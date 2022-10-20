Alisson Becker Improves Excellent Penalty Record To Help Liverpool Beat West Ham

Alisson saved a Jarrod Bowen penalty just before half-time following a Joe Gomez foul on the England striker.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham United

What a week Alisson Becker is having.

Three days after assisting Mo Salah in a 1-0 win over Manchester City , the Liverpool goalkeeper was again a star man as West Ham were beaten at Anfield.

Alisson saved a Jarrod Bowen penalty just before half-time following a Joe Gomez foul on the England striker.

It was the 13th time in Alisson's Premier League career that he had faced a penalty kick. He has only conceded from seven of them.

Alisson Becker pictured diving to his right to save a Jarrod Bowen penalty kick during Liverpool's 1-0 win over West Ham IMAGO/Colorsport

Alisson made two other saves against West Ham to keep his 68th EPL clean sheet.

Hammers keeper Lukasz Fabianski had an even busier night, making six saves at the other end.

But Fabianski could do nothing to stop a brilliant Darwin Nunez header from finding the top corner of his net on 22 minutes.

It was set up by a whipped cross from Konstantinos Tsimikas, who has now provided five assists in all competitions this season.

Liverpool's victory saw them climb to seventh in the Premier League table with 16 points from 10 matches.

West Ham are now 13th with 11 points from 11 games.

Highlights: Liverpool 1-0 West Ham United