Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Mutiny in Putin's ranks? Conscripts drafted into Ukraine war 'threaten to topple Russian regime over spluttering invasion'
Dozens of mobilised soldiers have staged an extraordinary mutiny against Vladimir Putin amid mounting unrest over the spluttering Ukraine invasion. In footage taken inside a military camp, one uniformed conscript earns raucous cheers from his peers after suggesting soldiers should topple their leaders. The unnamed reservist spoke about the lack...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian defence minister holds calls with foreign counterparts; Kyiv sees scheduled power cuts
Russia says defence minister spoke with British, French, and Turkish counterparts; Kyiv residents disconnected following Russian strikes on key infrastructure
Citrus County Chronicle
Hackers breach Iran's atomic energy agency, protests persist
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's atomic energy agency alleged on Sunday that hackers acting on behalf of an unidentified foreign country broke into a subsidiary's network and had free access to its email system. An anonymous hacking group claimed responsibility for the attack on Iran's Atomic Energy...
Citrus County Chronicle
China's Xi expands powers, promotes allies
BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping, China’s most powerful leader in decades, increased his dominance Sunday when he was named to another term as head of the ruling Communist Party in a break with tradition and promoted allies who support his vision of tighter control over society and the struggling economy.
Citrus County Chronicle
Slovenians choose president with no clear winner in sight
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Voters in Slovenia on Sunday cast ballots to elect a new president of the European Union nation, with a right-wing politician leading the race but no clear winner in sight. Though the presidency is largely ceremonial in Slovenia, Sunday's vote is still seen as a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni installed as Italy's premier
ROME (AP) — Giorgia Meloni, whose party with neo-fascist roots finished first in recent elections, was sworn in Saturday as Italy's first far-right premier since the end of World War II, pledging to work to help Europe and the United States with common challenges. Meloni, 45, recited the oath...
Citrus County Chronicle
Timeline: Chinese leader Xi Jinping's rise and rule
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping, the son of a communist revolutionary leader, was a victim of the Cultural Revolution and a provincial chief during China's economic boom before ascending to the very top a decade ago. On Sunday, China's 69-year-old leader secured a widely expected third term...
Citrus County Chronicle
Biden juggling long list of issues to please Dem coalition
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants to tame inflation. He wants Congress to protect access to abortions. He wants to tackle voting rights. And he’s taking on China, promoting construction of new factories, addressing climate change, forgiving student debt, pardoning federal marijuana convictions, cutting the deficit, working to lower prescription drug prices and funneling aid to Ukraine.
Comments / 0