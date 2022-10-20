ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Jerami Grant leads balanced attack as Blazers beat Kings

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LHTeK_0ifsGcuE00

Jerami Grant capped a team-high 23-point performance in his Portland debut with a go-ahead, three-point play with 50.4 seconds remaining Wednesday night, lifting the visiting Trail Blazers to a 115-108 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Opening Night.

Anfernee Simons scored 22 points, Damian Lillard 20 and Josh Hart 19 in a balanced attack that allowed the Trail Blazers to avenge a three-point home defeat at the hands of the Kings in last year’s opener.

De’Aaron Fox poured in a game-high 33 points and Kevin Huerter had 23 for the Kings, who finished three games ahead of the Trail Blazers in the final Western Conference standings a year ago.

Capping a tightly contested final period, the Kings’ Terence Davis broke a 104-104 deadlock with a dunk with 2:18 remaining, but he was called for a technical foul on the play. Lillard’s free throw got Portland back within one.

Neither team scored again until Grant’s driving hoop in the final minute, on which he drew a foul from Domantas Sabonis. The subsequent free throw put Portland up 108-106.

Fox then missed a potential game-tying jumper, and Hart got loose for a layup on which he also was fouled with 22.2 seconds to go. The free throw put the Trail Blazers up five.

Lillard and Grant iced the win with two foul shots apiece in the final 14.1 seconds.

Lillard added a game-high eight assists on a night on which he shot just 5-for-18 overall and 1-for-8 from 3-point range. Reserves Shaedon Sharpe and Justise Winslow chipped in 12 and 11 points.

Fox buried five of his nine 3-point attempts and Huerter six of his nine for the Kings, who outscored the Trail Blazers 51-33 from beyond the arc. Fox also found time for a team-high seven assists.

Davis finished with 14 points and Sabonis 13.

The Kings rallied from 14 down to take a 55-51 halftime lead on the strength of a defensive effort that allowed the visitors just 19 points in the second period.

Portland’s biggest lead of the half occurred at 43-29 with 7:11 remaining, on a layup by Hart. But Sacramento scored 26 of the half’s final 34 points, with Huerter (two), Davis (two) and Fox (one) combining for five 3-pointers in the late flurry.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers eyeing 10-year NBA veteran as frontcourt addition amid 0-2 start

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-2 start after back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. That’s resulted in the front office already trying to sign more depth pieces to strengthen the rotation. Per Shams Charania, the Lakers met with free agent wing Moe Harkless, a former 15th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers who was just waived by the Houston Rockets in training camp:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BlueDevilCountry

Paolo Banchero watches twin Duke targets dominate

Some would say Christopher Columbus High School (Fla.) power forward Cameron Boozer is already the world's premier prep player, despite the fact he's only 15 years old. The Duke basketball recruiting target's performance on Thursday night at the Overtime Elite "Opening Weekend" in Atlanta suggests ...
DURHAM, NC
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard reveals what he said to DeAndre Ayton in viral clip during Suns-Portland

With 1.2 seconds left in overtime, Portland Trailblazers center Jusuf Nurkic fouled Deandre Ayton to send the Phoenix Sun’s center to the free throw line. The Blazers had just taken a two-point lead following Anfernee Simons drilling a hook shot but Ayton had a chance to send the game to a second overtime. Damian Lillard, who finished the game with 41 points, walked over to Ayton at the charity stripe and asked him a simple question.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
MEMPHIS, TN
Larry Brown Sports

Everybody is saying the same thing about the Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz apparently do not have the words “Victor Wembanyama” in their vocabulary. The Jazz were expected to be at the bottom of the bottom of the barrel this season after a dramatic facelift over the summer saw them trade both their franchise cornerstones in Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Key starters Royce O’Neale and Bojan Bogdanovic were also moved in separate deals.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Blazers Head To SoCal For An Early Afternoon Matchup With The Lakers

•The Trail Blazers and Lakers will meet four times in the regular season, with the first matchup occurring in Los Angeles on Oct. 23. • LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers and Lakers tied the 2021-22 season series, 2-2. • In 32 career games against the Lakers, Damian Lillard has scored...
PORTLAND, OR
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

82K+
Followers
61K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy