ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

A Nikon photo competition shows us what an ant's face looks like up close, and it's straight out of a horror movie

By Cheryl Teh
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bg2Ns_0ifsGwJW00
Eugenijus Kavaliauskas won an "Image of Distinction" prize for his close-up image of an ant's face.

Eugenijus Kavaliauskas/Nikon Small World

  • Eugenijus Kavaliauskas won a prize at a Nikon competition for his photo of an ant.
  • The magnified photo shows the details of the ant's face, from beady eyes to an orc-like jaw.
  • The competition's top prize in the competition went to a magnified photo of a Madagascar gecko's hand.

That's not one of Tolkien's orcs straight out of Middle Earth — it's just what ants look like when you get up close and personal with them.

The snapshot of an ant's face, magnified five times under a microscope, was submitted to the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition by Lithuanian wildlife photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas. The competition celebrates the art of microscope photography, which allows people to capture details the human eye cannot see.

Kavaliauskas' submission was one of the 57 selected "Images of Distinction ."

Kavaliauskas has won other photography awards for his snapshots of birds of prey, according to his portfolio.

Kavaliauskas told Insider he lives near a forest, which made it easy for him to catch an ant.

"But it's boring to take a photo of an ant, running banally, on the ground," Kavaliauskas said. Instead, he put the ant under a microscope, and took snapshots.

"I'm always looking for details, shadows, and unseen corners. The main goal of photography is to be a discoverer," Kavaliauskas said. "I am fascinated by the Creator's masterpieces and the opportunity to see God's designs."

In response to questions about how the ant looked monstrous under the microscope, Kavaliauskas said he thinks "there are no horrors in nature."

"When I first started with microphotography, I, too, thought all beetles looked a little like monsters," he said. "But now, I've gotten used to it, and am surprised that there are so many interesting, beautiful, and unknown miracles under our feet."

While terrifying, the image did not clinch the contest's top prize. For his photo of the ant, Kavaliauskas won one Nikon item with a retail value of $35.

Meanwhile, the top honor and a $3,000 cash prize went to Grigorii Timin and Michel Milinkovitch from the University of Geneva's department of genetics and evolution. The duo captured a Madagascar giant day gecko's front paw in brilliant, fluorescent detail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vagb0_0ifsGwJW00
A 69-times zoomed-in image of the hand of a Madagascar giant day gecko, taken by two researchers from the University of Geneva.

Grigorii Timin and Michel Milinkovitch/Nikon Small World

"This particular image is beautiful and informative, as an overview and also when you magnify it in a certain region, shedding light on how the structures are organized on a cellular level," Timin said in a Nikon news release.

The photomicrography contest is open to anyone interested in microscopy and photography, per Nikon . This year marked the 48th time the competition was held. The winning snaps were selected from 1,300 entries and announced on October 11.

The 2023 competition is now welcoming submissions, which have to be sent in for consideration before April 30, 2023.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 7

my mind
3d ago

Good thing insects are the size they are and not as large as mammals. That would be terrifying.

Reply
10
Related
960 The Ref

Stuff of nightmares: Get an up-close view of ant’s face

Nikon’s Small World photo contest is giving us an up-close view of a demon just in time for Halloween. Instead of being something out of the fantasy of Guillermo Del Toro, John Carpenter or even R.L. Stein, the photo is that of an ant, magnified several times. Some people...
BGR.com

Crazy AI shows what dead celebrities would look like today

A photographer and lawyer has managed to bring celebrities back from the dead using artificial intelligence. No, this isn’t some kind of holographic ruse like we’ve seen in the past. Instead, Alper Yesiltas created an A.I. system that can age up dead celebrities, showing how they would look if they were still alive.
Outsider.com

LOOK: This Terrifying Close-Up Photo of an Ant Has Social Media Making Horror Movie Comparisons

The image below is not from an upcoming horror movie set to drop before Halloween. It’s an extreme close-up photo of an ant. One of Nikon’s 57 Images of Distinction, this petrifying photo was captured by Eugenijus Kavaliauskas, a Lithuanian photographer. The competitions seeks to “recognize excellence in photography through the microscope,” CNN reports . This is the contest’s 48th year. According to Nikon, the contest judges evaluated entries from all around the world based on originality, informational content, technical proficiency and visual impact.
Outsider.com

This Close-Up Look at an Ant’s Face Will Haunt Your Nightmares: PHOTO

A close-up photo of an ant has gone viral, and just in time for Halloween. The picture isn’t at all what you’d expect, but definitely unforgettable. A Redditor shared the image to the subreddit r/NatureIsF–kingLit. They simply titled the post “ant face.” People were instantly freaked out at the close-up photo.
Daily Mail

Terrifying moment seven women dancing for joy plummet into a pit as backyard ground collapses from right under them - the birthday party continued after they only suffered minor scrapes

These seven dancing ladies are fortunate to have only escaped with only minor scrapes after they fell into a pit in the backyard of a home in the northeastern Brazilian city of Alagoinhas. Footage of the frightening accident shows the women forming a small circle with their arms wrapped around...
iheart.com

Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
The Independent

Unidentifiable creature spotted feeding on dead sheep in Peak District

A camper has claimed to have captured footage of a “big cat” feeding on a “dead sheep” in the Peak District.Josh Williams, 17, captured video of an unidentified animal in a field near Jacob’s Ladder on Monday, 26 September.The teenager said he was “convinced” the creature was a big cat and looked like a panther. It has not been confirmed what kind of animal it was.“[thought] it was feeding on something like a dead animal – most likely a sheep,” Williams said.“The jet black silhouette stuck out amongst its surroundings like a sore thumb.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official trailerWoman finds kittens nesting in car's front bumperPrincess Kate speaks of 'shock to the system’ that is motherhood
Insider

Insider

638K+
Followers
35K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy