losing streak, last winning a conference home game in 2017 against Maryland. It was the longest home conference game losing streak in Big Ten history.
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Idaho8.com

Rain and snow mix continues on for the rest of the weekend

TONIGHT: Valley rain and mountain snow showers continue into the late-night hours across the region. Snow levels will continue to drop slowly as we progress into the overnight hours and by the early morning, we could even see a dusting of snow hit the valleys. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Low temperatures get down into the 20's and lower 30's.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy